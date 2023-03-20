Read news from:
POLITICS IN SWEDEN

Politics in Sweden: What is being done to cut the cost of living?

Here's the roundup of the week in Swedish politics, in the latest edition of The Local's Politics in Sweden column.

Published: 20 March 2023 10:47 CET
Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Sweden’s Social Democrat-led opposition has been turning up their rhetoric in pushing the government for tougher action on the country’s rapidly rising inflation and cost of living.

Inflation now stands at 12 percent according to the Consumer Price Index (and 9.4 percent without taking the effect of fluctuating mortgage rates into account – you hear both figures in the political debate, but the latter is what the Central Bank – the Riksbank – uses).

Food is 21 percent more expensive than this time last year, which is the biggest yearly rise since the start of the 1950s, eclipsing even the high-inflation years of the 1970s.

The Social Democrats are now calling for parliament to debate the high cost of living.

“The government appears not to have realised the scope of the crisis and is not acting, so we have to discuss it in parliament,” Swedish news agency TT quoted the Social Democrats’ finance spokesperson, Mikael Damberg, as saying just the other day.

So what is the government doing?

The latest move by Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson is to call Sweden’s food giants to a meeting.

The Swedish grocery market is dominated by three main players: Ica, Axfood and Coop, with Ica owning around 50 percent of the market. This means that it’s easier for them to raise prices than it would be in a market with more competition from other companies.

“My message [to them] will be: how can we keep prices down, how should the price escalation be quelled, and to talk and make sure that none of these companies exploit the situation to raise prices,” Svantesson said, warning of “unnecessary” and “unacceptable” price increases.

The government has previously introduced an energy subsidy to help households with high electricity bills (the first batch of which was sent out to households in southern Sweden in the past few weeks) and lowered the price of fuel for vehicles (which has had limited impact at the pump).

It has not paused an amortisation requirement for mortgage holders, an election pledge which it had to pull back on after criticism from senior authorities.

In France, the government earlier this month created agreements with supermarkets to set lower prices on a number of everyday goods. The three-month scheme involves supermarkets applying special discounts and agreeing to take a cut in profits.

Calls have been made for Sweden to do the same thing, but it seems unlikely. Erik Thedéen, the new head of the Riksbank, dismissed the idea when asked by reporters, and John Hassler, a Stockholm University economist, also criticised such a move, saying it did not work when Sweden tried to combat high inflation in the 1980s.

The government also seems reluctant to roll out further support for households at this stage, with Svantesson telling TT that from her perspective, her main role at the moment is to “carry out responsible economic policy that doesn’t fuel inflation”.

You should, however, expect the Riksbank (which makes its decisions independently of the government) to raise Sweden’s key interest rate by up to half a percentage unit at its next meeting in April. This would set the rate at around 3.25-3.50 percent.

The Riksbank’s goal is to get inflation down to its target of two percent, but raising the interest rate could also have knock-on effects for households – at least property owners – if banks then feel that they have to raise the interest rate on mortgages.

On a positive note, as far as money goes, we’re heading into the summer months, so people won’t have to pay as much for heating their homes.

In other news

The Botkyrka politician whose supporters claimed was this year ousted due to gang infiltration has been beaten once again to the post of group leader of the local Social Democrats in a new vote. Ebba Östlin, the former mayor of Botkyrka, lost a vote on who should be the group leader of the local Social Democrats to her rival Emanuel Ksiazkiewicz, with only 80 votes to his 121. 

The local party had been in chaos since January, when Östlin lost a no-confidence vote of members, and resigned as mayor a few weeks later. After the vote, her supporters complained she had been the victim of a coup, and that people with known criminal connections had infiltrated the party in order to oust her. An internal investigation by the Social Democrats found no hard evidence to support the claim.

What’s next?

The Swedish parliament is expected to on Wednesday this week vote on the bill that would see lawmakers formally approve Sweden’s decision to join Nato.

