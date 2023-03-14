Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Öresund Bridge raises toll for single journeys between Sweden and Denmark

The Öresund Bridge on Thursday increased its toll for single journeys but said that new discount rates will be introduced.

Published: 14 March 2023 16:13 CET
Öresund Bridge raises toll for single journeys between Sweden and Denmark

The bridge’s operator Öresundsbron set out the changes to toll prices in a press statement on Tuesday.

“We are making it cheaper for those who travel with us the most and the price will go up for those who travel less,” Öresundsbron director of sales and marketing Berit Vestergaard said at a briefing on the price changes.

The toll price for a one-way crossing on the Öresund Bridge was raised to 645 Swedish kronor (440 Danish kroner) from the previous 610 kronor (415 kroner) on Tuesday, a 6 percent increase.

Discount offers for both private and business customers will provide bigger savings for frequent bridge users under the new price structure.

While the annual fee to register for one of the Öresund Bridge’s range of discount offers goes up from 495 Swedish kronor (335 Danish kroner) to 499 kronor(349 kroner), the price per journey falls by 6-7 percent or 8-12 kroner per journey.

A breakdown of the Öresund Bridge price changes in full. Photo: Öresundsbron

Increased prices on single trips allow the cost of a crossing for a discount customer to be reduced, Vestergaard said.

“We want to offer our customers a cheaper price and we are doing it at a time when many other things are becoming more expensive,” she said in the statement.

“It will simply be cheaper and easier to cross the Öresund with a discount offer. The price per journey will fall by around 7 percent,” she said.

Tuesday’s changes mean that motorists registered for discount offers will no longer need to carry an electronic tag to register at the toll. Instead, tolls will use number plate recognition. Cars must be registered on the Öresundsbron website.

Discount schemes for the bridge have been renamed under three categories: ÖresundGO, ÖresundPENDLER and ÖresundBUSINESS.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

SNOW TRAVEL UPDATE: Which trains and buses are still cancelled in Sweden?

Here's an updated list of cancelled public transport in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö on Wednesday due to snow and strong winds.

Published: 7 March 2023 15:00 CET
Updated: 8 March 2023 06:47 CET
SNOW TRAVEL UPDATE: Which trains and buses are still cancelled in Sweden?

This article was accurate as of 10am, but there are also links below to where you can keep yourself up to date.

STOCKHOLM:

On the Stockholm metro, the red and green lines were experiencing delays and cancellations on Wednesday morning due to the weather. The red line was running as normal at 2:00pm on Wednesday.

These are the affected services on the green line:

Green line 17, Åkeshov – Skarpnäck

Green line 18, Alvik – Farsta strand

Green line 19, Hässelby strand – Hagsätra

SL also warned that metro trains could change destination at short notice, advising travellers to be aware of announcements by train drivers and destination signs on the trains.

Hundreds of buses were also experiencing delays or cancellations on Wednesday morning and early afternoon as snow continued to fall, with some lines completely cancelled while others were diverted or not stopping at certain stops. Check here for an up-to-date list of all cancelled buses.

Many of the buses are expected to start running again by 4:00pm on Wednesday afternoon, but again, it’s a good idea to check SL’s website for updates.

Some commuter trains were also cancelled or diverted on Wednesday, with no predictions for when they would be running again:

Route 40: Uppsala C – Södertälje centrum: delays of up to 120 minutes and signal failures

Route 41: Märsta – Södertälje centrum: as above

Route 42: Märsta – Nynäshamn: as above

Route 43: Bålsta – Nynäshamn: as above

The route 83 commuter boat between Vaxholm and Strömkajen was also cancelled at 2:00pm on Wednesday due to strong winds.

You can follow the latest updates for public transport in Stockholm here.

SKÅNE:

The following train services, which were cancelled on Tuesday, are now running as of 2:00pm on Wednesday, although Skånetrafiken warns travellers to expect delays.

Eslöv – Teckomatorp

Teckomatorp – Helsingborg

Ystad – Simrishamn

Many regional bus services in Skåne were cancelled on Tuesday, and Skånetrafiken warns that travellers on Wednesday should expect delays, advising travellers to search for their specific journey for details.

You can keep yourself up to date on cancellations and delays in Skåne here.

VÄSTRA GÖTALAND:

In Västra Götaland, trains are running again on the following routes, which were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday morning:

Göteborg – Lidköping – Örebro

Uddevalla – Strömstad

Varberg – Herrljunga

Many bus services were also cancelled on Tuesday, but appear to be running again as of 2:00pm on Wednesday. There may, however, be delays.

You can check for cancellations and delays on Västtrafik services here.

SHOW COMMENTS