TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
How stable are Swedish banks, who runs Sweden's local authorities, and is the English language a threat to Swedish? Here's that and more in the latest news on Wednesday.
Published: 22 March 2023 06:39 CET
Erik Thedéen, the head of Sweden's Central Bank, the Riksbank. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swedish minister hits back at climate criticism, tax agency ditches plastic and prosecutors are taking a controversial case to Sweden's Supreme Court. Here's some of the latest news.
Published: 21 March 2023 06:42 CET
