TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Stockholmers warned more snow on its way, Swedish princess moves back home, and is progress being made on Sweden's Nato bid? Here's the latest news.
Published: 8 March 2023 06:07 CET
Police at the scene of a pileup at Landskrona, southern Sweden, where slippery roads caused a spate of smashes. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Snow chaos, two shootings in Stockholm last night, Nato meeting, and more in Sweden's latest news.
Published: 7 March 2023 06:53 CET
