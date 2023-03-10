For members
COVID-19
FACT CHECK: Did Sweden have lower pandemic mortality than Denmark and Norway?
A graphic published by the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper last week claimed that Sweden had the lowest excess mortality of all EU and Nordic counties between the start of 2020 and the end of 2022. We looked into whether this extraordinary claim is true.
Published: 10 March 2023 08:36 CET
Sweden's former state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell photographed at the headquarters of the Swedish Public Health Agency in March. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/SvD/TT
HEALTH
Dildos and penis pumps: Swedish home helps elderly spice up their sex lives
Elderly residents at a care home in southern Sweden - some aged as old as 90 - are being given 'pleasure baskets' filled with lubricants, dildos, penis pumps and penis rings to spice up their sex life, AFP's Camille Bas-Wohlert reports.
Published: 10 February 2023 13:23 CET
Updated: 18 February 2023 08:58 CET
Updated: 18 February 2023 08:58 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments