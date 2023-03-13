For members
How safe is your money in a Swedish bank account?
What protections are there for your money if your bank goes bust? We had a look at the rules in Sweden.
Published: 13 March 2023 16:29 CET
Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
‘They’re making us so poor’: Swedish food prices hit record high
Swedish food prices increased more in February than in any single month since at least 2015, the year when food price comparison site Matpriskollen started keeping records.
Published: 6 March 2023 10:34 CET
