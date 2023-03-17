For members
Swedish word of the day: dom
Today's word of the day has a number of different meanings, one of which is not technically correct when used in written Swedish - at least not yet.
Published: 17 March 2023 12:50 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Swedish word of the day: födelsedag
In honour of her daughter's third birthday, Becky Waterton looks at the Swedish word for birthday: födelsedag, and how Swedes celebrate another year around the sun.
Published: 6 March 2023 15:41 CET
