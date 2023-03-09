Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Thursday

More snow expected to fall on Gothenburg on Thursday

Sweden’s state weather forecaster SMHI has issued yellow snow warnings for northwestern part of Västra Götaland and for the area southwest of Vänern, with as much as 20cm of snow expected to fall in some areas.

“There’s a line with slightly heavier snowfall which stretches from Greater Gothenburg and Kungsbacka up towards the Skövde area,” meteorologist Max Schildt said on Wednesday.

Swedish vocab: ett stråk – a line

Spotify woos creators and adds video in revamp

Spotify on Wednesday introduced new tools for artists and songwriters, with a particular focus on video formats that are seen as increasingly essential as the world’s biggest audio streaming service struggles to break even.

The Swedish-owned company also unveiled a significant revamp to offer a more interactive interface, including the option to hear song previews and provide more personalized recommendations using artificial intelligence.

At a live-streamed marketing event, Spotify also announced that it surpassed 500 million monthly active users, including 205 million paying subscribers at the end 2022, with 10 million creators.

“When we founded Spotify, the music industry was in a freefall. So the fundamental question everyone was asking was, is the music industry doomed or could it be reimagined and still be a sustainable career for talented artists around the world?” said Spotify founder Daniel Ek.

Six regional health authorities given permission to treat gender dysphoria

The Swedish Board for Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen) has given regional health authorities in Stockholm, Östergötland and Västra Götaland permits to treat gender dysphoria, in cooperation with Uppsala, Skåne and Västerbotten.

The new health units will be permitted to carry out gender corrective surgery and a range of other treatments.

“The decision is going to create better conditions for the development of competencies and cooperation between the relevant experts in a range of areas, such as psychiatry, endocrinology, plastic surgery, urology and speech therapy,” said Thomas Lindén, the responsible unit chief at Socialstyrelsen.

The shift to the new system of highly specialised health care will take place on January 1st 2024.

Swedish vocab: könsbekräftande kirurgi – gender corrective surgery

Swedish government submits ‘historic’ Nato bill to parliament

Sweden on Wednesday set a preliminary date for parliament to vote on the government’s bid to join Nato.

“[This] is a historic event and an important step on the path towards membership,” said Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

The bill will be fast-tracked, with members of parliament given five days to attach their own proposed amendments.

It will then be processed by parliament’s foreign policy committee on March 16th, and on March 22nd parliament will be able to vote on it.

Swedish vocab: en historisk händelse – a historic event

EU defence ministers hash out plan for sending more ammunition to Ukraine

EU defence ministers on Wednesday discussed plans to raid their stockpiles to rush one billion euros’ worth of ammunition to Ukraine and place joint orders for more to ensure supplies keep flowing.

Ukraine’s Western backers warn that Kyiv is facing a critical shortage of 155-millimetre howitzer shells as it fires thousands each day in its fight against a grinding Russian offensive.

Ministers meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov in Stockholm were debating a three-pronged push to meet Kyiv’s immediate needs and bolster Europe’s defence industry for the longer term.

“Our priority number one is air defence systems, and also ammunition, ammunition and again ammunition,” Reznikov said as he arrived for the meeting.

The first part of the plan, as laid out by the EU’s foreign policy service, envisions using one billion euros from the bloc’s joint European Peace Facility to get member states to send shells in their stocks to Kyiv within weeks.

“It is not enough,” Reznikov said. “We need a million artillery shells and that would cost around four billion euros.”

Swedish vocab: inte tillräcklig – not enough