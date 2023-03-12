For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Monday
Loreen wins Melodifestivalen again, no Oscars for Ruben Östlund, fewer Ukrainians than expected ask to stay in Sweden, and Sweden condemns 'inhumane' Iran death sentence. Here's some of the news on Monday.
Published: 13 March 2023 07:36 CET
Film director Ruben Östlund, his producer Erik Hemmendorff, together with actors Zlatko Buric, Arvin Kananian, and Henrik Dorsin, duringa press meeting ahead of the Oscar's for best film. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday
Sweden's government finalises end to ban on spontaneous dancing, buses cancelled due to snow, new terror law sent to parliament, and Sweden's economy grew unexpectedly in January. Here's some of the day's news on Friday.
Published: 10 March 2023 09:21 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments