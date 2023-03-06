Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Jupiter and Venus visible together over Sweden

Many confused Swedes called the police last night about two mysterious dots in the night sky, SVT reports, which are in fact the planets Jupiter and Venus passing in what is known as a planetary conjunction.

A planetary conjunction occurs when two planets (or other celestial bodies, such as moons), appear to pass each other, due to the fact that they orbit around the sun in approximately the same plane.

Those wishing to see the phenomenon for themselves are best off looking towards the skies just after dusk on Friday, Eva Wirström from Onsala Space Observatory told SVT, as the planets will move closer and closer to the horizon throughout the night.

Swedish vocabulary: planeterna – the planets, konjunktion – conjunction

Sweden had the EU’s lowest spot prices on electricity last year

Europe saw extreme electricity prices in 2022, but Sweden’s spot prices – the price energy companies pay for electricity – were lowest in the EU last year.

“It shows that Sweden has the most well-functioning energy system in the EU,” Associate Professor Pär Holmberg from the Research Institute of Industrial Economics told public broadcaster SVT.

SVT’s comparison of spot prices across the EU showed that Sweden had the lowest prices, with an average of 1.19 kronor per kilowatt hour in 2022. Norway, which is not in the EU, came third on the list, with Finland in third place.

Despite Sweden and Norway both having multiple energy price zones with stark differences between the north and south, the broadcaster used an average of prices across the country for its comparison.

Despite Skåne in Sweden having the country’s highest spot prices, an average of 1.52 kronor per kilowatt hour, these were still lower than all other EU countries.

The highest prices were seen in Italy, where energy companies paid an average of 3 kronor per kilowatt hour in 2022, while the lowest regional prices were in northern Norway.

The final price for consumers can however vary widely depending on which provider and contract each consumer has. Many other EU countries have also provided financial support to lower consumers’ energy prices.

Swedish vocabulary: spotpriser – spot prices

Man held after young girl stabbed in central Gothenburg

Police were called to the scene at Brunnsparken in the western Swedish city shortly after 12.30pm, reports local newspaper Göteborgs-Posten.

The girl, who was reportedly bleeding from her stomach, was taken to hospital by ambulance. Just before 6pm on Thursday, her condition was described as “serious but stable” by a press spokesperson from Sahlgrenska hospital.

She was described by police as “a young girl” and witnesses described her as around ten.

A man in his mid-30s was seized by police immediately after the incident. There were no other suspects.

The girl’s grandmother, in her mid-60s, was injured while trying to prevent the attack, but her injuries were not serious.

The man was caught after youths who were passing by wrestled him to the ground. Security guards and an off-duty police officer also helped, according to police.

Police said there were no apparent connections between the girl and the man.

Swedish vocabulary: att knivhugga – to stab, knivhöggs – was stabbed

Record year for EU countries granting citizenship to foreigners

In total 827,300 people acquired citizenship in EU member states in 2021, an increase of around 98,300 (14 per cent) over 2020, when the number was 729,000, according to the latest data published by the EU statistical office Eurostat.

Although the figures are likely to see a ‘pandemic effect’ compared to 2020 when many countries shut down or severely restricted administrative processes during the lockdowns, the figures also show a rise compared to 2019. In that year 706,400 people were granted citizenship in EU countries.

Around the EU countries, the administrative process of getting citizenship takes an average of two years, so most of the people getting their citizenship in 2021 would have applied for it in previous years.

Most new citizenships were granted by Spain (144,800, or 17 per cent of the EU total) in 2021, France and Germany (around 130,000 or 16 per cent each), Italy (121,500, 15 per cent) and Sweden (89,400, 11 per cent).

Swedish vocabulary: medborgarskap – citizenship

New poll: Swedish business leaders in favour of joining the Euro

Business magazine Dagens industri asked around 2,000 business leaders in Sweden whether they thought the country should join the Euro, and 51 percent said yes, an increase of 11 percent since the summer of 2020.

Similarly, 39 percent told the new survey that Sweden should keep the krona as its currency, a decrease from 54 percent in 2020.

Recent polling suggests that despite business leaders’ change of heart, the general public is less convinced. Sixty percent told a survey by national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden in November 2022 that they would vote no if asked again.

The Swedish krona has fallen against the Euro and the US dollar in recent years. Today, one Euro costs 11.14 kronor, compared to 10.20 kronor in the summer of 2021.

Swedish vocabulary: Euro (can be pronounced you-roh or ev-roh in Swedish) – Euro