Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish minister hits back at climate criticism, tax agency ditches plastic and prosecutors are taking a controversial case to Sweden's Supreme Court. Here's some of the latest news.

Published: 21 March 2023 06:42 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swedish Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Fewer teenage mums in Sweden

More children in Sweden are now born to mothers over the age of 45 than under the age of 19, reports the TT newswire, citing figures by number crunchers Statistics Sweden.

A total of 410 children were born to teenage mothers in Sweden last year, and mothers aged 45 or older gave birth to 537 children.

In 1968, almost 8,800 children were born to a teenage mother.

Swedish vocabulary: a mother – en mor, or more commonly, en mamma

Swedish tax agency ditches plastic

This year’s paper version of Sweden’s tax declaration form will not be sent out wrapped in plastic, for environmental reasons, says the Tax Agency.

Those who want to declare their taxes via the paper form are recommended to post it by April 26th so that it reaches the Tax Agency by the final deadline of May 2nd.

It is also possible to file your taxes online, and you can do so even if you haven’t yet received the paper form. Here’s more information, and if you submit it online before March 30th without making changes, you will get any rebate you’re owed in early April.

Swedish vocabulary: tax – skatt

Swedish minister hits back at climate criticism

Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari hit back at criticism that the government is not doing enough to cut Sweden’s emissions of greenhouse gases.

“No one should worry about our ambition. However, you also have to adapt to reality, that the war [in Ukraine] has pushed our fuel prices up enormously in combination with a reduction obligation which has affected supply and demand,” Pourmokhtari told TT, insisting that the government was still working towards its climate targets.

Sweden aims to cut its net emissions to zero by 2045. But a new report by leading climate scientists on the IPCC states that greenhouse gases must be halved globally in seven years to stand a reasonable chance to bring global warming down to 1.5C.

“We don’t believe Sweden’s climate target is in line with the 1.5C target,” TT quoted David Mjureke, an expert for the Swedish branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), as saying. “But what we’re seeing from the government is instead policies that increase emissions and risk making it impossible to reach the targets.”

Swedish vocabulary: greenhouse gas – växthusgas

Prosecutors take ‘snippa’ case to Sweden’s top court

Swedish prosecutors are taking to the Supreme Court an appeals court’s controversial decision to clear a man of raping a 10-year-old girl, after it could not confirm whether the girl’s use of the word snippa referred to the internal or external female genitals.

They want the Supreme Court – the top court in Sweden – to dig into the responsibility of a court to clarify the terms that are used, especially when it comes to children. Critics have argued that if the judges were confused over the meaning of the word snippa, they should have gone to greater lengths to seek clarity.

Prosecutors also want the Supreme Court to comment on the responsibility of a court to bring up alternative charges even if the prosecutor hasn’t. The man was cleared of rape because it could not be established whether or not he had penetrated the girl with his finger. Critics have said it is possible he could have been convicted of a lower-degree offence such as sexual molestation if he had been charged with that as an alternative.

The Supreme Court has not yet said whether it will try the case.

Swedish vocabulary: Supreme Court – Högsta domstolen

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Monday

New 'Sweden course' for immigrants, Sweden's Nato chances 'not worsened', political chaos at an end in Botkyrka and much more. Here's some of the news on Monday.

Published: 20 March 2023 06:37 CET
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Monday

Government wants to bring in ‘Sverigekursen’ civics course for immigrants 

Sweden’s government has announced plans to bring in a new course on Swedish society called the Sverigekursen or “Sweden course”, which the country’s labour and integration minister Johan Pehrson has said would help people integrate in the country. 

“We believe this will be absolutely crucial for integration. If people are to have a chance in Sweden, then they need to understand how Sweden works,” he told Sweden’s public radio broadcaster SR. It was not immediately clear whether such a course would be compulsory for all immigrants, however based on similar policies from the government it is likely it would apply mainly to people moving to Sweden as refugees.

