WEATHER LATEST: Traffic chaos as snow blast batters Sweden

Which areas are affected?

Western Sweden is expected to see the brunt of the snowfall on Tuesday morning, with the storm moving eastwards towards Stockholm throughout the day.

In Skåne, temperatures are expected to be above freezing, with rain and strong winds forecast for Tuesday.

Most of southern Sweden is under either a yellow or orange warning on Tuesday. Photo: SMHI

Work from home if possible Bengt Olsson from the Swedish Transport Administration told Aftonbladet that those who can should work from home, if possible. Traffic on the E20 north of Gothenburg on Tuesday morning. Strong winds and snow are forecast throughout the day. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT Halland cancels buses In Halland, both city buses and regional buses were stopped at 7:30 on Tuesday, with school buses also cancelled in Varberg and Kungsbacka. Some roads, such the Riksväg 40 exit from Göteborg towards Borås, were blocked by lorries which weren’t able to make it uphill in the snowy weather conditions.

Trains cancelled

Trains have also been cancelled in multiple areas, such as between Ystad and Simrishamn, between Eslöv and Helsingborg and on the line between Varberg, Borås and Herrljunga.