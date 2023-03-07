For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Snow chaos, two shootings in Stockholm last night, Nato meeting, and more in Sweden's latest news.
Published: 7 March 2023 06:53 CET
Police at the scene of a shooting on Stockholm's Kungsholmen island. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Swedish food prices hit record levels, wildfire and snow alert, the Riksbank chief's plans to hike the interest rate, and more in Sweden's latest news.
Published: 6 March 2023 07:05 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments