Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

WEATHER LATEST: Traffic chaos as snow blast batters Sweden

Snow and wind warnings have been issued for large areas of southern Sweden throughout Tuesday, with orange warnings - the second most serious - issued for multiple areas. Here's the latest on the snowstorm.

Published: 7 March 2023 10:33 CET
WEATHER LATEST: Traffic chaos as snow blast batters Sweden
A bus skidded into a ditch outside Löddeköpinge in Skåne on Tuesday morning. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Which areas are affected?

Western Sweden is expected to see the brunt of the snowfall on Tuesday morning, with the storm moving eastwards towards Stockholm throughout the day.

In Skåne, temperatures are expected to be above freezing, with rain and strong winds forecast for Tuesday.

snow warning tuesday march 7th

Most of southern Sweden is under either a yellow or orange warning on Tuesday. Photo: SMHI

Work from home if possible

Bengt Olsson from the Swedish Transport Administration told Aftonbladet that those who can should work from home, if possible.

Traffic on the E20 north of Gothenburg on Tuesday morning. Strong winds and snow are forecast throughout the day. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Halland cancels buses

In Halland, both city buses and regional buses were stopped at 7:30 on Tuesday, with school buses also cancelled in Varberg and Kungsbacka.

Some roads, such the Riksväg 40 exit from Göteborg towards Borås, were blocked by lorries which weren’t able to make it uphill in the snowy weather conditions.

Trains cancelled

Trains have also been cancelled in multiple areas, such as between Ystad and Simrishamn, between Eslöv and Helsingborg and on the line between Varberg, Borås and Herrljunga.

How have you been affected by the snow this morning? Has it caused problems for you, or are you enjoying the winter wonderland? Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

WEATHER ALERT: What you need to know about Sweden’s snow warnings

Meteorologists are warning of heavy snow across large parts of southern and central Sweden, including Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 6 March 2023 14:16 CET
WEATHER ALERT: What you need to know about Sweden's snow warnings

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI on Monday issued an orange alert covering a large stretch of central Sweden, including the following cities: Gothenburg, Trollhättan, Skövde, Linköping, Norrköping, Eskilstuna, Södertälje, Stockholm and Uppsala.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, occasionally heavy snowfall could, in combination with windy weather, cause traffic disruptions and power outages,” warned SMHI.

It stated that 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall in the area between 6am Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday, and around 10-20 centimetres in Stockholm.

Another orange alert was issued for northern parts of the Skåne region, where 10-20 centimetres of snow could fall.

A yellow warning of snow and wind was issued for the rest of southern and central Sweden south of Stockholm, which is comparatively less serious on a three-point scale, but could still lead to traffic disruptions, public transport delays and power outages.

The Transport Administration told public radio broadcaster SR that they had cancelled several trains in Skåne on Tuesday and Wednesday, including all trains between Simrishamn and Ystad, as well as between Eslöv, Teckomatorp and Helsingborg.

You can keep up to date with SMHI’s weather warnings here.

The snow alert comes just a week after SMHI announced that spring had arrived in southern Sweden.

Sweden defines spring as having arrived when daily average temperatures stay above freezing for at least a week.

SHOW COMMENTS