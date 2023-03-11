LISTEN: How the Sweden Democrats are flirting with the extreme right

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by guest Jonathan Leman from the Expo Foundation, as well as panelists Becky Waterton, Emma Löfgren and James Savage.
In this week’s episode we discuss why two lay judges (nämndemän) resigned after a highly controversial court ruling that hinged on an interpretation of the word snippa.
With tax declaration season soon upon us we’ll provide some handy tips to get you through it.
- KEY DATES: The deadlines you need to know for Swedish tax season
- Nine key things you need to know about your Swedish tax return
- Your Swedish tax return: 11 ways to get money back
We’ll also talk about how food prices in Sweden just keep on rising to new record levels and how you can save money.
- ‘They’re making us so poor’: Swedish food prices hit record high
- Seven ways to save money on food and drink in Sweden
In the latest instalment of our ambassador series, we have an interview with Taiwan’s representative to Sweden, Klement Gu.
Finally, for our main topic today we chat to Jonathan Leman about how and why the far-right Sweden Democrats have become more radical since being welcomed in from the cold by the parties now in government.
- What a new report tells us about far-right extremism in Sweden
- ‘The Sweden Democrats no longer need to worry about how they appear’
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
