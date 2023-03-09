Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Thursday

For members
More snow near Gothenburg, Sweden submits 'historic' Nato bill to parliament, Spotify adds video, and EU ministers meet in Stockholm to discuss Ukraine ammunition. Here's some of the news on Thursday.
Published: 9 March 2023 07:50 CET
Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify (centre left), together with Emily Galloway, Senior Director of Product (left), Xavier Jernigan, Global Head of Cultural Partnerships (centre right), and Dustee Jenkins, Global Head of Public Affairs (right) at the Spotify Presents: Play On, Stream On Creator Sessions on March 8th in Los Angeles. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images
