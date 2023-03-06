For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Swedish food prices hit record levels, wildfire and snow alert, the Riksbank chief's plans to hike the interest rate, and more in Sweden's latest news.
Published: 6 March 2023 07:05 CET
The head of Sweden's central bank, Erik Thedéen. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Is Sweden going to join the Euro? What were those strange dots in the sky last night, and did Sweden really have the lowest electricity spot prices in the EU last year? Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 3 March 2023 08:28 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments