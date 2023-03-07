Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Snow chaos, two shootings in Stockholm last night, Nato meeting, and more in Sweden's latest news.

Published: 7 March 2023 06:53 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Police at the scene of a shooting on Stockholm's Kungsholmen island. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Swedish party leaders to meet Nato chief today

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is set to meet Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg is in Sweden to take part in the EU’s informal meeting of defence ministers. Kristersson has also invited the leaders of Sweden’s pro-Nato parties – which excludes the Greens and Left – to join his meeting with the Nato chief.

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson criticised Kristersson for not inviting all parties. He on the other hand argued that they receive information about Sweden’s application to join the military alliance in other ways, for example through parliament’s foreign policy committee.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte

Lynx hunt called off in several Swedish regions

Eighty-two lynx have been killed in this year’s cull, with the hunt called off in several regions after they hit their maximum quota of animals they’re permitted to shoot.

In total in Sweden, 201 lynx may be killed this month, the biggest hunt since 2010.

Uppsala, Örebro, Västmanland, Värmland and Gävleborg have all reached their quotas, reports Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a hunt – en jakt

Swedish air travel takes off post-pandemic

Around 2.1 million travellers flew to or from one of the airports operated by Swedavia, an increase of almost 80 percent compared to the same period last year. February is the month of Sweden’s annual sportlov school break, so it’s a popular month for travel.

International flights via Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport were behind a substantial part of the increase, according to Swedavia, with flight volumes this year at 75 percent of what they were in February 2019 at the airport, the year before the pandemic.

Most flights went to Spain, followed by the UK and Germany.

Swedish vocabulary: an airport – en flygplats

Man dead in Stockholm shooting

A man in his 30s died in a shooting in Flemingsberg, south of Stockholm, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police found him in an apartment, where there were also several other people, including, according to the Aftonbladet tabloid, a nine-year-old child.

None of the other people in the apartment are suspected of the crime.

It was the second shooting in the Stockholm area last night. Police were called to the Kungsholmen island at 10.20pm on Monday after a man in his 20s was injured. A 19-year-old man was being held on Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said there were no apparent links between the shootings.

Swedish vocabulary: a shooting – en skottlossning

Snowfall causes traffic chaos in Sweden

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI’s webpage showing weather warnings was not working at the time of publishing this article, but yesterday the agency issued alerts of heavy snowfall and wind for Tuesday, covering the region of Uppsala and further south.

Traffic chaos was reported on road 40 between Gothenburg and Borås in western Sweden on Tuesday morning, with trucks grinding to a halt close to Landvetter Airport. Buses on route 100 between Gothenburg and Borås were cancelled on Tuesday, reported TT.

In southern region Skåne, trains were cancelled between Ystad and Simrishamn, as well as between Eslöv and Teckomatorp and Teckomatorp and Helsingborg.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swedish food prices hit record levels, wildfire and snow alert, the Riksbank chief's plans to hike the interest rate, and more in Sweden's latest news.

Published: 6 March 2023 07:05 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Food prices rise to record levels in Sweden

Swedish food prices increased more in February than in any single month since at least 2015, the year when food price comparison site Matpriskollen started keeping records.

It said food prices rose 2.5 percent in February compared to January, and 17.8 percent year-on-year.

Matpriskollen highlighted baby food as one of the items that’s increased the most in cost: baby food prices in general went up 10.8 percent in February alone, with gruel – a popular source of food for babies and young children in Sweden – topping the charts at 11.7 percent on average (or 20 percent for some brands).

Swedish vocabulary: gruel – välling

Healthcare advice may have led to woman’s death

The Västra Götaland region has reported itself to Sweden’s healthcare watchdog IVO after a woman died in a heart attack, writes local newspaper Borås Tidning.

The woman started hyperventilating in the middle of the night, had chest pains and felt nauseous. But when the couple contacted the official healthcare advisory service 1177, she was told to wait and see whether the pain subsided before going to the emergency room. When the man checked in on his wife later, she was dead.

An internal inquiry shows that 1177’s assessment may have cost the woman her life, and that the information its staff was given about the woman’s condition was “sufficient and alarming enough that a different assessment could have been made”, quotes Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: heart attack – hjärtattack or hjärtinfarkt

Wildfire risk in Sweden as spring returns

National weather agency SMHI is warning of a risk of grass fires in southern Sweden. The warning covers the parts of the country south of Gothenburg and Jönköping.

A grass fire warning may sound counter-intuitive to many readers when temperatures are still hovering around freezing in the area, but it’s common this time of the year, when the melting snow exposes last year’s grass, which then quickly dries in the cool air. Sweden has around 2,000-3,000 grass fires a year, with the season peaking in April and May.

But if you live in southern and central Sweden you may perhaps want to pay more attention to the snow forecast for Tuesday. More than 14 millimetres of snow is expected to fall in Stockholm tomorrow.

Swedish vocabulary: a grass fire – en gräsbrand

Sweden’s interest rate expected to rise again next month

New Riksbank chief Erik Thedéen reiterated in an interview with Swedish public radio on Saturday that he expects his central bank to raise Sweden’s interest rate by 0.25-0.5 percentage points in April, which would bring the interest rate to 3.25 or 3.50 percent.

The Riksbank hopes that raising the rate will bring inflation (which stood at 9.3 percent in January, excluding property prices) down to the target of two percent.

Thedéen said that the currently weak krona is causing trouble for the Swedish economy and that the krona ought to be stronger than it is, because of “higher growth than in the Eurozone in the past few years, low national debt and a well-education population”.

Swedish vocabulary: weak – svag

SHOW COMMENTS