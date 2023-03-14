Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Tuesday

In January retail rents rose by close to 11 percent, putting 3,100 shops at risk of bankruptcy.

“The figures were are getting are alarming,” the body’s chief executive, Sofia Larsen, told TT:

The analysis is built on data from 2021, since which time retail rents have risen twice, 2.8 percent in January 2022 and 10.9 percent in January 2023.

Swedish vocab: hyror – rents

Seven out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Sweden unemployed

Only about 1,500 of the 30,000 Ukrainians of working age who came to Sweden in 2022 have got jobs through the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen), with many held back by not having a personal number, and as a result not being able to get a bank account or Bank-ID.

“We have only a limited possibility to offer support,” said Therese Lindström, a unit chief at the service. “But this is also about us needing to get more information out about what support we can offer.”

Swedish vocab: stöd – support

Swedish pension giant loses 12 billion kronor from US banks’ collapse

The Swedish pension fund manager Alecta has estimated that its combined loss from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank could amount to 12 billion kronor, although it says this will not seriously affect customers’ pension holdings.

“There is a lot indicating that we should consider these investments lost,” the fund manager’s press chief, Jacob Lapidus, told the TT newswire. Alecta also holds shares in First Republic, another US bank which is currently seeing shares in free fall.

Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority on Monday morning called all of the country’s major bank and pension fund managers to a meeting to ascertain their vulnerability to US bank collapses.

Sweden’s financial markets minister Niklas Wykman told the TT newswire that the government was watching the situation closely, however.

“So far we see no spillover effects to either the public sector or the financial system,” he said. “But we have to be on our toes and we will be following developments closely.”

Swedish vocab: spridningseffekter – spill over effects (literally spreading effects)