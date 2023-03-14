LISTEN: How the Sweden Democrats are flirting with the extreme right, Part 2

In this special bonus episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast, we hear more from our guest Jonathan Leman, a researcher with the Expo Foundation, which monitors and exposes far-right extremism in Sweden.
Host Paul O’Mahony is also joined by panelists James Savage, Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren.
In this episode we continue our chat about the far-right Sweden Democrats’ interactions with the more extreme fringe of the nationalist movement.
We discuss the Sweden Democrats’ increasing climate scepticism and their interventions to block LGBTQ cultural events. We also talk about the party’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whether their renewed ties to the far-right alternative media ecosystem represents a security threat.
- EXPLAINED: Why the Sweden Democrats are still a far-right party
- ‘It’s incredible: We have effectively got through the Sweden Democrat migration policy’