Bringing in a new course on Swedish society for immigrants arriving in the country was part of the Tidö Agreement between the far-Right Sweden Democrats and the three parties in the ruling coalition. That deal proposes that the course would only be compulsory in the sense that people who rely on benefits such as a daily allowance from the Migration Agency would not be able to get their allowance if they did not take part in the course. 

The government will soon launch an inquiry into how best to design the course. 

Swedish vocabulary: absolutely crucial – helt avgörande

Finnish President: ‘Sweden’s chances not affected by Finland joining Nato first’ 

Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö has argued on Sweden’s main TV news programme that Sweden’s chances of joining Nato have not been negatively affected by the decision of Finland to push ahead and get ratified by Turkey alone. 

“No, I don’t see such a risk at all,” Niinistö told the Agenda news programme. “Do you think we should have refused Turkey’s ratification? That sounds a little crazy. It would have created an extremely difficult situation if we’d said ‘no’ to Ankara.” 

Niinistö said that he believed the security of the two Nordic countries were not seriously affected, particularly given new plans for a direct military alliance agreement between Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the US. 

“I think that would be a big change, almost bigger than Nato membership, if we all have a pretty similar agreement directly with the US, I think that will mean a lot.” 

Swedish vocabulary: security – säkerhet

Swedish Foreign Minister on Turkey’s ‘different yardsticks’

Turkey has been using different yardsticks when assessing how well Sweden and Finland have fulfilled the terms of the deal struck between the three countries last summer, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström told Agenda.

Turkey demands that Sweden extradite people it considers terrorists before it is willing to ratify its Nato membership.

“It is pretty interesting that Finland has faced exactly the same type of demands throughout this process, and has as far as I know not extradited more people than Sweden has or has done anything differently to what Sweden has. They’ve also followed the memorandum. It is pretty interesting how Turkey has apparently been using different yardsticks,” Billström told Agenda.

Swedish vocabulary: a yardstick – en måttstock

Stockholm politician whose supporters complained of ‘gangland coup’ loses new vote

The Botkyrka politician whose supporters claimed was this year ousted due to gang infiltration has been beaten once again to the post of group leader of the local Social Democrats in a new vote. 

Ebba Östlin, the former mayor of Botkyrka, lost a vote on who should be the group leader of the local Social Democrats to her rival Emanuel Ksiazkiewicz, with only 80 votes to his 121. 

The local party had been in chaos since January, when Östlin lost a no-confidence vote of members, and resigned as mayor a few weeks later. After the vote, her supporters complained she had been the victim of a coup, and that people with known criminal connections had infiltrated the party in order to oust her. An internal investigation by the Social Democrats found no hard evidence to support the claim.

“Hopefully this will bring an end to a long and drawn-out personal conflict,” Ksiazkiewicz told SVT after the vote. 

The local chair of the party, Jens Sjöström said that Ksiazkiewicz was a “uniting force” within the party. 

Swedish vocabulary: victim of a coup – ett kuppoffer

Atchoo! Alder pollen invades Sweden

Warmer weather may have brought spring to southern and southeastern Sweden, but with it came the pollen. The common alder is blossoming, and allergy sufferers may already have had an itchy nose, even as far north as Stockholm and Norrland.

“If it gets even warmer, around 15C, in the coming days, we could get a lot [of pollen] at once,” Gothenburg University biologist Åslög Dahl told the TT news agency.

Swedish vocabulary: an itchy nose – en kliande näsa

Foreign buyers snap up cheaper Swedish holiday homes

Sweden’s weak krona is creating a property boom for estate agents selling houses to foreign buyers who wish to settle down in the Swedish countryside, reports TT.

“It’s practically a sale for our Danish and German, Dutch and Swiss customers. They’re seizing the opportunity too, so we’re really busy,” said estate agent Christer Stjernfeldt.

Some three decades ago, when the krona was also low, they used to buy summer houses, but are today looking more for a second home where they can spend much of the year. The trend of working from home during the pandemic has made remote working easier.

Foreign buyers also benefit from the fact that the cost of buying a holiday home has gone down in Sweden, with the average price falling two percent in one year.

Swedish vocabulary: a holiday home – ett fritidshus

SHOW COMMENTS