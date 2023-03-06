Read news from:
WEATHER ALERT: What you need to know about Sweden’s snow warnings

Meteorologists are warning of heavy snow across large parts of southern and central Sweden, including Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 6 March 2023 14:16 CET
Ah, nothing says spring like 20 centimetres of snow. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI on Monday issued an orange alert covering a large stretch of central Sweden, including the following cities: Gothenburg, Trollhättan, Skövde, Linköping, Norrköping, Eskilstuna, Södertälje, Stockholm and Uppsala.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, occasionally heavy snowfall could, in combination with windy weather, cause traffic disruptions and power outages,” warned SMHI.

It stated that 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall in the area between 6am Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday, and around 10-20 centimetres in Stockholm.

Another orange alert was issued for northern parts of the Skåne region, where 10-20 centimetres of snow could fall.

A yellow warning of snow and wind was issued for the rest of southern and central Sweden south of Stockholm, which is comparatively less serious on a three-point scale, but could still lead to traffic disruptions, public transport delays and power outages.

The Transport Administration told public radio broadcaster SR that they had cancelled several trains in Skåne on Tuesday and Wednesday, including all trains between Simrishamn and Ystad, as well as between Eslöv, Teckomatorp and Helsingborg.

You can keep up to date with SMHI’s weather warnings here.

The snow alert comes just a week after SMHI announced that spring had arrived in southern Sweden.

Sweden defines spring as having arrived when daily average temperatures stay above freezing for at least a week.

Spring is here! Sweden’s weather agency just said so

The Swedish winter may be dark and cold, but there are better days ahead. Spring has officially sprung in southern Sweden.

Published: 22 February 2023 15:05 CET
Sweden’s meteorological office, SMHI, defines the season of spring as having arrived once the daily average temperature stays above freezing for a week.

That happened on Wednesday in Sweden’s southernmost region, Skåne, as well as Blekinge, the Gotland and Öland islands, and southern parts of the west and east coast.

According to the official definition, spring cannot arrive until February 15th at the earliest. Before that date it’s either winter, or still autumn.

And those of you living in central and northern Sweden will have to wait even longer.

Last year spring reached the area around Stockholm and northern coastal areas in mid-March, and only arrived in the north-west in April or May.

You can keep up to date with the progress of spring with the help of SMHI’s map of the seasons.

