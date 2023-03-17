Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: dom

Today's word of the day has a number of different meanings, one of which is not technically correct when used in written Swedish - at least not yet.

Published: 17 March 2023 12:50 CET
Swedish word of the day: dom
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Dom has a few different meanings in Swedish. First up is the Swedish word for a court verdict (from the Old Norse dómr meaning ‘judgement’), which you can also see in the words domare (judge or referee), and att döma (to give a sentence or a verdict), in this sense related to the English word ‘deem’.

Other words related to att döma or dom in the sense of a verdict or judgement include att bedöma (to judge) and en fördom (a prejudice).

The word dom can also mean ‘dome’ (from Latin domus), as well as the word for cathedral, where it is actually a shorter version of the word domkyrka (literally: ‘dome church’). Another Swedish word for ‘dome’ is kupol.

The final meaning of the word dom, and the one this article will focus on, is the spoken form of the words for ‘they’ and ‘them’ in Swedish, de and dem, which you may also see in informal writing, such as on social media or in text messages.

Dom is our word of the day today, as it looks like it may soon become official correct Swedish, replacing de and dem in written Swedish.

It’s been around for a long time – according to Språktidningen, it existed in certain dialects of Old Swedish, and examples of the precursor to dom, þom, exist in texts as early as the 1300s.

In 1954, the agency responsible for sending radio news, Tidningarnas telegrambyrå (which later became TT newswire) asked the Authority for the Protection of the Swedish Language how de and dem should be pronounced on air, as the use of dom in speech was becoming more and more popular.

They were told that di – a version of dom which has all but disappeared nowadays – and dom were acceptable “when speech flows freely and uncontrolled”, but that de and dem should be used when reading news items. The authority further said that di was “rural” and dom was “vulgar”.

Over the following decades, dom became more and more common in news broadcasts, both on the radio and on television, when TV broadcasting started in Sweden. This culminated in a call for a dom reform in the 1970s, by which time it had thrown off the shackles of its lower-class reputation.

Nowadays, no one is arguing against the use of dom in speech, but many Swedes are still against the use of dom in text, preferring instead to write de or dem.

In a 2022 study by Novus on behalf of Språktidningen, only 26 percent of Swedes wanted to make ‘dom’ official, with 39 percent preferring to continue to use ‘de’ and ‘dem’, and 31 percent having neither positive nor negative feelings towards a ‘dom’ reform.

Somewhat paradoxically, as the group most often accused of having problems with ‘de’ and ‘dem’, Swedes between 18 and 29 were most against a ‘dom’ reform, with the majority – 58 percent – against.

At the other end of the scale, Swedes over the age of 65 were most positive towards a reform, with 28 percent for a reform and 26 percent against.

What do you think? Should Sweden bring in a dom reform so the written language better reflects the spoken language, or should Swedes stick to what they know and keep writing de and dem, despite pronouncing both words dom?

Please leave a comment under the article. 

What do de and dem mean in English?

For English speakers, it’s relatively easy to figure out which one to use in text, as dem translates directly to ‘them’, and de to ‘they’ (or sometimes ‘the’ for plural nouns). Note that the correct pronunciation of both words is dom, regardless of the spelling.

Here are some quick examples:

De bakar kakor. (They bake cakes.)

Jag vill äta dem. (I want to eat them.)

De goda kakor. (The nice cakes.)

If Sweden were to carry out a language reform, these sentences would instead be written as follows, but still pronounced the same:

Dom bakar kakor.

Jag vill äta dom.

Dom goda kakor.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

Swedish word of the day: födelsedag

In honour of her daughter's third birthday, Becky Waterton looks at the Swedish word for birthday: födelsedag, and how Swedes celebrate another year around the sun.

Published: 6 March 2023 15:41 CET
Swedish word of the day: födelsedag

Today’s word of the day, födelsedag, is, like the English word ‘birthday’, a compound word consisting of the word födelse (birth) and dag (day). So far, so simple.

In Sweden, the person whose birthday it is (födelsedagsbarnet or ‘birthday child’ if it’s a child), will be woken up by the rest of the family, who will sing them a birthday song, after which they will be given their presents, as well as breakfast in bed.

