TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Stockholmers warned more snow on its way, Swedish princess moves back home, and is progress being made on Sweden's Nato bid? Here's the latest news.

Published: 8 March 2023 06:07 CET
Police at the scene of a pileup at Landskrona, southern Sweden, where slippery roads caused a spate of smashes. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Stockholmers warned more snow on its way

An orange warning of blizzards remained in place only in Stockholm on Wednesday and was set to apply until noon, warning people of possible power outages, public transport delays and traffic disruption. A less serious yellow warning also covered Södertälje and Uppsala, south and north of the capital.

More snow was expected to fall in Stockholm on Wednesday morning.

IN PICTURES:

For the rest of Sweden, snow warnings were removed overnight after the storm subsided, leaving toppled trees and car crashes in its wake.

Swedish vocabulary: a blizzard – en snöstorm

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine returns to Sweden

Princess Madeleine, her British-American husband Chris O’Neill and their three children are selling their home in Florida and are set to move to Stockholm in August after years in the US. Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will start school in Stockholm this autumn, and Princess Adrienne will start preschool.

O’Neill, who rejected a royal title in order to continue his finance work, will keep working from Sweden.

The family will move into an apartment at the Royal Stables in central Stockholm.

Swedish vocabulary: a royal title – en kunglig titel

Nato chief: ‘Progress’ on Sweden and Finland’s membership bids

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting with Swedish party leaders on Tuesday that he saw some “progress” in Sweden and Finland’s stalled bids to join, ahead of talks with Turkey set to restart this week. He insisted that getting the memberships finalised was “a top priority”.

Stoltenberg said Stockholm “has delivered” on a deal with Turkey inked last year that was meant to pave the way to Nato membership.

“The time has come to finalise the ratification process,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT:

Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato members still to ratify the bids of the Nordic nations, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organisation.

Swedish vocabulary: progress – framsteg

Hungary set to vote on Sweden’s Nato bid ‘in coming weeks’

A delegation of Hungarian parliamentarians met senior Swedish politicians this week to discuss Sweden’s Nato application.

Budapest is expected to vote in favour of both countries joining the alliance “in the coming weeks”, the deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament Csaba Hende told reporters in Stockholm.

“We started the debate last week and normally when everything goes well, in a couple of weeks time such a debate is over”, said Hende, who is a member of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party.

Swedish vocabulary: to vote – att rösta

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Snow chaos, two shootings in Stockholm last night, Nato meeting, and more in Sweden's latest news.

Published: 7 March 2023 06:53 CET
Swedish party leaders to meet Nato chief today

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is set to meet Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg is in Sweden to take part in the EU’s informal meeting of defence ministers. Kristersson has also invited the leaders of Sweden’s pro-Nato parties – which excludes the Greens and Left – to join his meeting with the Nato chief.

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson criticised Kristersson for not inviting all parties. He on the other hand argued that they receive information about Sweden’s application to join the military alliance in other ways, for example through parliament’s foreign policy committee.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte

Lynx hunt called off in several Swedish regions

Eighty-two lynx have been killed in this year’s cull, with the hunt called off in several regions after they hit their maximum quota of animals they’re permitted to shoot.

In total in Sweden, 201 lynx may be killed this month, the biggest hunt since 2010.

Uppsala, Örebro, Västmanland, Värmland and Gävleborg have all reached their quotas, reports Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a hunt – en jakt

Swedish air travel takes off post-pandemic

Around 2.1 million travellers flew to or from one of the airports operated by Swedavia, an increase of almost 80 percent compared to the same period last year. February is the month of Sweden’s annual sportlov school break, so it’s a popular month for travel.

International flights via Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport were behind a substantial part of the increase, according to Swedavia, with flight volumes this year at 75 percent of what they were in February 2019 at the airport, the year before the pandemic.

Most flights went to Spain, followed by the UK and Germany.

Swedish vocabulary: an airport – en flygplats

Man dead in Stockholm shooting

A man in his 30s died in a shooting in Flemingsberg, south of Stockholm, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police found him in an apartment, where there were also several other people, including, according to the Aftonbladet tabloid, a nine-year-old child.

None of the other people in the apartment are suspected of the crime.

It was the second shooting in the Stockholm area last night. Police were called to the Kungsholmen island at 10.20pm on Monday after a man in his 20s was injured. A 19-year-old man was being held on Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said there were no apparent links between the shootings.

Swedish vocabulary: a shooting – en skottlossning

Snowfall causes traffic chaos in Sweden

Sweden’s national weather agency SMHI’s webpage showing weather warnings was not working at the time of publishing this article, but yesterday the agency issued alerts of heavy snowfall and wind for Tuesday, covering the region of Uppsala and further south.

Traffic chaos was reported on road 40 between Gothenburg and Borås in western Sweden on Tuesday morning, with trucks grinding to a halt close to Landvetter Airport. Buses on route 100 between Gothenburg and Borås were cancelled on Tuesday, reported TT.

In southern region Skåne, trains were cancelled between Ystad and Simrishamn, as well as between Eslöv and Teckomatorp and Teckomatorp and Helsingborg.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

