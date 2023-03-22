Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COST OF LIVING

‘Slap in the face’: Swedish supermarket leaders take out huge bonuses

The leaders of Swedish supermarket giants Axfood and Ica took out multi-million kronor bonuses last year off the back of high food prices, bonuses which Swedish politicians have described as "offensive" and "a slap in the face".

Published: 22 March 2023 10:18 CET
'Slap in the face': Swedish supermarket leaders take out huge bonuses
Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson following a meeting with the leaders of ICA, Axfood and Coop. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Klas Balkow, CEO of Axfood, which owns Hemköp and Willys supermarkets, received a salary of 8.4 million kronor last year, with a 4.7 million kronor bonus on top of that. In total, he received over 23 million kronor in 2022.

The former CEO of ICA, Per Strömberg, who is still being paid until summer this year despite leaving the role in January, received a total of 36 million kronor in 2022, made up of 17.4 million kronor salary and a 13.2 million kronor bonus. He will also receive 7 million kronor from the supermarket company between January and July 1st this year.

Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of Sweden’s Left Party, has said that she believes the CEOs should not have received any bonus at all.

“Yes, of course,” she told TT newswire. “Many families are extremely worried about the fact that they cannot shop in the same way they’re used to. Continuing to hand out these fantasy payouts, profits and bonuses in the light of that is offensive.”

Social Democrat financial spokesperson Mikael Damberg has also criticised the bonuses, pointing out the fact that normal workers are expected to take responsibility in a situation with sky-high inflation.

“It’s a very odd development which the owners of these companies should have thought about, because otherwise it’s almost like a slap in the face for many consumers who are currently struggling to pay the expensive food prices,” he said.

The chairman of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO), Susanna Gideonsson wrote on Twitter that she was “dismayed” by the news of the food giants’ bonuses.

“The hard earned food money of LO families is going straight into the pockets of the leaders of the oligopoly chains,” she wrote. “Irresponsible, to say the least. The government needs to wake up. Grab these chains by the ear and stop the rising prices.”

Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson, from the centre-right Moderate party, was also critical of the bonuses.

“Responsibility should be taken at all levels,” she said.

On Tuesday, the finance minister held a meeting with the leaders of ICA, Axfood, and Coop, the third of Sweden’s supermarket giants, to make sure they are not raising prices unnecessarily. After the meeting, she had high hopes that prices would begin to drop again.

Left Party leader Dadgostar dismissed the meeting as nothing but political grandstanding, as no agreement was reached on a price cap for essential goods.

“This meeting was a failure,” she said. “It shows that Elisabeth Svantesson is not ready for the role. The prime minister now needs to call the party leaders to a crisis meeting. Parents are avoiding eating dinner so that there is enough food for their children.”

Mikael Damberg also criticised the government, stating that he expected a more concrete plan, similar to how price increases have been handled in other countries.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COST OF LIVING

Why are food prices in Sweden going up so much more than elsewhere?

Pressure is growing on ICA, Coop and Axfood, Sweden's traditional supermarket triopoly, after Sweden's finance minister Elizabeth Svantesson said it was "hard to understand" why food prices were rising so much faster in Sweden than in neighbouring countries. But is it their fault?

Published: 16 March 2023 16:15 CET
Why are food prices in Sweden going up so much more than elsewhere?

How much have food prices gone up in Sweden? 

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages in Sweden have risen by 21 percent between last February and this February, the biggest increase since the start of the 1950s, eclipsing even the high-inflation years of the 1970s. 

“During the 1970s and 1980s, grocery prices also rose a lot, but not by as much as they are doing now,” John Eliasson, a price statistician at SCB, said in a press release announcing the new figures. 

Prices of eggs, dairy products, and fats have risen the most, with each category rising in price by more than 30 percent in a single year. 

Two of the products which have seen the most extreme rises are leeks and cauliflowers, which have both risen by more than 80 percent in price, with most of the rise happening just over the last month. 

Cauliflowers rose 48 percent in price between January and February, tomatoes by 38 percent and peppers by 34 percent. 