Swedes have a number of different birthday songs, including ja må du levavi gratulerar, and the English song Happy Birthday.

Ja må du leva and vi gratulerar are sung to the same tune, and the lyrics are as follows.

Ja må du leva

(Note: swap ‘du’ with the correct pronoun for the whoever you’re singing to)

Ja, må du leva!
Ja, må du leva!
Ja, må du leva uti hundrade år!
Javisst ska du leva!
Javisst ska du leva!
Javisst ska du leva uti hundrade år!

English translation:

Yes, may he live!
Yes, may he live!
Yes, may he live for a hundred years!
Of course he will live!
Of course he will live!
Of course he will live for a hundred years!

You’ll often hear just the first verse sung, but there are a few other verses which you might hear, especially at children’s birthday parties. Here’s one of them:

Och när han har levat!
Och när han har levat!
Och när han har levat uti hundrade år!
Ja, då ska han skjutas!
Ja, då ska han skjutas!
Ja, då ska han skjutas på en skottkärra fram!

English translation:

And when he has lived
And when he has lived
And when he has lived for a hundred years!
Yes, then he will be wheeled
Yes, then he will be wheeled
Yes, then he will be wheeled away in a wheelbarrow!

The joke in Swedish is that ‘skjutas’ can mean either ‘pushed’ as in pushing a wheelbarrow or ‘shot’ as in, well, being shot. So until you get to the context in the third line, it sounds like you want to kill off the birthday child. Charming!

If this wasn’t weird enough, there are even versions where the the birthday boy or girl is hung upside-down and drowned in champagne, which doesn’t feel like a particularly fun way to celebrate your birthday.

The next birthday song, vi gratulerar, is a slightly more generic version of ja må du leva, which you’re more likely to hear sung for adults or in more professional environments. 

Vi gratulerar

Vi gratulerar!
Vi gratulerar!
Vi gratulerar på din födelsedag!
Med blommor och blader!
Vi firar denna dagen
Vi gratulerar på din födelsedag!

And in English:

We congratulate!
We congratulate!
We congratulate you on your birthday!
With flowers and leaves
We celebrate this day
We congratulate you on your birthday!

Birthdays haven’t always been celebrated in Sweden, with name days more popular for much of Swedish history. This is partly due to the fact that many people in rural agricultural societies – particularly pre-1600s – didn’t necessarily know exactly which day they were born on, and partly due to the fact that celebrating a birthday was seen as pagan or heathen in Catholic Sweden, before Lutheranism became more popular.

In the 1600s, churches started keeping records of births, deaths, marriages and christenings in their parishes, although it only became common for normal Swedes to celebrate their birthdays around the end of the 1800s. In some rural areas, children’s birthdays weren’t regularly celebrated until after the second world war.

Nowadays, it’s very unusual for a Swede not to celebrate their birthday, although some religious groups, such as Jehovas witnesses, don’t celebrate birthdays.

Young children will often celebrate at school or at preschool, with their parents organising a födelsedagskalas or födelsedagsfest (birthday party), usually the weekend before or after their birthday.

Celebrating a round number birthday, such as your 30th, 40th or 50th birthday, is sometimes referred to as fylla jämt (literally: ‘fill evenly’, but essentially ‘turning a round number’), with a slightly bigger celebration more common. Similarly, turning 18, 25 or reaching pension age is often celebrated with a bigger party.

You’re also likely to see young just-turned-20-year-olds in Sweden’s alcohol monopoly Systembolaget on their birthdays, as the minimum age for buying alcohol in a Systembolaget is 20 (you can buy alcohol in bars and low-alcohol beer in supermarkets at 18).

Those who are lucky enough to actually leva uti hundrade år (live a hundred years) receive a telegram from the King wishing them a happy birthday.

Finally, if you want to wish someone a happy birthday, you can say grattis på födelsedagen!

Example sentences:

Min dotter har födelsedag i dag. Hon fyller tre.

It’s my daughter’s birthday today. She’s turning three.

Vad önskar du dig i födelsedagspresent?

What do you want for your birthday?

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

