TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Thursday

More snow near Gothenburg, Sweden submits 'historic' Nato bill to parliament, Spotify adds video, and EU ministers meet in Stockholm to discuss Ukraine ammunition. Here's some of the news on Thursday.

Published: 9 March 2023 07:50 CET
Published: 9 March 2023 07:50 CET
Daniel Ek, founder of Spotify (centre left), together with Emily Galloway, Senior Director of Product (left), Xavier Jernigan, Global Head of Cultural Partnerships (centre right), and Dustee Jenkins, Global Head of Public Affairs (right) at the Spotify Presents: Play On, Stream On Creator Sessions on March 8th in Los Angeles. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

More snow expected to fall on Gothenburg on Thursday

Sweden’s state weather forecaster SMHI has issued yellow snow warnings for northwestern part of Västra Götaland and for the area southwest of Vänern, with as much as 20cm of snow expected to fall in some areas. 

“There’s a line with slightly heavier snowfall which stretches from Greater Gothenburg and Kungsbacka up towards the Skövde area,” meteorologist Max Schildt said on Wednesday. 

Swedish vocab: ett stråk – a line

Spotify woos creators and adds video in revamp

Spotify on Wednesday introduced new tools for artists and songwriters, with a particular focus on video formats that are seen as increasingly essential as the world’s biggest audio streaming service struggles to break even.

The Swedish-owned company also unveiled a significant revamp to offer a more interactive interface, including the option to hear song previews and provide more personalized recommendations using artificial intelligence.

At a live-streamed marketing event, Spotify also announced that it surpassed 500 million monthly active users, including 205 million paying subscribers at the end 2022, with 10 million creators.

“When we founded Spotify, the music industry was in a freefall. So the fundamental question everyone was asking was, is the music industry doomed or could it be reimagined and still be a sustainable career for talented artists around the world?” said Spotify founder Daniel Ek.

Six regional health authorities given permission to treat gender dysphoria

The Swedish Board for Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen) has given regional health authorities in Stockholm, Östergötland and Västra Götaland permits to treat gender dysphoria, in cooperation with Uppsala, Skåne and Västerbotten. 

The new health units will be permitted to carry out gender corrective surgery and a range of other treatments. 

“The decision is going to create better conditions for the development of competencies and cooperation between the relevant experts in a range of areas, such as psychiatry, endocrinology, plastic surgery, urology and speech therapy,” said Thomas Lindén, the responsible unit chief at Socialstyrelsen. 

The shift to the new system of highly specialised health care will take place on January 1st 2024. 

Swedish vocab: könsbekräftande kirurgi – gender corrective surgery

Swedish government submits ‘historic’ Nato bill to parliament

Sweden on Wednesday set a preliminary date for parliament to vote on the government’s bid to join Nato.

“[This] is a historic event and an important step on the path towards membership,” said Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

The bill will be fast-tracked, with members of parliament given five days to attach their own proposed amendments.

It will then be processed by parliament’s foreign policy committee on March 16th, and on March 22nd parliament will be able to vote on it.

Swedish vocab: en historisk händelse – a historic event

EU defence ministers hash out plan for sending more ammunition to Ukraine

EU defence ministers on Wednesday discussed plans to raid their stockpiles to rush one billion euros’ worth of ammunition to Ukraine and place joint orders for more to ensure supplies keep flowing.

Ukraine’s Western backers warn that Kyiv is facing a critical shortage of 155-millimetre howitzer shells as it fires thousands each day in its fight against a grinding Russian offensive.

Ministers meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov in Stockholm were debating a three-pronged push to meet Kyiv’s immediate needs and bolster Europe’s defence industry for the longer term.

“Our priority number one is air defence systems, and also ammunition, ammunition and again ammunition,” Reznikov said as he arrived for the meeting.

The first part of the plan, as laid out by the EU’s foreign policy service, envisions using one billion euros from the bloc’s joint European Peace Facility to get member states to send shells in their stocks to Kyiv within weeks.

“It is not enough,” Reznikov said. “We need a million artillery shells and that would cost around four billion euros.”

Swedish vocab: inte tillräcklig – not enough

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Stockholmers warned more snow on its way, Swedish princess moves back home, and is progress being made on Sweden's Nato bid? Here's the latest news.

Published: 8 March 2023 06:07 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Stockholmers warned more snow on its way

An orange warning of blizzards remained in place only in Stockholm on Wednesday and was set to apply until noon, warning people of possible power outages, public transport delays and traffic disruption. A less serious yellow warning also covered Södertälje and Uppsala, south and north of the capital.

More snow was expected to fall in Stockholm on Wednesday morning.

IN PICTURES:

For the rest of Sweden, snow warnings were removed overnight after the storm subsided, leaving toppled trees and car crashes in its wake.

Swedish vocabulary: a blizzard – en snöstorm

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine returns to Sweden

Princess Madeleine, her British-American husband Chris O’Neill and their three children are selling their home in Florida and are set to move to Stockholm in August after years in the US. Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will start school in Stockholm this autumn, and Princess Adrienne will start preschool.

O’Neill, who rejected a royal title in order to continue his finance work, will keep working from Sweden.

The family will move into an apartment at the Royal Stables in central Stockholm.

Swedish vocabulary: a royal title – en kunglig titel

Nato chief: ‘Progress’ on Sweden and Finland’s membership bids

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting with Swedish party leaders on Tuesday that he saw some “progress” in Sweden and Finland’s stalled bids to join, ahead of talks with Turkey set to restart this week. He insisted that getting the memberships finalised was “a top priority”.

Stoltenberg said Stockholm “has delivered” on a deal with Turkey inked last year that was meant to pave the way to Nato membership.

“The time has come to finalise the ratification process,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT:

Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato members still to ratify the bids of the Nordic nations, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organisation.

Swedish vocabulary: progress – framsteg

Hungary set to vote on Sweden’s Nato bid ‘in coming weeks’

A delegation of Hungarian parliamentarians met senior Swedish politicians this week to discuss Sweden’s Nato application.

Budapest is expected to vote in favour of both countries joining the alliance “in the coming weeks”, the deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament Csaba Hende told reporters in Stockholm.

“We started the debate last week and normally when everything goes well, in a couple of weeks time such a debate is over”, said Hende, who is a member of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party.

Swedish vocabulary: to vote – att rösta

