POLITICS

Party secretary for Sweden’s Christian Democrats steps down in ‘me too’ case

Johan Ingerö, the Christian Democrat policy advisor who helped develop its harder, more populist approach, is stepping down after after he was reported to the police for drunkenly groping a party colleague.

Published: 14 March 2023 15:37 CET
Christian Democrat party secretary Johan Ingeröis stepping down with immediate effect. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

In a press release, the party said that Ingerö would be leaving his position on March 14th, although the press statement gave no reason for his departure. 

“His well-documented ability to communicate and his political know-how have come in very handy,” party leader Ebba Busch said. “I want to thank Johan Ingerö for his many years of service to the party and wish him the best of luck for the future.” 

Ingerö was press chief for the Christian Democrats’ former leader Göran Hägglund between 2012 and 2015, when he joined the liberal think tank Timbro, returning to the Christian Democrats as a special policy advisor in 2018, and becoming the party’s press spokesperson in 2022. He was appointed the party secretary on October 23rd last year.  

Ingerö was a combative presence on Swedish political Twitter in the run up to and aftermath of last year’s election, driving his party’s line that the closure of the Ringhals 1 and 2 nuclear power stations was the main reason for high power prices in Sweden. 

The announcement triggered immediate speculation over what could have caused Ingerö to leave his position so soon after his appointment and with immediate effect. 

The right-wing commentator and lawyer Krister Thelin warned that “the longer it takes for an explanation to come, the more neck-breaking will be the speculation”. 

Mia Widell, the party’s press spokesperson, told The Local that Ingerö had been appointed for his skills in communications and that he was being replaced because what was now needed was someone more suited to carrying out “organisational work” who could “strengthen the party internally”.

She would not say whether Ingerö had decided to leave the position on his own accord or had been replaced, and she said she did not know whether Ingerö would continue to have a role within the party. 

WORK PERMITS

Sweden to hike work permit salary threshold in two stages

Sweden's government now plans to raise the minimum salary threshold for work permits in two stages, with a smaller rise planned for this year followed by a rise to close to the median salary in 2024 or later.

Published: 24 February 2023 17:14 CET
Erik Engstrand, press spokesperson for Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, said that because the law passed in November did not give the government the possibility to exempt certain professions from the salary threshold, it had decided to increase it from today’s 13,000 kronor in two stages. 

“First, the government has the possibility to set the salary rate in a first step — we haven’t decided the exact amount yet, but it won’t be as high as the median wage — and then the next step will be the median wage.” 

Sweden’s parliament at the end of November voted through a bill which empowered the government to raise the minimum salary for a work permit at the time of its choosing and to whatever level it chose. 

Malmer Stenergard said at the time that the government would announce the new threshold “as soon as possible”. 

In the Tidö Agreement between the three government parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats, the parties agreed that the new rate should be close to the median wage of some 33,200 kronor. 

But last Friday, the government instead announced that it was instructing an inquiry into work permits launched by the previous Social Democrat governments to instead propose a suitable salary threshold, extending its deadline until January 2024. 

The government also said that anyone renewing a work permit would be given a one-year transition period during which the previous rules, including presumably the 13,000 salary threshold, would apply.  

This appeared to kick the introduction of a higher salary threshold into 2024 at the earliest, but Engstrand said that the government still expected to introduce the first rise this year. 

“The problem with this first stage is that you can’t set up any exceptions from that, so it has to be lower than the median wage. It’s basically because of the way the previous government initiated this. They didn’t give the possibility to insert exceptions from certain work categories.” 

The first raised salary requirement is currently being drawn up by the Swedish government offices, and will then be sent out for consultation before being decided on during 2023. Engstrand said that this new salary level would certainly be higher than the current 13,000 kronor minimum salary level. 

The second salary raise would be set “with the Tidö Agreement as starting point” and “with reference to the median salary”, Engstrand added in an email. 

As part of this raise the government inquiry will also look into exemptions for some job categories, and also whether to make it impossible for some job categories to get work permits. 

While Engstrand blamed the way the previous Social Democrat government had framed the directive voted through in November for the lack of exemptions in the first step, there have also been reports that the government, and in particular the Liberal Party, had failed to agree on which professions should be exempted. 

Johan Pehrson, Sweden’s employment minister and the leader of the Liberal Party, told TT that business leaders and the heads of regional health authorities had told him that a minimum salary of 33,000 for work permits for non-EU citizens would lead to staff shortages. 

He said he was particularly worried about nursing assistants. 

