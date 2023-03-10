Read news from:
‘A small step forward’: Turkey, Sweden and Finland agree on more Nato talks

Representatives from Turkey, Sweden and Finland have agreed to hold more talks on the stalled bids by the Nordic countries to join Nato, the alliance said.

Published: 10 March 2023 15:08 CET
A Nato flag hangs next to a Swedish flag during a visit by Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Sweden in 2022. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato countries still to ratify the applications, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organisation.

Turkey has held up the process and is pushing a list of demands, including that Sweden expel dozens of mostly Kurdish residents it suspects of ties to separatist militants.

A statement from Nato said that “participants welcomed the progress that has been made” on a three-way deal struck last year aimed at satisfying Turkey’s complaints.

“They further agreed that rapid ratifications for both Finland and Sweden would be in everyone’s interest, and that their membership will strengthen the alliance,”  Nato said after the talks chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The statement said the three countries agreed to meet again in the same format ahead of a Nato summit in Vilnius in July.

Swedish negotiator Oscar Stenström said there had been “a small step forward”.

“Our counterparts have accepted and recognised that there has been progress in the measures we have taken,” he said. “The positive aspect today is that we have agreed that the discussions will continue.”

The latest meeting came after Turkey had earlier suspended negotiations in outrage at protests in January that included the burning of the Koran outside its embassy in Stockholm.

As part of its efforts to assuage Turkey, the Swedish government announced on Thursday it wants to ban more activities linked to extremist groups as part of a text aimed at toughening its anti-terrorism law.

Both Finland and Sweden dropped their decades-long policies of military non-alignment and applied to join the alliance last May in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has raised the prospect of accepting Finland without letting Sweden’s application through.

Nato officials are broadly against splitting up the bids, but increasingly accept the possibility that Helsinki may join first.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has dug in his heels on Sweden as he heads into a close presidential election in which he is trying to energise his nationalist electoral base.

Swedish government submits ‘historic’ Nato bill to parliament

Sweden on Wednesday set a preliminary date for parliament to vote on the government's bid to join Nato.

Published: 8 March 2023 12:34 CET
“[This] is a historic event and an important step on the path towards membership,” said Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

The bill will be fast-tracked, with members of parliament given five days to attach their own proposed amendments.

It will then be processed by parliament’s foreign policy committee on March 16th, and on March 22nd parliament will be able to vote on it.

Six out of Sweden’s eight parties back the proposal, which means that it should sail through without problems. Only the Left Party and the Greens are against it.

Finland and Sweden last May dropped their decades-long policies of military non-alignment and applied to join Nato in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But a successful vote in parliament will not clear the way for Sweden, as Hungary and Turkey have yet to ratify its membership bid.

WHAT’S NEXT:

Talks with Turkey are set to resume on Thursday, after the country suspended negotiations in protest over the burning of the Quran outside its embassy in Stockholm.

Hungary is expected to vote to grant Sweden and Finland membership later this month.

