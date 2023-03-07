Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish party leaders to meet Nato chief today



Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is set to meet Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg is in Sweden to take part in the EU’s informal meeting of defence ministers. Kristersson has also invited the leaders of Sweden’s pro-Nato parties – which excludes the Greens and Left – to join his meeting with the Nato chief.

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson criticised Kristersson for not inviting all parties. He on the other hand argued that they receive information about Sweden’s application to join the military alliance in other ways, for example through parliament’s foreign policy committee.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte

Lynx hunt called off in several Swedish regions

Eighty-two lynx have been killed in this year’s cull, with the hunt called off in several regions after they hit their maximum quota of animals they’re permitted to shoot.

In total in Sweden, 201 lynx may be killed this month, the biggest hunt since 2010.

Uppsala, Örebro, Västmanland, Värmland and Gävleborg have all reached their quotas, reports Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a hunt – en jakt

Swedish air travel takes off post-pandemic

Around 2.1 million travellers flew to or from one of the airports operated by Swedavia, an increase of almost 80 percent compared to the same period last year. February is the month of Sweden’s annual sportlov school break, so it’s a popular month for travel.

International flights via Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport were behind a substantial part of the increase, according to Swedavia, with flight volumes this year at 75 percent of what they were in February 2019 at the airport, the year before the pandemic.

Most flights went to Spain, followed by the UK and Germany.

Swedish vocabulary: an airport – en flygplats

Man dead in Stockholm shooting

A man in his 30s died in a shooting in Flemingsberg, south of Stockholm, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police found him in an apartment, where there were also several other people, including, according to the Aftonbladet tabloid, a nine-year-old child.

None of the other people in the apartment are suspected of the crime.

It was the second shooting in the Stockholm area last night. Police were called to the Kungsholmen island at 10.20pm on Monday after a man in his 20s was injured. A 19-year-old man was being held on Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said there were no apparent links between the shootings.

Swedish vocabulary: a shooting – en skottlossning

Snowfall causes traffic chaos in Sweden

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI’s webpage showing weather warnings was not working at the time of publishing this article, but yesterday the agency issued alerts of heavy snowfall and wind for Tuesday, covering the region of Uppsala and further south.

Traffic chaos was reported on road 40 between Gothenburg and Borås in western Sweden on Tuesday morning, with trucks grinding to a halt close to Landvetter Airport. Buses on route 100 between Gothenburg and Borås were cancelled on Tuesday, reported TT.

In southern region Skåne, trains were cancelled between Ystad and Simrishamn, as well as between Eslöv and Teckomatorp and Teckomatorp and Helsingborg.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö