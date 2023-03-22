Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

How stable are Swedish banks, who runs Sweden's local authorities, and is the English language a threat to Swedish? Here's that and more in the latest news on Wednesday.

Published: 22 March 2023 06:39 CET
Erik Thedéen, the head of Sweden's Central Bank, the Riksbank. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Who runs Sweden’s municipalities?

They may frequently be at odds in Sweden’s national parliament, but the right-wing Moderates and left-wing Social Democrats cooperate more and more on a municipal level, a new report by the umbrella organisation for Sweden’s local authorities shows.

Eighty-six out of Sweden’s 290 municipalities are now run by various kinds of coalitions.

The most common coalition (27 municipalities) is made up of the parties of the former centre-right Alliance: the Moderates, Centre, Liberals and Christian Democrats.

But the second most common (20 municipalities) is a cross-bloc coalition of the Social Democrats and Moderates, who are often seen as the two main rivals in Swedish politics.

Swedish vocabulary: a municipality – en kommun

Hungary to ratify Finland on Monday – but not Sweden

Hungary is set to ratify Finland’s Nato membership on Monday, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg confirmed. Sweden will however have to wait.

Hungary and Turkey are the only two countries that have yet to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership. The former has said that it plans to accept Sweden, and it was not immediately clear why Sweden would not be part of the vote on Monday.

“They will continue [the process with Sweden], but won’t [vote] on Monday,” Swedish news agency TT quoted Stoltenberg as telling reporters on Tuesday.

Swedish vocabulary: a membership – ett medlemsskap

Swedish banks not in need of liquidity support

Swedish banks are stable and will manage without crisis aid, said Riksbank chief Erik Thedéen, after struggling banks in Switzerland and the US stirred global concern.

“Swedish banks have no liquidity problems today,” TT quoted him as saying after a meeting of senior finance representatives in Sweden on Tuesday.

Daniel Barr, head of Finansinspektionen, Sweden’s financial market watchdog, also said that there was little risk that similar problems would spread to Sweden.

But he added: “We should be humble, because we haven’t seen the last of this. Things could change in a week or two.”

Swedish vocabulary: humble – ödmjuk

Do Swedes consider the English language a threat to Swedish?

Around 33 percent of Swedes in a new study from Novus on behalf of Språktidningen said that they felt that English represented a threat to Swedish, although almost twice as many – 63 percent – answered that English did not pose any threat to Swedish.

“English influences are often singled out as a threat to the future of Swedish,” said Anders Svensson, editor-in-chief of language magazine Språktidningen. “However, there’s a generational divide in the view on English.”

“Among Swedes over 65, a total of 51 percent see English as a threat. Among those aged 30 to 49, only 23 percent see English as a threat.”

Swedish vocabulary: a threat – ett hot

Fewer teenage mums in Sweden

More children in Sweden are now born to mothers over the age of 45 than under the age of 19, reports the TT newswire, citing figures by number crunchers Statistics Sweden.

A total of 410 children were born to teenage mothers in Sweden last year, and mothers aged 45 or older gave birth to 537 children.

In 1968, almost 8,800 children were born to a teenage mother.

Swedish vocabulary: a mother – en mor, or more commonly, en mamma

Swedish tax agency ditches plastic

This year’s paper version of Sweden’s tax declaration form will not be sent out wrapped in plastic, for environmental reasons, says the Tax Agency.

Those who want to declare their taxes via the paper form are recommended to post it by April 26th so that it reaches the Tax Agency by the final deadline of May 2nd.

It is also possible to file your taxes online, and you can do so even if you haven’t yet received the paper form. Here’s more information, and if you submit it online before March 30th without making changes, you will get any rebate you’re owed in early April.

Swedish vocabulary: tax – skatt

Swedish minister hits back at climate criticism

Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari hit back at criticism that the government is not doing enough to cut Sweden’s emissions of greenhouse gases.

“No one should worry about our ambition. However, you also have to adapt to reality, that the war [in Ukraine] has pushed our fuel prices up enormously in combination with a reduction obligation which has affected supply and demand,” Pourmokhtari told TT, insisting that the government was still working towards its climate targets.

Sweden aims to cut its net emissions to zero by 2045. But a new report by leading climate scientists on the IPCC states that greenhouse gases must be halved globally in seven years to stand a reasonable chance to bring global warming down to 1.5C.

“We don’t believe Sweden’s climate target is in line with the 1.5C target,” TT quoted David Mjureke, an expert for the Swedish branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), as saying. “But what we’re seeing from the government is instead policies that increase emissions and risk making it impossible to reach the targets.”

Swedish vocabulary: greenhouse gas – växthusgas

Prosecutors take ‘snippa’ case to Sweden’s top court

Swedish prosecutors are taking to the Supreme Court an appeals court’s controversial decision to clear a man of raping a 10-year-old girl, after it could not confirm whether the girl’s use of the word snippa referred to the internal or external female genitals.

They want the Supreme Court – the top court in Sweden – to dig into the responsibility of a court to clarify the terms that are used, especially when it comes to children. Critics have argued that if the judges were confused over the meaning of the word snippa, they should have gone to greater lengths to seek clarity.

Prosecutors also want the Supreme Court to comment on the responsibility of a court to bring up alternative charges even if the prosecutor hasn’t. The man was cleared of rape because it could not be established whether or not he had penetrated the girl with his finger. Critics have said it is possible he could have been convicted of a lower-degree offence such as sexual molestation if he had been charged with that as an alternative.

The Supreme Court has not yet said whether it will try the case.

Swedish vocabulary: Supreme Court – Högsta domstolen

