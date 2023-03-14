Read news from:
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Tuesday

Unemployment falls despite downturn, shops risk closure after rent hikes, Swedish pension fund loses 12bn kronor in US banks collapse, and seven out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Sweden still unemployed. Here's some of the news on Tuesday.

Published: 14 March 2023 09:11 CET
A sign in a Skåne branch of the Public Employment Agency lists 13,343 job vacancies in November 2022. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT Foto: Johan Nilsson / TT / Kod 50090

Unemployment sinks in Sweden despite downturn

Unemployment in Sweden fell in February, with 341,000 people registered as unemployed at the end of February, which is equivalent to 6.5 percent of the working population, according to new figures from the Swedish Public Employment Service. This compares to 7.2 percent unemployed at the end of February last year,

At the same time, there is an unusually high number of unfilled jobs, with 188,900 free jobs advertised in the service’s Platsbanken database. 

Swedish vocab: att motsvara – to be equivalent to

Over 3,000 shops at risk of closure following rent hikes

As many as two thirds of clothes and shoe shops are at risk of closure due to rising rents, Svensk Handel, Sweden’s retail industry trade body, has warned. 

In January retail rents rose by close to 11 percent, putting 3,100 shops at risk of bankruptcy. 

“The figures were are getting are alarming,” the body’s chief executive, Sofia Larsen, told TT: 

The analysis is built on data from 2021, since which time retail rents have risen twice, 2.8 percent in January 2022 and 10.9 percent in January 2023. 

Swedish vocab: hyror – rents

Seven out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Sweden unemployed 

Only about 1,500 of the 30,000 Ukrainians of working age who came to Sweden in 2022 have got jobs through the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen), with many held back by not having a personal number, and as a result not being able to get a bank account or Bank-ID. 

“We have only a limited possibility to offer support,” said Therese Lindström, a unit chief at the service. “But this is also about us needing to get more information out about what support we can offer.”

Swedish vocab: stöd – support

Swedish pension giant loses 12 billion kronor from US banks’ collapse

The Swedish pension fund manager Alecta has estimated that its combined loss from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank could amount to 12 billion kronor, although it says this will not seriously affect customers’ pension holdings.

“There is a lot indicating that we should consider these investments lost,” the fund manager’s press chief, Jacob Lapidus, told the TT newswire. Alecta also holds shares in First Republic, another US bank which is currently seeing shares in free fall. 

Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority on Monday morning called all of the country’s major bank and pension fund managers to a meeting to ascertain their vulnerability to US bank collapses. 

Sweden’s financial markets minister Niklas Wykman told the TT newswire that the government was watching the situation closely, however. 

“So far we see no spillover effects to either the public sector or the financial system,” he said. “But we have to be on our toes and we will be following developments closely.”

Swedish vocab: spridningseffekter – spill over effects (literally spreading effects)

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Monday

Loreen wins Melodifestivalen again, no Oscars for Ruben Östlund, fewer Ukrainians than expected ask to stay in Sweden, and Sweden condemns 'inhumane' Iran death sentence. Here's some of the news on Monday.

Published: 13 March 2023 07:36 CET
Eurovision winner Loreen to represent Sweden once again

The 2012 Eurovision winner, Loreen, stormed to victory in Sweden’s Melodifestivalen song contest on Saturday with her song Tattoo. She will now represent Sweden once again at this year’s Eurovision contest in Liverpool in May. 

Loreen, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, got the most points from both the international jury and the public, getting 177 points from the public votes, compared to just 138 for the runners-up, Norwegian twin duo Marcus and Martinus.

Loreen currently has the best odds from bookmakers for a Eurovision victory. 

Swedish vocab: storseger – massive victory

Sweden’s Ruben Östlund comes away empty-handed from Oscars

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund’s dark satire of fashion and wealth, which won the Palm D’Or at Cannes last year, failed to pick up a single Oscar at the Oscar awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. 

Instead, the multiverse science fiction film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, picked up the Oscar for Best Film, while the German film All Quiet on the Western Front scooped the award for Best International Feature Film. 

Triangle of Sadness had been nominated for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Script.  

“I’m extremely happy that we were nominated,” Arvin Kananian, who plays a yacht crew member in the film, told SVT. “Of course, you sit there and hope and think ‘it could happen’,” he said of his hopes for the Oscar ceremony. 

Swedish vocab: bäst regi – best director

Many Ukrainians do not extend stay in Sweden 

Only 33,000 of the 49,000 Ukrainians who were given residency in Sweden last year under the Temporary Protection Directive have so far applied to extend their stay in Sweden for another year, according to Migration Agency figures obtained by TT newswire. 

Some 40,000 of the Ukrainians who had been given temporary residency were still registered as living in Sweden when the system opened for extension applications. 

“At the start of this week, we started checking up on whether there were any people registered who had not applied and whether they are still here in the country and that’s the work we’re doing now,” Per Möller, a process leader at the Migration Agency, told TT.

“We know that there’s some of what is generally called ‘circular migration’ happening, where people go home or travel to another country without informing us.” 

Ukrainians who have their residency extended can stay in Sweden until March 4th, 2024.

Swedish vocab: inskrivna – registered

Sweden condemns Iran death sentence for Swedish-Iranian dissident

Sweden on Sunday condemned as “inhumane” a death sentence confirmed by Iran’s judiciary against a Swedish-Iranian dissident for “terrorism”, and said it was seeking further clarity on the matter.

“The death sentence is an inhumane and irreversible punishment and Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use in all circumstances,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told AFP in an email.

His remarks came after the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said Iran’s Supreme Court had upheld a December 6th ruling against Habib Chaab, convicted of “corruption on earth” for heading a rebel group.

The decision comes eight months after a Swedish district court sentenced a former Iranian prison official, Hamid Noury, to life in prison for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents.

Swedish vocab: omänskligt – inhuman

