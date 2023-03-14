Party secretary for Sweden’s Christian Democrats steps down in ‘me too’ case

In a press release, the party said that Ingerö would be leaving his position on March 14th, although the press statement gave no reason for his departure.

“His well-documented ability to communicate and his political know-how have come in very handy,” party leader Ebba Busch said. “I want to thank Johan Ingerö for his many years of service to the party and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Ingerö was press chief for the Christian Democrats’ former leader Göran Hägglund between 2012 and 2015, when he joined the liberal think tank Timbro, returning to the Christian Democrats as a special policy advisor in 2018, and becoming the party’s press spokesperson in 2022. He was appointed the party secretary on October 23rd last year.

Ingerö was a combative presence on Swedish political Twitter in the run up to and aftermath of last year’s election, driving his party’s line that the closure of the Ringhals 1 and 2 nuclear power stations was the main reason for high power prices in Sweden.

The announcement triggered immediate speculation over what could have caused Ingerö to leave his position so soon after his appointment and with immediate effect.

The right-wing commentator and lawyer Krister Thelin warned that “the longer it takes for an explanation to come, the more neck-breaking will be the speculation”.

Nu väntar vi på förklaringen till @JohanIngero s hastiga avhopp som PS för @kdriks Ju längre en förklaring dröjer, desto mer halsbrytande blir spekulationerna. Apostasi? — Krister Thelin (@KristerThelin) March 14, 2023

Mia Widell, the party’s press spokesperson, told The Local that Ingerö had been appointed for his skills in communications and that he was being replaced because what was now needed was someone more suited to carrying out “organisational work” who could “strengthen the party internally”.

She would not say whether Ingerö had decided to leave the position on his own accord or had been replaced, and she said she did not know whether Ingerö would continue to have a role within the party.