READ ALSO: 

‘Hang every greedy ICA-owner’

A discussion on Sweden’s internet forum Flashback laid the blame for high prices firmly on the supermarket. 

“Time to hang every greedy ICA-owner,” read one post, according to the TT newswire. “All the greedy bastards behind this deserve to be shot,” went another. 

ICA, which has a franchise structure, sent a warning out to all of the owners of its different stores, warning them of a “risk of attacks against shops, individuals, or private property connected to the message being spread”. 

But even Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson on Wednesday night sought to shift the blame for high prices onto the supermarket industry and their suppliers, saying the extent of the price rises was difficult to explain. 

“When Swedes’ shopping baskets have risen in price by over 20 percent in one year, and that hasn’t happened in other places around us, I think you have to ask questions,” she said in an interview on Swedish broadcaster SVT’s flagship news programme

Svantesson said she had called the leaders of Ica, Coop, and Axfood, Sweden’s three big supermarket chains, to a meeting next week. “This is hard to understand and I want them to explain it.” 

Sweden’s supermarket sector is less competitive than in many other European countries, such as the UK, France, and Germany. 

Germany’s Lidl is the only foreign competitor to have broken into the market, and some argue that the lack of competition makes it easier for Sweden’s supermarkets to pass rising costs on to consumers. 

“There are record profits in the retail sector,” Daniel Suhonen, leader of the left-wing Katalys think tank, told SVT on Thursday. “If workers are seeing their costs increase enormously and not getting any increases in salaries, maybe the bosses of Ica and Coop supermarkets should consider doing the same.”

But is it really the supermarkets’ fault? 

Svantesson’s predecessor as finance minister, Mikael Damberg, last year commissioned the National Institute for Economic Research to carry out a special study into whether supermarkets in Sweden were protecting their profit margins at the extent of the consumer.

The study, published in December, concluded that rising prices in supermarkets reflected the weakness of the krona, and did not reflect excess profits. 

“For all companies to behave in an underhand way at the same time is pretty unlikely,” Albin Kainelainen, the institute’s Director General said in a press statement. “This doesn’t mean that individual retailers might not have done so regarding individual products, but we don’t see this at an aggregated level.” 

“If you look at import prices for commodities like food products, they have increased a lot, by about 20 percent over the last year, so it’s risen much faster than the CPI [consumer price inflation] numbers,” Jörgen Kennemar, a senior analyst at Swedbank, told The Local. 

The lack of competition in Swedish supermarkets “was not a new issue”, he said. “And if you look back to one or two years ago, the price increases in Sweden have been quite low.”

“It is only in the last year that Swedish food prices have increased a lot compared to other countries like Norway, Finland and Denmark, but I think that the price increases are related to the weak krona. The currency impact is much greater in Sweden than in Norway, Denmark and Finland.” 

Karin Brynell, chief executive of the Swedish Food Retailers’ Federation, told SVT that there was no evidence of “underhand rises in grocery prices”.  

“We actually think that this is a skewed debate, that this sort of thing is being insinuated,” she said. “The wholesale price of products has gone up more than the prices paid by consumers.” 

What do the parties want to do? 

The Social Democrats have called for a debate in Sweden’s parliament on rising food prices.

“The government doesn’t seem to have any insight into the crisis and is not taking any action, which is why we need to discuss this in parliament,” Mikael Damberg, the party’s financial spokesman said. 

Speaking before Svantesson called the three big supermarket chains to a meeting, he said he could not understand why she had not already done this.

“It’s inexplicable that the finance minister still hasn’t taken the initiative to do this, which many of our neighbouring countries have done,” he said. 

The Left Party has gone the furthest, saying that if the government cannot get ICA, Coop and Axfood to take voluntary action to lower prices, it should legislate either to increase competition in the market or to impose some form of price controls. 

The Green Party wants to temporarily suspend VAT on staples like bread, milk, fruit and vegetables. 

The three government parties, the Moderates, Liberals, and Christian Democrats, and their support party, the Sweden Democrats, all say that the priority is to get inflation under control. 

They have all pushed back against calls for price controls. 

SHOW COMMENTS