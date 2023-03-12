Read news from:
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Monday

Loreen wins Melodifestivalen again, no Oscars for Ruben Östlund, fewer Ukrainians than expected ask to stay in Sweden, and Sweden condemns 'inhumane' Iran death sentence. Here's some of the news on Monday.

Published: 13 March 2023 07:36 CET
Film director Ruben Östlund, his producer Erik Hemmendorff, together with actors Zlatko Buric, Arvin Kananian, and Henrik Dorsin, duringa press meeting ahead of the Oscar's for best film. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Eurovision winner Loreen to represent Sweden once again

The 2012 Eurovision winner, Loreen, stormed to victory in Sweden’s Melodifestivalen song contest on Saturday with her song Tattoo. She will now represent Sweden once again at this year’s Eurovision contest in Liverpool in May. 

Loreen, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, got the most points from both the international jury and the public, getting 177 points from the public votes, compared to just 138 for the runners-up, Norwegian twin duo Marcus and Martinus.

Loreen currently has the best odds from bookmakers for a Eurovision victory. 

Swedish vocab: storseger – massive victory

Sweden’s Ruben Östlund comes away empty-handed from Oscars

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund’s dark satire of fashion and wealth, which won the Palm D’Or at Cannes last year, failed to pick up a single Oscar at the Oscar awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. 

Instead, the multiverse science fiction film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, picked up the Oscar for Best Film, while the German film All Quiet on the Western Front scooped the award for Best International Feature Film. 

Triangle of Sadness had been nominated for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Script.  

“I’m extremely happy that we were nominated,” Arvin Kananian, who plays a yacht crew member in the film, told SVT. “Of course, you sit there and hope and think ‘it could happen’,” he said of his hopes for the Oscar ceremony. 

Swedish vocab: bäst regi – best director

Many Ukrainians do not extend stay in Sweden 

Only 33,000 of the 49,000 Ukrainians who were given residency in Sweden last year under the Temporary Protection Directive have so far applied to extend their stay in Sweden for another year, according to Migration Agency figures obtained by TT newswire. 

Some 40,000 of the Ukrainians who had been given temporary residency were still registered as living in Sweden when the system opened for extension applications. 

“At the start of this week, we started checking up on whether there were any people registered who had not applied and whether they are still here in the country and that’s the work we’re doing now,” Per Möller, a process leader at the Migration Agency, told TT.

“We know that there’s some of what is generally called ‘circular migration’ happening, where people go home or travel to another country without informing us.” 

Ukrainians who have their residency extended can stay in Sweden until March 4th, 2024.

Swedish vocab: inskrivna – registered

Sweden condemns Iran death sentence for Swedish-Iranian dissident

Sweden on Sunday condemned as “inhumane” a death sentence confirmed by Iran’s judiciary against a Swedish-Iranian dissident for “terrorism”, and said it was seeking further clarity on the matter.

“The death sentence is an inhumane and irreversible punishment and Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use in all circumstances,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told AFP in an email.

His remarks came after the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said Iran’s Supreme Court had upheld a December 6th ruling against Habib Chaab, convicted of “corruption on earth” for heading a rebel group.

The decision comes eight months after a Swedish district court sentenced a former Iranian prison official, Hamid Noury, to life in prison for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents.

Swedish vocab: omänskligt – inhuman

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday

Sweden's government finalises end to ban on spontaneous dancing, buses cancelled due to snow, new terror law sent to parliament, and Sweden's economy grew unexpectedly in January. Here's some of the day's news on Friday.

Published: 10 March 2023 09:21 CET
Sweden’s government finalises bill to end ban on spontaneous dancing 

Sweden’s government is to submit a bill to end the long-ridiculed ban on spontaneous dancing to parliament next week, Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer announced in a press release on Thursday. 

“Our starting point is quite simply that it is not reasonable for the state to regulate whether people are allowed to dance or not,” Strömmer told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR after the announcement. 

The government is pushing ahead despite criticism from Sweden’s Council on Legislation in January for not carrying out adequate consultations on the law. 

“The government has taken on board the criticisms from the Council on Legislation and is now pushing the proposal onward to parliament,” Strömmer said in the press statement.

Sweden in 1956 brought in a requirement that all restaurants and bars had to apply for and receive a special “dance permit” if their patrons were to be allowed to dance, with their owners facing fines if their customers were found dancing without a permit. 

The changed law will allow nightclubs and restaurants which are not situated in public places to organise dance events without requiring permission from the police. 

The law is expected to go before parliament for a vote on Tuesday, and will start to apply from July 1st. 

Swedish vocab: godkännande – permission/acceptance

Snow stops buses in several Swedish cities 

Heavy snowfall on Thursday night has led to buses being cancelled in several part of southern Sweden, with all city buses in Jonköping cancelled because snow ploughs have yet to finish clearing the roads.  

“The buses get stuck everywhere, end up in the ditches, and the risk of traffic accidents is extremely high,” Jönköpings länstrafik, JLT, which runs the cities’ buses, said on its homepage. 

In Västra Götaland, the county around Gothenburg, there were disruptions on several bus lines due to icy conditions, with the local traffic operator Västtrafik warning of delays and cancellations, with all local buses and school buses cancelled on the island of Orust, an hour north of Gothenburg. 

Swedish vocab: i diket – in the ditch

Sweden sends new terror law to parliament

Sweden’s government has sent a new law to parliament criminalising taking part in a terror organisation, a key step in convincing Turkey the country is taking action to crack down on the Kurdish PKK terror group.

In a press statement, the government said that the new law would criminalise “all forms of support to a terrorist organisation, regardless of whether it is material assistance or assistance in the form of participation in its activities”.

The law has been seen as an important step towards meeting the terms of the trilateral memorandum Sweden signed with Turkey and Finland in June, which committed the country to “prevent activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in affiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organisations”.

Sweden’s justice minister, Gunnar Strömmer, refused to comment on how the new law would affect efforts to prosecute members and affiliates of the PKK in Sweden.

“How the law ends up being used in practice is a question for the law enforcement authorities,” he said. “What we can say is that every terrorist organisation will now have to face an even more powerful toolbox from Sweden’s side.”

Swedish vocab: att delta – to participate in

Sweden’s economy bounces in January despite rate rises

Sweden’s economy grew by an unexpectedly high two percent in January, freeing up the Riksbank to take bolder actions to combat inflation.

According to preliminary data released on Thursday by Statistics Sweden, Sweden’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by two percent compared to December last year.

“Activity in the Swedish economy rebounded in January with growth in goods, exports and household consumption in parallel with growing production among public authorities,” Neda Shahbazi, national economist at Statistics Sweden, said in a press release.

The agency found that household consumption had risen by 0.5 percent in January, driven by a resurgence in spending on restaurants, cafes, hotels and other overnight accommodation.

Exports grew by 22 percent in January compared to last January, while imports grew by 13 percent over the same period. 

Swedish vocab: räntehöjning – rate hikes (literally “rate hiking”)

