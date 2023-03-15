Read news from:
Swedish MEP comes forward as accuser in Christian Democrat ‘me-too’ case

Sara Skyttedal, a leading Christian Democrat MEP, has come forward as the woman who reported party secretary Johan Ingerö to the police, leading to his sudden dismissal on Tuesday.

Published: 15 March 2023 09:34 CET
File photo of Sara Skyttedal in the EU parliament. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

Johan Ingerö, the Christian Democrat policy advisor who helped develop its harder, more populist approach, was dismissed on Tuesday after Skyttedal reported him to the police for a sexual crime at a post-election party in May 2014. 

“I have not yet seen the [police] report, but from the little information I have received, I know which occasion it concerns and that what is being claimed is not true,” Ingerö said in a Facebook post explaining why he had had to leave. “Whatever the facts, the judgement has been taken that I can no longer carry out my duties as party secretary. It is of course a great sorrow to leave in this way.”

Skyttedal, who was the leader of the Christian Democrats’ youth wing, the KDU, at the time of the alleged incident, followed up with her own Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

“Eight years ago, a party colleague decided, against my will, to try and lay claim to my body. For all these years I have been silent. Tried to suppress what happened,” she wrote in a Facebook post which has since been removed following a large volume of hateful comments.

“I wish I’d said something earlier and feel ashamed that I did not act more powerfully in that moment.”

“That is why the other week, I decided to report the event to the police. The process will play out in the legal system and I will sadly be limited on how much I can comment in future.” 

Skyttedal further explained the background behind why she chose to report the incident now, eight years later.

“A few weeks ago the man crossed a line again, and that was the last straw,” she explained. “A professional line, not even close to the line crossed eight years ago. But something snapped. He, of all people, did not have the right to treat me badly again.”

It is not yet clear which specific crime or crimes Ingerö has been accused of. If he has been accused of ofredande or sexuellt ofredande (molestation or sexual molestation), the statute of limitations for those specific crimes will have expired and he will not be prosecuted.

The fall-out between Skyttedal and Ingerö may be related to her recent outspoken support of drug reform. 

Skyttedal in December went against Christian Democrat party line and began to campaign for the legalisation of cannabis.

She was then interviewed on SVT’s flagship 30 minuter interview programme about her cannabis use, saying she had taken the drug while sitting as an MEP, but only in countries where using the drug is legal.

Christian Democrat party leader Ebba Busch wrote on the party’s website that she had been informed of the accusations on January 29 and that the party had “handled this according to set procedures”.

“It has been handled with the care it requires. Regardless of the reason for Johan leaving his post, the report raises questions about Johan’s ability to fulfil his fiduciary duties,” she wrote. 

POLITICS

Party secretary for Sweden’s Christian Democrats dismissed in ‘me too’ case

Johan Ingerö, the Christian Democrat policy advisor who helped develop its harder, more populist approach, has been dismissed after he was reported to the police for 'some form of molestation' against a party colleague.

Published: 14 March 2023 15:37 CET
In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Ingerö said that a close party colleague had recently reported him to the police for “some form of molestation” at a post-election party nine years ago. 

“I have not yet seen the [police] report, but from the little information I have received, I know which occasion it concerns and that what is being claimed is not true.”

Ingerö’s statement ended the questions over why Ingerö was leaving his position with immediate effect less than five months after being appointed party secretary. 

In the press release announcing his departure, the party gave no reason for why he was standing down.  

“His well-documented ability to communicate and his political know-how have come in very handy,” party leader Ebba Busch said. “I want to thank Johan Ingerö for his many years of service to the party and wish him the best of luck for the future.” 

Ingerö was press chief for the Christian Democrats’ former leader Göran Hägglund between 2012 and 2015, when he joined the liberal think tank Timbro, returning to the Christian Democrats as a special policy advisor in 2018, and becoming the party’s press spokesperson in 2022. He was appointed the party secretary on October 23rd last year.  

Ingerö was a combative presence on Swedish political Twitter in the run up to and aftermath of last year’s election, driving his party’s line that the closure of the Ringhals 1 and 2 nuclear power stations was the main reason for high power prices in Sweden. 

In his Facebook statement, Ingerö admitted to having had an alcohol problem at the time of the party where the incident was supposed to have taken place. 

He said that his involvement in an afterparty where “large amounts of spirits were consumed”, was partly because at that time he had been “actively abusing alcohol”. 

“I am writing that because I realise that my past could be held against me, but I have nonetheless not made myself guilty of what has been claimed”. 

He said his past alcohol problems were not a secret, either to party colleagues, journalists or people in other parties and that he had been sober for eight years. 

He said that at the end of January he and his accuser had suffered “a very extensive work-related conflict”, and that up until that point they had got on well, taking fika and eating lunch together regularly. 

“Whatever the facts, the judgement has been taken that I can no longer carry out my duties as party secretary,” he added. “It is of course a great sorry to leave in this way.”

