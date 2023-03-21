For members
PROPERTY
Seven gorgeous Swedish holiday homes for less than a million kronor
Fancy owning a beautiful red wooden cottage in Sweden for the same price as a shed in London or New York? It's the best time in years for foreigners to buy property in the Nordic nation, thanks to the weak krona.
Published: 21 March 2023 11:22 CET
You could have your very own little red cottage in the Swedish countryside for less than 100,000 euros. Photo: Ulf Lundin/imagebank.sweden.se
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments