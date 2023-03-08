Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Stockholmers warned more snow on its way

An orange warning of blizzards remained in place only in Stockholm on Wednesday and was set to apply until noon, warning people of possible power outages, public transport delays and traffic disruption. A less serious yellow warning also covered Södertälje and Uppsala, south and north of the capital.

More snow was expected to fall in Stockholm on Wednesday morning.

IN PICTURES:

For the rest of Sweden, snow warnings were removed overnight after the storm subsided, leaving toppled trees and car crashes in its wake.

Swedish vocabulary: a blizzard – en snöstorm

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine returns to Sweden

Princess Madeleine, her British-American husband Chris O’Neill and their three children are selling their home in Florida and are set to move to Stockholm in August after years in the US. Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will start school in Stockholm this autumn, and Princess Adrienne will start preschool.

O’Neill, who rejected a royal title in order to continue his finance work, will keep working from Sweden.

The family will move into an apartment at the Royal Stables in central Stockholm.

Swedish vocabulary: a royal title – en kunglig titel

Nato chief: ‘Progress’ on Sweden and Finland’s membership bids

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting with Swedish party leaders on Tuesday that he saw some “progress” in Sweden and Finland’s stalled bids to join, ahead of talks with Turkey set to restart this week. He insisted that getting the memberships finalised was “a top priority”.

Stoltenberg said Stockholm “has delivered” on a deal with Turkey inked last year that was meant to pave the way to Nato membership.

“The time has come to finalise the ratification process,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT:

Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato members still to ratify the bids of the Nordic nations, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organisation.

Swedish vocabulary: progress – framsteg

Hungary set to vote on Sweden’s Nato bid ‘in coming weeks’

A delegation of Hungarian parliamentarians met senior Swedish politicians this week to discuss Sweden’s Nato application.

Budapest is expected to vote in favour of both countries joining the alliance “in the coming weeks”, the deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament Csaba Hende told reporters in Stockholm.

“We started the debate last week and normally when everything goes well, in a couple of weeks time such a debate is over”, said Hende, who is a member of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party.

Swedish vocabulary: to vote – att rösta