Austria
NATO

Nato chief: ‘We are making progress’ on Sweden and Finland membership

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that Sweden and Finland joining the alliance is a top priority, with progress being made.

Published: 8 March 2023 06:18 CET
Nato chief: 'We are making progress' on Sweden and Finland membership
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato members still to ratify the bids of the Nordic nations, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organisation.

Ankara had suspended negotiations with Sweden and Finland in outrage after protests in January that included the burning of the Quran outside its embassy in Stockholm.

A new round of talks announced by Turkey last month will take place at Nato headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

Stoltenberg insisted on a visit to Sweden that getting the memberships finalised was “a top priority”.

“We are making progress,” he said at a press conference with the Swedish prime minister.

FOR MEMBERS:

Stoltenberg said Stockholm “has delivered” on a deal with Turkey inked last year that was meant to pave the way to Nato membership.

“The time has come to finalise the ratification process,” he said.

Two previous rounds of the tri-party Nato talks were attended by foreign ministry officials and focused on a specific list of Turkish demands, which include the expulsion of dozens of mostly Kurdish suspects.

Stoltenberg refused to speculate on the results of the fresh negotiations this week.

Turkey has raised the prospect of accepting Finland without letting Sweden’s application through. Nato officials are sceptical about splitting up the bids, but increasingly accept Helsinki may join first.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has dug in his heels on Sweden as he heads into a close presidential election in which he is trying to energise his nationalist electoral base.

Stoltenberg said that he also expected Hungary’s parliament to complete the process of ratifying the applications “shortly”.

That came as a visiting Hungarian parliamentary delegation said Swedish politicians need to stop spreading “lies” about Budapest and the rule of law.

Budapest is still expected to vote in favour of both countries joining the alliance “in the coming weeks”, the deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament Csaba Hende told reporters in Stockholm.

Both Finland and Sweden dropped their decades-long policies of military non-alignment and applied to join the alliance last May in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

NATO

‘Hungary supports the Nato membership of Sweden’

A delegation of Hungarian parliamentarians met senior Swedish politicians on Tuesday to discuss Sweden's Nato application.

Published: 7 March 2023 14:24 CET
'Hungary supports the Nato membership of Sweden'

Hungary and Turkey are the only two Nato countries that have yet to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s membership bids.

Budapest is expected to vote in favour of both countries joining the alliance “in the coming weeks”, the deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament Csaba Hende told reporters in Stockholm.

“We started the debate last week and normally when everything goes well, in a couple of weeks time such a debate is over”, said Hende, who is a member of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party.

Hungary’s repeated ratification delays have raised concerns in Sweden and Finland, whose bids are already being held back by Turkey.

According to the Hungarian parliament’s website, the vote was initially due to take place between March 6th and 9th but has now been pushed back to March 20th at the earliest.

Hende and other Hungarian MPs on Tuesday met with the Swedish speaker of parliament for a “courtesy visit”.

“It was warm, friendly, forward-looking, and carried with it the hope of a new beginning”, Hende said.

“We made it clear that the Hungarian government, the Hungarian president, and the vast majority of MPs unanimously support the Nato membership of Sweden,” he said.

But he noted it was “necessary” to improve bilateral relations between Stockholm and Budapest.

Sweden also needed to show Hungary “more respect”, he said, accusing Sweden of spreading “lies”.

“It would be good if in the future, Swedish politicians, members of government, MPs and MEPs would avoid portraying Hungary in a false light by alluding to an absence of rule of law that is based on clearly untrue facts”, he said.

Sweden is concerned that Hungary could use its Nato bid as leverage in its battles with the European Union.

In December, Brussels froze billions of euros worth of funds pending anti-corruption reforms expected from Budapest.

The Hungarian government has also, unlike the rest of Europe, trod an ambiguous path on the war in Ukraine and has refused to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin by name.

