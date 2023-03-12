Read news from:
ESSENTIAL SWEDEN

Preschool, food and cost of living: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Preschool and family, dialect words, what to do about a weak krona, delicious dates to put in your calendar and how much money you need to survive in Sweden... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 12 March 2023 07:16 CET
(Photo by Erika Fletcher on Unsplash)

Starting preschool is a big step for every child (and parent!), especially if you are not sure how it works or how to apply. The article below aims to demystify the process and give you an idea of what to expect.

Struggling to understand Sweden’s southern ‘skånska’ (or Scanian) accent? Here’s our guide to some of the regional words.

Talking about family in Swedish can be complicated. Discussing your relatives requires an in-depth knowledge of exactly how they are related to you, so it’s time to start brushing up on your family history.

The Swedish Krona is at a record low against multiple currencies, hammering the international buying power of anyone earning their salaries or holding assets in the currency. We asked Johan Löf at Handelsbanken what foreigners in Sweden should do about this.

Here’s a quick rundown of the food events you shouldn’t miss in Sweden.

Finally, from day-to-day expenses such as food to monthly costs such as accommodation, life in Sweden doesn’t come cheap. So, how much do you need to earn to make ends meet?

ESSENTIAL SWEDEN

Newspapers and healthcare queues: Essential articles for life in Sweden

From the ins and outs of income tax and what to do if you're stuck in the healthcare queue to how Swedish newspapers work, here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 5 March 2023 08:11 CET
Having trouble understanding Sweden and Swedes? These unwritten rules – some of which are more important than those on paper – may help.

Tax season is coming up, and you may find yourself paying a much higher or lower rate than other people you know working in Sweden. Here’s why.

A digital mailbox is a way to receive important information from the Swedish public sector, as well as from private businesses. How can you get one, and how does it work?

Are you self-employed and thinking about moving to Sweden? Not sure what to do, or what rules apply to you? Here’s our guide.

Sweden theoretically has a “healthcare guarantee” limiting your wait to see a GP to three days, and to see a consultant to three months. The reality is somewhat different. Here’s what you can do if you face a long wait.

Finally, you may be wondering what a Swedish morgontidning is, whether it’s worth subscribing to a local newspaper, or whether Swedish newspapers are political. Here’s a run-through of the different types of newspaper in Sweden.

