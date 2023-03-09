Read news from:
Sweden’s economy bounces in January despite rate rises

Sweden's economy grew by an unexpectedly high two percent in January, freeing up the Riksbank to take bolder actions to combat inflation.

Published: 9 March 2023 09:35 CET
A container ship loads cargo at Värtahamnen im Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

According to preliminary data released on Thursday by Statistics Sweden, Sweden’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by two percent compared to December last year.

“Activity in the Swedish economy rebounded in January with growth in goods, exports and household consumption in parallel with growing production among public authorities,” Neda Shahbazi, national economist at Statistics Sweden, said in a press release.

The agency found that household consumption had risen by 0.5 percent in January, driven by a resurgence in spending on restaurants, cafes, hotels and other overnight accommodation.

Exports grew by 22 percent in January compared to last January, while imports grew by 13 percent over the same period. 

“These are strong numbers,” Nordea’s chief economic analyst Torbjörn Isaksson told the TT newswire. “This could assuage the Riksbank’s fears about future growth and as a result create a certain tendency to hike rates.” 

Olle Holmgren at SEB agreed, although he stressed that the relationship between growth rates and inflation was relatively weak looked at on a monthly basis. 

“But these are pretty surprising numbers and are significantly stronger than expected,” he told TT. “It could affect how the Riksbank reasons in April a little if they think the economy looks a little more resilient.”

The consensus among economists is for the Riksbank will increase its base interest rate by 0.5 percentage points at its next meeting in April. 

Other numbers released by Statistics Sweden on Thursday showed that industrial production grew by 3.5 percent in January, while the supply of services grew by 1 percent.

New poll: Swedish business leaders in favour of joining the Euro

Should Sweden ditch the krona and adopt the Euro as its currency? That’s what just over half of all business leaders who responded to a fresh survey think.

Published: 2 March 2023 11:18 CET
Business magazine Dagens industri asked around 2,000 business leaders in Sweden whether they thought the country should join the Euro, and 51 percent said yes.

That’s an increase compared to 40 percent in the summer of 2020.

Similarly, 39 percent told the new survey that Sweden should keep the krona as its currency, a decrease from 54 percent in 2020.

Increasingly shaky global politics may be a factor behind the growing popularity of the Euro, according to Jonas Fritz, an opinion analyst for pollsters Ipsos.

“Just like opinion has shifted on the question of Nato, this is another sign that people want to move closer to other countries and be part of an international context,” he told Dagens industri.

Sweden joined the European Union in 1995 but didn’t adopt the Euro. In 2003, the country held a referendum on whether or not to join the Euro, but 56 percent voted no.

And recent polling suggests that despite business leaders’ change of heart, the general public is less convinced. Sixty percent told a survey by national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden in November 2022 that they would vote no if asked again.

The Swedish krona has fallen against the Euro and the US dollar in recent years. Today, one Euro costs 11.14 kronor, compared to 10.20 kronor in the summer of 2021.

