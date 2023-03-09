Read news from:
TERRORISM

Sweden sends new terror law to parliament

Sweden's government has sent a new law to parliament criminalising taking part in a terror organisation, a key step in convincing Turkey the country is taking action to crack down on the Kurdish PKK terror group.

Published: 9 March 2023 14:55 CET
Sweden's justice minister Gunnar Strömmer said that the new law would not criminalise resistance groups fighting for a democracy in totalitarian societies. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

In a press statement, the government said that the new law would criminalise “all forms of support to a terrorist organisation, regardless of whether it is material assistance or assistance in the form of participation in its activities”. 

The law has been seen as an important step towards meeting the terms of the trilateral memorandum Sweden signed with Turkey and Finland in June, which committed the country to “prevent activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in affiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organisations”. 

Sweden’s justice minister, Gunnar Strömmer, refused to comment on how the new law would affect efforts to prosecute members and affiliates of the PKK in Sweden. 

“How the law ends up being used in practice is a question for the law enforcement authorities,” he said. “What we can say is that every terrorist organisation will now have to face an even more powerful toolbox from Sweden’s side.” 

Although the new law will help Sweden’s case in its attempts to win Turkish backing for its Nato application, it has in fact been in preparation for six years.

The law as initially proposed was heavily criticised by the Council on Legislation, which questioned the need for the law, given that “associating with a terrorist organisation” is already a crime, and criticised the way the law has been framed as too vague and liable to criminalise too wide a range of people. 

The government believes that the new law is necessary to change and convict people who actively support a terrorist organisation without taking part in or planning a specific terrorist attack. 

Strömmer said that the law could criminalise a wide range of actions taken to support a terrorist group, such as arranging meeting places, looking after housing, looking after children, making food, and arranging transport.  

Expressing support or sympathy for a terror group will, however, not be criminalised under law unless it qualifies as propaganda, and Strömmer said that the government had met some of the Council on Legislation’s criticisms in its final proposal.

“We have made it even clearer that the law does not apply to resistance movements that are fighting for democratic social conditions in an totalitarian state,” he said. 

TERRORISM

Swedish Security Service warn of increase in terror threats against Sweden

Sweden is the target of an increased number of threats against the country following a far-right activist’s burning of the Koran in Stockholm, said Säpo, the Swedish Security Service, in a statement.

Published: 8 February 2023 11:33 CET
“Recent developments with threats directed at Sweden and Swedish interests is serious and affect Sweden’s security. The security service is seeing an increase in the number of threats of attack in our intelligence flow,” read a statement by Säpo on Wednesday.

It comes two days after the US embassy advised its citizens in Sweden to use caution in busy public venues, gathering sites such as places of worship, and diplomatic facilities, warning of possible terror attacks in retaliation of the recent Koran burning incident.

Far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan last month burned the holy book of Islam outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, causing Turkey to suspend Nato talks with Sweden and Finland, and causing outrage and demonstrations in many Muslim countries.

The relationship between Sweden and Turkey was already frosty after a pro-Kurdish group hanged an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Säpo said that the reactions after, among other things, the Koran burning, had been “significant” – especially in light of deteriorating global security and incidents such as last year’s disinformation campaign against the Swedish social services.

It said it considered Sweden to be “in greater focus than before for global violent Islamism”, adding that “the situation after recent events is problematic”.

Sweden’s terror threat level remains at three on a five-point scale, where it has been since 2010, with the exception of a period in 2015 when it was briefly raised to four.

“The terror threat level is based on a long-term assessment, which means that if this development continues for some time, the terror threat level may be raised,” said Säpo.

