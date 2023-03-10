For members
How to get permanent residency in Sweden
Exactly how to obtain the permanent right to live in Sweden depends on your citizenship and any existing permits. The process can appear complicated, but here are the key things to know about the main routes to permanent residency.
Published: 10 March 2023 10:49 CET
Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
READER QUESTION: How can I move to Sweden as a self-employed person?
Are you self-employed and thinking about moving to Sweden? Not sure what to do, or what rules apply to you? Here's our guide.
Published: 28 February 2023 14:23 CET
