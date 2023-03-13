Read news from:
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Stockholm and Uppsala

Central Sweden, including Stockholm, has been placed under a yellow weather warning for heavy snowfall which is expected to cause issues on the roads and on public transport. Here are the details.

Published: 13 March 2023 09:50 CET
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Stockholm and Uppsala
Soldiers shovelling snow outside the royal palace in Stockholm during last week's snowstorm. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

SMHI, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, has issued a yellow weather warning for some regions in central and northern Sweden on Monday.

Snow is expected to move towards Stockholm during the day, with northern Värmland and parts of Dalarna also affected.

The area under the yellow warning on Monday includes Stockholm, Södertälje, Uppsala, Västerås, Eskilstuna, Örebro, Karlstad and Falun.

A yellow warning is the least serious on SMHI’s scale, but it could still cause power outages or traffic disruptions, such as blocked roads, delayed or cancelled public transport, or just slow-moving traffic due to, for example, slippery roads.

“Weather that may affect society, present certain risks to the public and certain damage to property and the environment. Disruptions to some public functions are to be expected,” SMHI’s definition of a yellow weather warning reads.

On Monday, SMHI warns that there is a possibility of icy conditions, slush, bad visibility, whiteouts and snowdrifts, and that accessibility could be difficult in open areas especially, where snow may not yet have been ploughed. 

It also warns that there could be delays and cancellations on buses, trains and flights in affected regions, as well as a danger of power cuts in areas with overhead lines if the temperature drops close to zero.

The warning is expected to last until 8.00pm on Monday for Stockholm, Södertälje and Uppsala, and until 11.00pm on Monday in other affected areas.

Another yellow warning has also been issued for coastal regions of Västernorrland and southern Västerbotten, stretching just north of Sundsvall to Umeå, between 4.00pm on Monday until 2.00am on Tuesday.

Snow, winds and minus 30 degrees: Sweden's weather forecast

Strong winds and heavy snowfall has hit much of southern Sweden this week. What's expected for the coming days?

Published: 8 March 2023 09:19 CET
Updated: 8 March 2023 16:32 CET
Snow, winds and minus 30 degrees: Sweden's weather forecast

Snow and strong winds caused problems for southern and central Sweden on Tuesday, with orange and yellow warnings issued for several areas. The cold weather front has moved out towards the Baltic Sea and only northern Gotland was still under a weather warning on Wednesday evening. 

On Thursday, some parts of western and central Sweden near Gothenburg and southwest of lake Vänern will see returning snowfall, with SMHI placing these areas under a yellow weather warning until Thursday afternoon or even Friday morning in some areas.

SMHI’s orange weather warnings for snow on Thursday March 9th. Photo: SMHI

Northern Sweden saw calmer conditions on Wednesday, although it was very cold. Northern Lappland and Norrbotten saw temperatures of minus 30 predicted for with slightly milder – but still cold – temperatures around minus 20 in southern Norrland.

Thursday is likely to be warmer than Wednesday in northern Sweden, with temperatures in the minus-20s forecast in most areas.

The cold spell across the country is expected to continue throughout Thursday and Friday, with new snowfall expected for the southern parts of the country, albeit less heavy than at the start of the week.

