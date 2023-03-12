Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Monday

Eurovision winner Loreen to represent Sweden once again

The 2012 Eurovision winner, Loreen, stormed to victory in Sweden’s Melodifestivalen song contest on Saturday with her song Tattoo. She will now represent Sweden once again at this year’s Eurovision contest in Liverpool in May.

Loreen, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, got the most points from both the international jury and the public, getting 177 points from the public votes, compared to just 138 for the runners-up, Norwegian twin duo Marcus and Martinus.

Loreen currently has the best odds from bookmakers for a Eurovision victory.

Swedish vocab: storseger – massive victory

Sweden’s Ruben Östlund comes away empty-handed from Oscars

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund’s dark satire of fashion and wealth, which won the Palm D’Or at Cannes last year, failed to pick up a single Oscar at the Oscar awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Instead, the multiverse science fiction film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, picked up the Oscar for Best Film, while the German film All Quiet on the Western Front scooped the award for Best International Feature Film.

Triangle of Sadness had been nominated for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Script.

“I’m extremely happy that we were nominated,” Arvin Kananian, who plays a yacht crew member in the film, told SVT. “Of course, you sit there and hope and think ‘it could happen’,” he said of his hopes for the Oscar ceremony.

Swedish vocab: bäst regi – best director

Many Ukrainians do not extend stay in Sweden

Only 33,000 of the 49,000 Ukrainians who were given residency in Sweden last year under the Temporary Protection Directive have so far applied to extend their stay in Sweden for another year, according to Migration Agency figures obtained by TT newswire.

Some 40,000 of the Ukrainians who had been given temporary residency were still registered as living in Sweden when the system opened for extension applications.

“At the start of this week, we started checking up on whether there were any people registered who had not applied and whether they are still here in the country and that’s the work we’re doing now,” Per Möller, a process leader at the Migration Agency, told TT.

“We know that there’s some of what is generally called ‘circular migration’ happening, where people go home or travel to another country without informing us.”

Ukrainians who have their residency extended can stay in Sweden until March 4th, 2024.

Swedish vocab: inskrivna – registered

Sweden condemns Iran death sentence for Swedish-Iranian dissident

Sweden on Sunday condemned as “inhumane” a death sentence confirmed by Iran’s judiciary against a Swedish-Iranian dissident for “terrorism”, and said it was seeking further clarity on the matter.

“The death sentence is an inhumane and irreversible punishment and Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use in all circumstances,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told AFP in an email.

His remarks came after the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said Iran’s Supreme Court had upheld a December 6th ruling against Habib Chaab, convicted of “corruption on earth” for heading a rebel group.

The decision comes eight months after a Swedish district court sentenced a former Iranian prison official, Hamid Noury, to life in prison for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents.

Swedish vocab: omänskligt – inhuman