Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swedish food prices hit record levels, wildfire and snow alert, the Riksbank chief's plans to hike the interest rate, and more in Sweden's latest news.

Published: 6 March 2023 07:05 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
The head of Sweden's central bank, Erik Thedéen. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Food prices rise to record levels in Sweden

Swedish food prices increased more in February than in any single month since at least 2015, the year when food price comparison site Matpriskollen started keeping records.

It said food prices rose 2.5 percent in February compared to January, and 17.8 percent year-on-year.

Matpriskollen highlighted baby food as one of the items that’s increased the most in cost: baby food prices in general went up 10.8 percent in February alone, with gruel – a popular source of food for babies and young children in Sweden – topping the charts at 11.7 percent on average (or 20 percent for some brands).

Swedish vocabulary: gruel – välling

Healthcare advice may have led to woman’s death

The Västra Götaland region has reported itself to Sweden’s healthcare watchdog IVO after a woman died in a heart attack, writes local newspaper Borås Tidning.

The woman started hyperventilating in the middle of the night, had chest pains and felt nauseous. But when the couple contacted the official healthcare advisory service 1177, she was told to wait and see whether the pain subsided before going to the emergency room. When the man checked in on his wife later, she was dead.

An internal inquiry shows that 1177’s assessment may have cost the woman her life, and that the information its staff was given about the woman’s condition was “sufficient and alarming enough that a different assessment could have been made”, quotes Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: heart attack – hjärtattack or hjärtinfarkt

Wildfire risk in Sweden as spring returns

National weather agency SMHI is warning of a risk of grass fires in southern Sweden. The warning covers the parts of the country south of Gothenburg and Jönköping.

A grass fire warning may sound counter-intuitive to many readers when temperatures are still hovering around freezing in the area, but it’s common this time of the year, when the melting snow exposes last year’s grass, which then quickly dries in the cool air. Sweden has around 2,000-3,000 grass fires a year, with the season peaking in April and May.

But if you live in southern and central Sweden you may perhaps want to pay more attention to the snow forecast for Tuesday. More than 14 millimetres of snow is expected to fall in Stockholm tomorrow.

Swedish vocabulary: a grass fire – en gräsbrand

Sweden’s interest rate expected to rise again next month

New Riksbank chief Erik Thedéen reiterated in an interview with Swedish public radio on Saturday that he expects his central bank to raise Sweden’s interest rate by 0.25-0.5 percentage points in April, which would bring the interest rate to 3.25 or 3.50 percent.

The Riksbank hopes that raising the rate will bring inflation (which stood at 9.3 percent in January, excluding property prices) down to the target of two percent.

Thedéen said that the currently weak krona is causing trouble for the Swedish economy and that the krona ought to be stronger than it is, because of “higher growth than in the Eurozone in the past few years, low national debt and a well-education population”.

Swedish vocabulary: weak – svag

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Is Sweden going to join the Euro? What were those strange dots in the sky last night, and did Sweden really have the lowest electricity spot prices in the EU last year? Here's Sweden's news on Friday.

Published: 3 March 2023 08:28 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Jupiter and Venus visible together over Sweden

Many confused Swedes called the police last night about two mysterious dots in the night sky, SVT reports, which are in fact the planets Jupiter and Venus passing in what is known as a planetary conjunction.

A planetary conjunction occurs when two planets (or other celestial bodies, such as moons), appear to pass each other, due to the fact that they orbit around the sun in approximately the same plane.

Those wishing to see the phenomenon for themselves are best off looking towards the skies just after dusk on Friday, Eva Wirström from Onsala Space Observatory told SVT, as the planets will move closer and closer to the horizon throughout the night.

Swedish vocabulary: planeterna – the planets, konjunktion – conjunction

Sweden had the EU’s lowest spot prices on electricity last year

Europe saw extreme electricity prices in 2022, but Sweden’s spot prices – the price energy companies pay for electricity – were lowest in the EU last year.

“It shows that Sweden has the most well-functioning energy system in the EU,” Associate Professor Pär Holmberg from the Research Institute of Industrial Economics told public broadcaster SVT.

SVT’s comparison of spot prices across the EU showed that Sweden had the lowest prices, with an average of 1.19 kronor per kilowatt hour in 2022. Norway, which is not in the EU, came third on the list, with Finland in third place.

Despite Sweden and Norway both having multiple energy price zones with stark differences between the north and south, the broadcaster used an average of prices across the country for its comparison.

Despite Skåne in Sweden having the country’s highest spot prices, an average of 1.52 kronor per kilowatt hour, these were still lower than all other EU countries.

The highest prices were seen in Italy, where energy companies paid an average of 3 kronor per kilowatt hour in 2022, while the lowest regional prices were in northern Norway.

The final price for consumers can however vary widely depending on which provider and contract each consumer has. Many other EU countries have also provided financial support to lower consumers’ energy prices.

Swedish vocabulary: spotpriser – spot prices

Man held after young girl stabbed in central Gothenburg

Police were called to the scene at Brunnsparken in the western Swedish city shortly after 12.30pm, reports local newspaper Göteborgs-Posten.

The girl, who was reportedly bleeding from her stomach, was taken to hospital by ambulance. Just before 6pm on Thursday, her condition was described as “serious but stable” by a press spokesperson from Sahlgrenska hospital.

She was described by police as “a young girl” and witnesses described her as around ten.

A man in his mid-30s was seized by police immediately after the incident. There were no other suspects.

The girl’s grandmother, in her mid-60s, was injured while trying to prevent the attack, but her injuries were not serious.

The man was caught after youths who were passing by wrestled him to the ground. Security guards and an off-duty police officer also helped, according to police.

Police said there were no apparent connections between the girl and the man.

Swedish vocabulary: att knivhugga – to stab, knivhöggs – was stabbed

Record year for EU countries granting citizenship to foreigners

In total 827,300 people acquired citizenship in EU member states in 2021, an increase of around 98,300 (14 per cent) over 2020, when the number was 729,000, according to the latest data published by the EU statistical office Eurostat. 

Although the figures are likely to see a ‘pandemic effect’ compared to 2020 when many countries shut down or severely restricted administrative processes during the lockdowns, the figures also show a rise compared to 2019. In that year 706,400 people were granted citizenship in EU countries. 

Around the EU countries, the administrative process of getting citizenship takes an average of two years, so most of the people getting their citizenship in 2021 would have applied for it in previous years. 

Most new citizenships were granted by Spain (144,800, or 17 per cent of the EU total) in 2021, France and Germany (around 130,000 or 16 per cent each), Italy (121,500, 15 per cent) and Sweden (89,400, 11 per cent).

Swedish vocabulary: medborgarskap – citizenship

New poll: Swedish business leaders in favour of joining the Euro

Business magazine Dagens industri asked around 2,000 business leaders in Sweden whether they thought the country should join the Euro, and 51 percent said yes, an increase of 11 percent since the summer of 2020. 

Similarly, 39 percent told the new survey that Sweden should keep the krona as its currency, a decrease from 54 percent in 2020.

Recent polling suggests that despite business leaders’ change of heart, the general public is less convinced. Sixty percent told a survey by national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden in November 2022 that they would vote no if asked again.

The Swedish krona has fallen against the Euro and the US dollar in recent years. Today, one Euro costs 11.14 kronor, compared to 10.20 kronor in the summer of 2021.

Swedish vocabulary: Euro (can be pronounced you-roh or ev-roh in Swedish) – Euro

SHOW COMMENTS