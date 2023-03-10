Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday

Sweden’s government finalises bill to end ban on spontaneous dancing

Sweden’s government is to submit a bill to end the long-ridiculed ban on spontaneous dancing to parliament next week, Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer announced in a press release on Thursday.

“Our starting point is quite simply that it is not reasonable for the state to regulate whether people are allowed to dance or not,” Strömmer told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR after the announcement.

The government is pushing ahead despite criticism from Sweden’s Council on Legislation in January for not carrying out adequate consultations on the law.

“The government has taken on board the criticisms from the Council on Legislation and is now pushing the proposal onward to parliament,” Strömmer said in the press statement.

Sweden in 1956 brought in a requirement that all restaurants and bars had to apply for and receive a special “dance permit” if their patrons were to be allowed to dance, with their owners facing fines if their customers were found dancing without a permit.

The changed law will allow nightclubs and restaurants which are not situated in public places to organise dance events without requiring permission from the police.

The law is expected to go before parliament for a vote on Tuesday, and will start to apply from July 1st.

Swedish vocab: godkännande – permission/acceptance

Snow stops buses in several Swedish cities

Heavy snowfall on Thursday night has led to buses being cancelled in several part of southern Sweden, with all city buses in Jonköping cancelled because snow ploughs have yet to finish clearing the roads.

“The buses get stuck everywhere, end up in the ditches, and the risk of traffic accidents is extremely high,” Jönköpings länstrafik, JLT, which runs the cities’ buses, said on its homepage.

In Västra Götaland, the county around Gothenburg, there were disruptions on several bus lines due to icy conditions, with the local traffic operator Västtrafik warning of delays and cancellations, with all local buses and school buses cancelled on the island of Orust, an hour north of Gothenburg.

Swedish vocab: i diket – in the ditch

Sweden sends new terror law to parliament

Sweden’s government has sent a new law to parliament criminalising taking part in a terror organisation, a key step in convincing Turkey the country is taking action to crack down on the Kurdish PKK terror group.

In a press statement, the government said that the new law would criminalise “all forms of support to a terrorist organisation, regardless of whether it is material assistance or assistance in the form of participation in its activities”.

The law has been seen as an important step towards meeting the terms of the trilateral memorandum Sweden signed with Turkey and Finland in June, which committed the country to “prevent activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in affiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organisations”.

Sweden’s justice minister, Gunnar Strömmer, refused to comment on how the new law would affect efforts to prosecute members and affiliates of the PKK in Sweden.

“How the law ends up being used in practice is a question for the law enforcement authorities,” he said. “What we can say is that every terrorist organisation will now have to face an even more powerful toolbox from Sweden’s side.”

Swedish vocab: att delta – to participate in

Sweden’s economy bounces in January despite rate rises

Sweden’s economy grew by an unexpectedly high two percent in January, freeing up the Riksbank to take bolder actions to combat inflation.

According to preliminary data released on Thursday by Statistics Sweden, Sweden’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by two percent compared to December last year.

“Activity in the Swedish economy rebounded in January with growth in goods, exports and household consumption in parallel with growing production among public authorities,” Neda Shahbazi, national economist at Statistics Sweden, said in a press release.

The agency found that household consumption had risen by 0.5 percent in January, driven by a resurgence in spending on restaurants, cafes, hotels and other overnight accommodation.

Exports grew by 22 percent in January compared to last January, while imports grew by 13 percent over the same period.

Swedish vocab: räntehöjning – rate hikes (literally “rate hiking”)