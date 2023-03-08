Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ROYAL FAMILY

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine to move back home ‘indefinitely’

Sweden's Princess Madeleine will move back to Stockholm in August together with her British-American husband and their three children.

Published: 8 March 2023 06:27 CET
Sweden's Princess Madeleine to move back home 'indefinitely'
Sweden's Princess Madeleine, her husband Chris O'Neill and their daughter Princess Leonore. Photo: Karl Melander/TT

“Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely,” the Royal Court said.

The princess, 40, and 48-year-old O’Neill, who works in finance, met in the United States and have lived in New York, London, and most recently in Florida since 2018.

The couple, who wed in 2013, have three children: Princess Leonore, aged nine, Prince Nicolas, seven, and Princess Adrienne, four.

The court said the “family will take up permanent residence in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm”.

Princess Madeleine is the youngest of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s three children, her elder siblings being Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ROYAL FAMILY

King of Sweden to undergo heart surgery

King Carl XVI Gustaf is set to undergo heart surgery next week, the Swedish Royal Court said on Tuesday.

Published: 14 February 2023 11:41 CET
King of Sweden to undergo heart surgery

He will therefore postpone engagements scheduled for the second half of February.

The procedure, in the “heart area”, will be done through “so called keyhole surgery”, the court said in a statement without providing further details.

It added that it had been decided on the advice of the 76-year-old king’s physician.

“After the procedure, a period of rest is recommended. This means that the king’s planned engagements between February 20th and March 3rd will be postponed until later in the spring”, the court said.

“The king is feeling well and his official programme up to the day of the operation is being carried out as planned”, continued.

The monarch is celebrating 50 years on the throne this year.

Born on April 30th, 1946, Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus Bernadotte was only nine months old when his father, Prince Gustaf Adolf, was killed in a plane crash in Denmark.

He assumed the throne in 1973 following the death of his grandfather, the long-reigning Gustaf VI Adolf.

SHOW COMMENTS