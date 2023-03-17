For members
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the news on Friday
Two women charged for Vetlanda murder, Swedish princess's husband to get 'no special treatment', 200 households get 100,000 kronor in electricity subsidy, and inflation spikes to 12 percent. Here's some of the news on Friday.
Published: 17 March 2023 08:40 CET
Flowers laid in central Vetlanda to mourn the death of 'Tove', the 21-year-old woman who disappeared in October last year and whose suspected killers were charged on Friday. Photo: Mikael Fritzon/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
No military guarantees if Sweden is attacked, inflation hits 12 percent, Swedes buying less organic food, possible language reform and the Swedish companies which have left Russia. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 16 March 2023 09:02 CET
