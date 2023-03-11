Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: How the Sweden Democrats are flirting with the extreme right

In this week's episode: lay judges resign in 'snippa' case, tips for tax season, how to save money as food prices hit new highs, interview with Taiwan's representative, how the Sweden Democrats have grown more radical.

Published: 11 March 2023 10:46 CET
LISTEN: How the Sweden Democrats are flirting with the extreme right

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by guest Jonathan Leman from the Expo Foundation, as well as panelists Becky Waterton, Emma Löfgren and James Savage

In this week’s episode we discuss why two lay judges (nämndemän) resigned after a highly controversial court ruling that hinged on an interpretation of the word snippa.

With tax declaration season soon upon us we’ll provide some handy tips to get you through it.

We’ll also talk about how food prices in Sweden just keep on rising to new record levels and how you can save money.

In the latest instalment of our ambassador series, we have an interview with Taiwan’s representative to Sweden, Klement Gu.

Finally, for our main topic today we chat to Jonathan Leman about how and why the far-right Sweden Democrats have become more radical since being welcomed in from the cold by the parties now in government. 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: How important is it to learn Swedish?

In this week's episode of Sweden in Focus: Will Hungary let Sweden join Nato? Sweden's shocking 'snippa' debate; recriminations after Stockholm police chief found dead; interview with Australia's ambassador; why is Sweden still importing Russian gas? And does it really matter if you learn Swedish when everyone speaks English?

Published: 4 March 2023 08:32 CET
Updated: 6 March 2023 10:32 CET
LISTEN: How important is it to learn Swedish?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange, Emma Löfgren and James Savage

This week we have a brief chat about the Northern Lights, which were visible all over Sweden last weekend.

We then talk about Turkey resuming Nato talks with Sweden and whether Hungary might put a spanner in the works.

We discuss the fallout from the tragic story of the Stockholm chief of police, who was found dead in his home last week.

We look into why Sweden is still importing gas from Russia more than a year after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

In the latest of our series of interviews with ambassadors, we get the lowdown on Australian-Swedish relations from Australia’s Ambassador Bernard Philip. 

Etiquette expert Sofia Larsson explains how she answers readers who complain that there’s too much English spoken in Sweden, and our panelists discuss how important they think it is to learn Swedish. 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 
SHOW COMMENTS