The bill is expected to be voted through without any hiccups, although Turkey is still blocking the path to Nato membership.

Politics in Sweden is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in Swedish politics. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive an email alert when the column is published. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

Member comments

For members

POLITICS IN SWEDEN

Politics in Sweden: Nato, a new poll and why a Swedish town is recounting its votes

Here's the roundup of the week in Swedish politics, in the latest edition of The Local's Politics in Sweden column.

Published: 6 March 2023 11:54 CET
Hungary’s Nato delegation in Sweden

A Hungarian delegation is in Stockholm this week to discuss Hungary’s outstanding approval of Sweden’s Nato application.

Turkey has been kicking up a storm for so long with their will-they-or-won’t-they ratification that we all seemed to forget for a while that there is one more country that has yet to accept Sweden as a member of Nato.

The delegation includes Zsolt Németh, chair of the Hungarian parliament’s foreign policy committee, deputy speaker Csaba Hende and two EU parliamentarians – all from Hungary’s ruling party Fidesz.

On Monday they were set to meet Swedish parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén as well as Peter Hultqvist, chair of the defence committee, Aron Emilsson, chair of the foreign policy committee, and deputy speaker Kenneth G Forslund.

Hungary says it wants Sweden to join Nato and expects to ratify its application in a couple of weeks, but it’s clearly taking this opportunity to raise some issues they have with Sweden. Let’s just say the two countries have not had the warmest of relationships in recent years.

Németh said he wanted Sweden to show “more respect” towards Hungary when asked by Swedish news agency TT what he wanted to get out of this week’s talks. But he also added that he intended to vote yes to both Sweden’s and Finland’s Nato memberships.

We spoke about Hungary and Nato on the latest episode of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast – click here to listen.

New poll shows dwindling support for Sweden’s small parties

The Centre Party is polling at its lowest level in almost ten years, in a new summary of several recent opinion polls by Kantar Sifo on behalf of public radio broadcaster Ekot.

The party – whose new leader I wrote about last week – gets only 4.6 percent, but they’re not the worst off. The Liberals get 3.4 percent which means they would lose all their seats in parliament if an election were held today. The Christian Democrats get 4.0 percent, which puts them exactly at the threshold for getting into parliament.

The Social Democrats climb to 36.9 percent, followed by the Moderates at 19.7 percent and the Sweden Democrats at 18.2 percent. The centre-left opposition parties are polling at 53 percent altogether, while 45.3 percent still prefer the government and its coalition.

Swedish council to recount September votes

Laxå, a municipality of some 5,500 people in central Sweden, is recounting votes cast for its local authority in Sweden’s September election, after it turned out that a vote for a Green Party member had not been registered properly.

The vote would have given the candidate a substitute seat on the council, so the Election Authority ordered a recount.

The votes will be recounted at 9am on Tuesday at the County Administrative Board’s office in the city of Örebro. The count is, as all election vote counts are, open to the public.

Sweden Democrats: ‘Learn Swedish or lose your job’

As The Local reported last week, the far-right Sweden Democrats want staff working in the elderly care sector to be dismissed if they don’t speak Swedish, although they should get a year to learn Swedish during non-work hours and if they can pass a test after that they may keep their job.

That’s what they’re going to put to the government when it meets the three coalition parties to discuss an inquiry that will look into language requirements for care home staff, a Sweden Democrat spokesperson told TT.

The parties will need to agree on the details, so any final proposal as a result of the inquiry will not necessarily go as far as retroactively applying a language requirement.

Should TikTok be banned in the Swedish parliament?

The Centre Party wants the Swedish parliament to forbid members of parliament and other parliamentary staff to use Chinese-owned app TikTok, at least on their work devices, following criticism that the app may collect sensitive data from users.

The government offices in November urged its staff to delete the app. The EU parliament, the US, Denmark and Canada have all also introduced restrictions.

Politics in Sweden is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in Swedish politics. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive an email alert when the column is published. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

