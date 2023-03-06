WEATHER ALERT: What you need to know about Sweden’s snow warnings

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI on Monday issued an orange alert covering a large stretch of central Sweden, including the following cities: Gothenburg, Trollhättan, Skövde, Linköping, Norrköping, Eskilstuna, Södertälje, Stockholm and Uppsala.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, occasionally heavy snowfall could, in combination with windy weather, cause traffic disruptions and power outages,” warned SMHI.

It stated that 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall in the area between 6am Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday, and around 10-20 centimetres in Stockholm.

Another orange alert was issued for northern parts of the Skåne region, where 10-20 centimetres of snow could fall.

A yellow warning of snow and wind was issued for the rest of southern and central Sweden south of Stockholm, which is comparatively less serious on a three-point scale, but could still lead to traffic disruptions, public transport delays and power outages.

The Transport Administration told public radio broadcaster SR that they had cancelled several trains in Skåne on Tuesday and Wednesday, including all trains between Simrishamn and Ystad, as well as between Eslöv, Teckomatorp and Helsingborg.

You can keep up to date with SMHI’s weather warnings here.

The snow alert comes just a week after SMHI announced that spring had arrived in southern Sweden.

Sweden defines spring as having arrived when daily average temperatures stay above freezing for at least a week.