For members
SWEDEN AND RUSSIA
ANALYSIS: Which Swedish companies have yet to exit Russia?
Sweden ranks sixth out of the 30 major investors in Russia in terms of how many of its major companies have decided to exit the country since the invasion of Ukraine, according to an analysis by the KSE Institute. But some big companies, such as Alfa Laval and Essity are still doing business.
Published: 15 March 2023 13:07 CET
Alfa Laval's head office in Lund. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments