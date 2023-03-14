For members
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Tuesday
Unemployment falls despite downturn, shops risk closure after rent hikes, Swedish pension fund loses 12bn kronor in US banks collapse, and seven out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Sweden still unemployed. Here's some of the news on Tuesday.
Published: 14 March 2023 09:11 CET
A sign in a Skåne branch of the Public Employment Agency lists 13,343 job vacancies in November 2022. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT Foto: Johan Nilsson / TT / Kod 50090
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Monday
Loreen wins Melodifestivalen again, no Oscars for Ruben Östlund, fewer Ukrainians than expected ask to stay in Sweden, and Sweden condemns 'inhumane' Iran death sentence. Here's some of the news on Monday.
Published: 13 March 2023 07:36 CET
