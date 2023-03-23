Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COST OF LIVING

Lidl to cut and freeze food prices ’11 percent’ in Sweden next week

Sweden's Finance Minister has called for supermarkets to follow Lidl's lead after the grocery chain announced that it lower and freeze prices on more than a hundred items for at least two months, starting on Monday.

Published: 23 March 2023 13:51 CET
Lidl to cut and freeze food prices '11 percent' in Sweden next week
Will the other Swedish supermarkets follow Lidl's lead and freeze prices? Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT

Prices will be cut on average by 11 percent, the supermarket said.

“We have chosen a large number of popular products which we will give a lower standard price. These measures will cost money, but we are prepared to face that cost and do what it takes to support Swedish households in these times of financial challenges,” Lidl’s Sweden chief Jakob Josefsson said in a press statement.

Household grocery bills are soaring in Sweden, as The Local has previously reported. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages last month rose 21 percent year-on-year, the biggest increase since the 1950s, eclipsing even the high-inflation years of the 70s.

“I hope the large food giants will follow [Lidl’s] example,” Sweden’s finance minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, tweeted. 

“I think that these three food giants, which represent 90 percent of the market, can put some pressure on their suppliers,” Svantesson said. “Of course they can do that. Lidl is leading the way now.”

Svantesson did not rule out meeting with food producers and suppliers, but she sees focusing on the larger chains as a higher priority as they have the ability to put pressure on other actors further down the line.

In France, supermarket Carrefour decided to lower its prices earlier in March, and Kiwi in Norway has decided to do the same. In Sweden, however, Lidl is the only company to do so. Lidl’s market share in Sweden is between 5 and 6 percent.

Price freezes at other supermarkets unlikely

However, it looks like the other major supermarket companies – Coop, Axfood and Ica – don’t have plans to lower prices any time soon.

Sweden’s Coop supermarket said on Wednesday evening that they won’t be following Lidl’s lead.

“We adjust our prices when we get price adjustments from our suppliers,” Coop’s press secretary Marcus Björling told TT newswire. “We can see multiple items on their way down and expect therefore to see our suppliers dropping prices.”

“Our assessment is that we’re going to see lowered prices in some categories going forward.”

Axfood, which owns the Willys and Hemköp supermarkets, is not planning on any price freezes either, stating instead that they are planning more long-term.

“It’s a much more active price market at the moment, and that’s why we’re so clear that our long-term goal with Willys is to work on offering Sweden’s cheapest bag of groceries – across all products, not just a few individual items,” Axfood’s CEO Klas Balkow told TT on Wednesday night.

Ica’s CEO, Eric Lundberg, told TT that the supermarket were working hard to put pressure on suppliers to lower prices.

“[Lidl’s price drops] show how hard competition is at the moment, all actors are doing what they can to win customers. At Ica, we are working on price changes across the board, further offers for our Stammis customers and campaigns in individual stores.”

He added that “everyone at Ica” is working hard to put pressure on suppliers, through negotiations and through lessening price increases centrally and in stores.”

“We can see signs that price increases will start to slow down on multiple items throughout the spring,” Lundberg said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PROPERTY

‘New era’: Swedish bank warns interest rate could hit five percent

A new property report from Swedish bank Handelsbanken predicts that property prices will continue to fall throughout the spring as the average interest rate on mortgages rises to over five percent.

Published: 22 March 2023 12:13 CET
'New era': Swedish bank warns interest rate could hit five percent

Increased inflation means the chances of Sweden’s central bank decreasing the key interest rate any time soon is unlikely.

“We don’t see any indications that Swedish inflation is on its way down, rather the opposite, and we believe the risk of financial instability currently weighs heavier for the central bank,” Nyman said.

The bank therefore predict that the central bank will raise key interest rates by 0.75 percentage points in April and 0.5 percentage points in June, to a total of 4.25 percent, and the interest rate for consumers is likely to be higher than that.

“Given our prognosis of the central bank’s key interest rate, the average variable rates offered by banks on mortgages could rise over five percent over the year, later dropping somewhat,” she said.

The majority of Swedish homeowners have variable rate mortgages where the interest rate is updated every three months, and one third of all mortgages are due for a rate renewal within a year, meaning the effect of Sweden’s central bank’s rate increases are quickly felt.

The report describes a “new era for property prices”, with continued drops in property prices as interest rates increase further during the spring.

“Property prices will fall with a total of 20 percent compared to the peak in February last year, and will then only increase slightly as households’ purchasing power remains strained,” Handelsbanken’s head economist, Christina Nyman, said.

The amount which households are able to borrow has also decreased, as lenders’ calculations factor in higher inflation and interest rates.

“For a family with two adults who are on the median salary and two children to have the same space in their budget calculations in 2023 as in last year, the amount they loan needs to decrease by around 14 percent,” she said.

SHOW COMMENTS