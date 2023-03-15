Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SWEDEN AND RUSSIA

ANALYSIS: Which Swedish companies have yet to exit Russia?

Sweden ranks sixth out of the 30 major investors in Russia in terms of how many of its major companies have decided to exit the country since the invasion of Ukraine, according to an analysis by the KSE Institute. But some big companies, such as Alfa Laval and Essity are still doing business.

Published: 15 March 2023 13:07 CET
ANALYSIS: Which Swedish companies have yet to exit Russia?
Alfa Laval's head office in Lund. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

According to the #Leaverussia project, run by the Kiev School of Economics (KSE), Sweden ranks just behind Finland, Ukraine, Ireland, and Lithuania in terms of the percentage of major companies which have announced an intention to leave Russia. 

When it comes to the share of companies which have actually fully exited Russia, Sweden ranks fifth, behind Denmark, Norway, Ireland and Finland. 

According to the project, 59 percent of Swedish companies had taken a decision to leave Russia, 12 percent had already exited, 19 percent were classed as ‘waiting’, and 10 percent had taken an active decision to continue operations in some form. 

The engineering giant Alfa Laval and the sanitary products company Essity are the two biggest among the ten Swedish companies which have actively decided to remain active in the country, with Alfa Laval in December winning a court case which granted it the right to export goods to a customer in Russia which Swedish customs had judged to be covered by sanctions. 

The deliveries, to B.I. Kolesnikov Nadezhdinsky Metallurgical Plant, were blocked by the Swedish customs authority (Tullverket) because the company is owned by Norilsk Nickel, whose owners Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska are covered by sanctions. But, according to an article in Dagens Industri the court judged that because Abramovich and Deripaska hold only minority shares, that the deliveries could go ahead. 

Alfa Laval wrote in a statement following Russia’s invasion that it would “pause all shipments in and out of Russia”, but that it would maintain its “competent team of 240 employees in Russia and Ukraine… while assessing the longer-term implications of the war on the Russian market”.

SEB and Swedbank, two of Sweden’s biggest banks, are among businesses classed as ‘waiting’ or simply ‘scaling back’. 

According to Dagens Industri, SEB had by January this year failed to close down its operations in Russia, despite having promised to do so. 

The biggest Swedish companies KSE judged to have already totally exited the Russian market are Tetra Pak, Electrolux, SKF and Ferronordic. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MILITARY

Swedish opposition calls for Wagner to be classed as terror group

Sweden's former defence minister has called for Sweden to push for the Russian mercenary group Wagner to be classed as a terror organisation during its presidency of the EU.

Published: 10 February 2023 15:43 CET
Swedish opposition calls for Wagner to be classed as terror group

Peter Hultqvist said that the group, which Russia has used extensively in its invasion of Ukraine, has time and again shown that it had “no respect at all for human rights, international laws, or UN rules.

“Russia uses the Wagner group to do things that they, themselves, do not want to be held responsible for,” he said. “With a terror classification, it would be simpler to prosecute members and would make recruiting more difficult.” 

The US in January decided to class Wagner as a criminal organisation and it is believed to be considering a terror classification. 

The issue of a terror classification has also been raised in the European Union but so far no decision has been taken. 

“I think that this is an issue Sweden should take responsibility for and push forward during its EU presidency,” Hultqvist said. 

He said a terror classification would make it easier to follow Wagner’s financial operations and also put pressure on countries which use the group. 

Hultqvist said he aimed to raise the issue with his successor as defence minister Pål Jonson. 

SHOW COMMENTS