PROPERTY

‘New era’: Swedish bank warns interest rate could hit five percent

A new property report from Swedish bank Handelsbanken predicts that property prices will continue to fall throughout the spring as the average interest rate on mortgages rises to over five percent.

Published: 22 March 2023 12:13 CET
The average interest rate on mortgages could reach 5 percent this year. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Increased inflation means the chances of Sweden’s central bank decreasing the key interest rate any time soon is unlikely.

“We don’t see any indications that Swedish inflation is on its way down, rather the opposite, and we believe the risk of financial instability currently weighs heavier for the central bank,” Nyman said.

The bank therefore predict that the central bank will raise key interest rates by 0.75 percent in April and 0.5 percent in June, to a total of 4.25 percent, and the interest rate for consumers is likely to be higher than that.

“Given our prognosis of the central bank’s key interest rate, the average variable rates offered by banks on mortgages could rise over five percent over the year, later dropping somewhat,” she said.

The majority of Swedish homeowners have variable rate mortgages where the interest rate is updated every three months, and one third of all mortgages are due for a rate renewal within a year, meaning the effect of Sweden’s central bank’s rate increases are quickly felt.

The report describes a “new era for property prices”, with continued drops in property prices as interest rates increase further during the spring.

“Property prices will fall with a total of 20 percent compared to the peak in February last year, and will then only increase slightly as households’ purchasing power remains strained,” Handelsbanken’s head economist, Christina Nyman, said.

The amount which households are able to borrow has also decreased, as lenders’ calculations factor in higher inflation and interest rates.

“For a family with two adults who are on the median salary and two children to have the same space in their budget calculations in 2023 as in last year, the amount they loan needs to decrease by around 14 percent,” she said.

COST OF LIVING

‘Slap in the face’: Swedish supermarket leaders take out huge bonuses

The leaders of Swedish supermarket giants Axfood and Ica took out multi-million kronor bonuses last year off the back of high food prices, bonuses which Swedish politicians have described as "offensive" and "a slap in the face".

Published: 22 March 2023 10:18 CET
Klas Balkow, CEO of Axfood, which owns Hemköp and Willys supermarkets, received a salary of 8.4 million kronor last year, with a 4.7 million kronor bonus on top of that. In total, he received over 23 million kronor in 2022.

The former CEO of ICA, Per Strömberg, who is still being paid until summer this year despite leaving the role in January, received a total of 36 million kronor in 2022, made up of 17.4 million kronor salary and a 13.2 million kronor bonus. He will also receive 7 million kronor from the supermarket company between January and July 1st this year.

Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of Sweden’s Left Party, has said that she believes the CEOs should not have received any bonus at all.

“Yes, of course,” she told TT newswire. “Many families are extremely worried about the fact that they cannot shop in the same way they’re used to. Continuing to hand out these fantasy payouts, profits and bonuses in the light of that is offensive.”

Social Democrat financial spokesperson Mikael Damberg has also criticised the bonuses, pointing out the fact that normal workers are expected to take responsibility in a situation with sky-high inflation.

“It’s a very odd development which the owners of these companies should have thought about, because otherwise it’s almost like a slap in the face for many consumers who are currently struggling to pay the expensive food prices,” he said.

The chairman of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO), Susanna Gideonsson wrote on Twitter that she was “dismayed” by the news of the food giants’ bonuses.

“The hard earned food money of LO families is going straight into the pockets of the leaders of the oligopoly chains,” she wrote. “Irresponsible, to say the least. The government needs to wake up. Grab these chains by the ear and stop the rising prices.”

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson, from the centre-right Moderate party, was also critical of the bonuses.

“Responsibility should be taken at all levels,” she said.

On Tuesday, the finance minister held a meeting with the leaders of ICA, Axfood, and Coop, the third of Sweden’s supermarket giants, to make sure they are not raising prices unnecessarily. After the meeting, she had high hopes that prices would begin to drop again.

Left Party leader Dadgostar dismissed the meeting as nothing but political grandstanding, as no agreement was reached on a price cap for essential goods.

“This meeting was a failure,” she said. “It shows that Elisabeth Svantesson is not ready for the role. The prime minister now needs to call the party leaders to a crisis meeting. Parents are avoiding eating dinner so that there is enough food for their children.”

Mikael Damberg also criticised the government, stating that he expected a more concrete plan, similar to how price increases have been handled in other countries.

