Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday
Sweden's government finalises end to ban on spontaneous dancing, buses cancelled due to snow, new terror law sent to parliament, and Sweden's economy grew unexpectedly in January. Here's some of the day's news on Friday.
Published: 10 March 2023 09:21 CET
Midday revellers meet at Lunchbeat, a lunch disco in Stockholm. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/SCANPIX
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Thursday
More snow near Gothenburg, Sweden submits 'historic' Nato bill to parliament, Spotify adds video, and EU ministers meet in Stockholm to discuss Ukraine ammunition. Here's some of the news on Thursday.
Published: 9 March 2023 07:50 CET
