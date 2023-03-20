For members
POLITICS IN SWEDEN
Politics in Sweden: What is being done to cut the cost of living?
Here's the roundup of the week in Swedish politics, in the latest edition of The Local's Politics in Sweden column.
Published: 20 March 2023 10:47 CET
Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT
For members
POLITICS IN SWEDEN
Politics in Sweden: Nato, a new poll and why a Swedish town is recounting its votes
Here's the roundup of the week in Swedish politics, in the latest edition of The Local's Politics in Sweden column.
Published: 6 March 2023 11:54 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments