TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday

Sweden's government finalises end to ban on spontaneous dancing, buses cancelled due to snow, new terror law sent to parliament, and Sweden's economy grew unexpectedly in January. Here's some of the day's news on Friday.

Published: 10 March 2023 09:21 CET
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday
Midday revellers meet at Lunchbeat, a lunch disco in Stockholm. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/SCANPIX

Sweden’s government finalises bill to end ban on spontaneous dancing 

Sweden’s government is to submit a bill to end the long-ridiculed ban on spontaneous dancing to parliament next week, Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer announced in a press release on Thursday. 

“Our starting point is quite simply that it is not reasonable for the state to regulate whether people are allowed to dance or not,” Strömmer told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR after the announcement. 

The government is pushing ahead despite criticism from Sweden’s Council on Legislation in January for not carrying out adequate consultations on the law. 

“The government has taken on board the criticisms from the Council on Legislation and is now pushing the proposal onward to parliament,” Strömmer said in the press statement.

Sweden in 1956 brought in a requirement that all restaurants and bars had to apply for and receive a special “dance permit” if their patrons were to be allowed to dance, with their owners facing fines if their customers were found dancing without a permit. 

The changed law will allow nightclubs and restaurants which are not situated in public places to organise dance events without requiring permission from the police. 

The law is expected to go before parliament for a vote on Tuesday, and will start to apply from July 1st. 

Swedish vocab: godkännande – permission/acceptance

Snow stops buses in several Swedish cities 

Heavy snowfall on Thursday night has led to buses being cancelled in several part of southern Sweden, with all city buses in Jonköping cancelled because snow ploughs have yet to finish clearing the roads.  

“The buses get stuck everywhere, end up in the ditches, and the risk of traffic accidents is extremely high,” Jönköpings länstrafik, JLT, which runs the cities’ buses, said on its homepage. 

In Västra Götaland, the county around Gothenburg, there were disruptions on several bus lines due to icy conditions, with the local traffic operator Västtrafik warning of delays and cancellations, with all local buses and school buses cancelled on the island of Orust, an hour north of Gothenburg. 

Swedish vocab: i diket – in the ditch

Sweden sends new terror law to parliament

Sweden’s government has sent a new law to parliament criminalising taking part in a terror organisation, a key step in convincing Turkey the country is taking action to crack down on the Kurdish PKK terror group.

In a press statement, the government said that the new law would criminalise “all forms of support to a terrorist organisation, regardless of whether it is material assistance or assistance in the form of participation in its activities”.

The law has been seen as an important step towards meeting the terms of the trilateral memorandum Sweden signed with Turkey and Finland in June, which committed the country to “prevent activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in affiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organisations”.

Sweden’s justice minister, Gunnar Strömmer, refused to comment on how the new law would affect efforts to prosecute members and affiliates of the PKK in Sweden.

“How the law ends up being used in practice is a question for the law enforcement authorities,” he said. “What we can say is that every terrorist organisation will now have to face an even more powerful toolbox from Sweden’s side.”

Swedish vocab: att delta – to participate in

Sweden’s economy bounces in January despite rate rises

Sweden’s economy grew by an unexpectedly high two percent in January, freeing up the Riksbank to take bolder actions to combat inflation.

According to preliminary data released on Thursday by Statistics Sweden, Sweden’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by two percent compared to December last year.

“Activity in the Swedish economy rebounded in January with growth in goods, exports and household consumption in parallel with growing production among public authorities,” Neda Shahbazi, national economist at Statistics Sweden, said in a press release.

The agency found that household consumption had risen by 0.5 percent in January, driven by a resurgence in spending on restaurants, cafes, hotels and other overnight accommodation.

Exports grew by 22 percent in January compared to last January, while imports grew by 13 percent over the same period. 

Swedish vocab: räntehöjning – rate hikes (literally “rate hiking”)

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Thursday

More snow near Gothenburg, Sweden submits 'historic' Nato bill to parliament, Spotify adds video, and EU ministers meet in Stockholm to discuss Ukraine ammunition. Here's some of the news on Thursday.

Published: 9 March 2023 07:50 CET
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Thursday

More snow expected to fall on Gothenburg on Thursday

Sweden’s state weather forecaster SMHI has issued yellow snow warnings for northwestern part of Västra Götaland and for the area southwest of Vänern, with as much as 20cm of snow expected to fall in some areas. 

“There’s a line with slightly heavier snowfall which stretches from Greater Gothenburg and Kungsbacka up towards the Skövde area,” meteorologist Max Schildt said on Wednesday. 

Swedish vocab: ett stråk – a line

Spotify woos creators and adds video in revamp

Spotify on Wednesday introduced new tools for artists and songwriters, with a particular focus on video formats that are seen as increasingly essential as the world’s biggest audio streaming service struggles to break even.

The Swedish-owned company also unveiled a significant revamp to offer a more interactive interface, including the option to hear song previews and provide more personalized recommendations using artificial intelligence.

At a live-streamed marketing event, Spotify also announced that it surpassed 500 million monthly active users, including 205 million paying subscribers at the end of 2022, with 10 million creators.

“When we founded Spotify, the music industry was in a freefall. So the fundamental question everyone was asking was, is the music industry doomed or could it be reimagined and still be a sustainable career for talented artists around the world?” said Spotify founder Daniel Ek.

Six regional health authorities given permission to treat gender dysphoria

The Swedish Board for Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen) has given regional health authorities in Stockholm, Östergötland and Västra Götaland permits to treat gender dysphoria, in cooperation with Uppsala, Skåne and Västerbotten. 

The new health units will be permitted to carry out gender corrective surgery and a range of other treatments. 

“The decision is going to create better conditions for the development of competencies and cooperation between the relevant experts in a range of areas, such as psychiatry, endocrinology, plastic surgery, urology and speech therapy,” said Thomas Lindén, the responsible unit chief at Socialstyrelsen. 

The shift to the new system of highly specialised health care will take place on January 1st 2024. 

Swedish vocab: könsbekräftande kirurgi – gender corrective surgery

Swedish government submits ‘historic’ Nato bill to parliament

Sweden on Wednesday set a preliminary date for parliament to vote on the government’s bid to join Nato.

“[This] is a historic event and an important step on the path towards membership,” said Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

The bill will be fast-tracked, with members of parliament given five days to attach their own proposed amendments.

It will then be processed by parliament’s foreign policy committee on March 16th, and on March 22nd parliament will be able to vote on it.

Swedish vocab: en historisk händelse – a historic event

EU defence ministers hash out plan for sending more ammunition to Ukraine

EU defence ministers on Wednesday discussed plans to raid their stockpiles to rush one billion euros’ worth of ammunition to Ukraine and place joint orders for more to ensure supplies keep flowing.

Ukraine’s Western backers warn that Kyiv is facing a critical shortage of 155-millimetre howitzer shells as it fires thousands each day in its fight against a grinding Russian offensive.

Ministers meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov in Stockholm were debating a three-pronged push to meet Kyiv’s immediate needs and bolster Europe’s defence industry for the longer term.

“Our priority number one is air defence systems, and also ammunition, ammunition and again ammunition,” Reznikov said as he arrived for the meeting.

The first part of the plan, as laid out by the EU’s foreign policy service, envisions using one billion euros from the bloc’s joint European Peace Facility to get member states to send shells in their stocks to Kyiv within weeks.

“It is not enough,” Reznikov said. “We need a million artillery shells and that would cost around four billion euros.”

Swedish vocab: inte tillräcklig – not enough

