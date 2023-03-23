Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Lidl freezes food prices, Stockholmers are getting healthier (but not all Stockholmers) and a bank warns your mortage rate could see a nasty increase. Here's the latest news.

Published: 23 March 2023 06:32 CET
Lidl is rolling out a price freeze. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Stockholmers healthier – but not all Stockholmers

Stockholmers live longer, smoke less and fewer are dying in heart attacks, stroke and cancer, according to a new public health study by the regional authority.

Twenty years ago, five times as many Stockholmers died in a heart attack and three times as many died of strokes. Seven out of ten cancer patients today recover.

But the report, cited by the TT newswire, warns of large socio-economic health gaps. Stockholmers who continued studying after high school enjoy five and a half times longer life expectancy than those of their fellow residents who never graduated.

Swedish vocabulary: public health – folkhälsa

Lidl to cut and freeze food prices next week

Grocery chain Lidl has announced that it will on Monday lower and freeze the price on more than a hundred items, for example coffee, milk and meet, for at least two months.

Prices will on average be cut 11 percent, according to Lidl.

“We have chosen a large number of popular products which we will give a lower standard price. These measures will cost money, but we are prepared to face that cost and do what it takes to support Swedish households in these times of financial challenges,” Lidl’s Sweden chief Jakob Josefsson said in a press statement.

Households’ grocery bills are soaring in Sweden, as The Local has previously reported. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages last month rose 21 percent year-on-year, the biggest increase since the 1950s, eclipsing even the high-inflation years of the 70s.

“I hope the large food giants will follow [Lidl’s] example,” tweeted Sweden’s Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson.

Swedish vocabulary: food – mat

Sweden’s parliament votes by huge majority in favour of Nato

Sweden’s parliament voted to ratify the country’s accession to Nato, with its historic bill to end non-alignment passing with a margin of 269 to 37.

During the six-hour debate over the bill, Sweden’s foreign minister, Tobias Billström, said he was convinced that the country’s membership would be ratified by Turkey and Hungary, the two hold-outs in the 30-member defence alliance, before the summit due to be held in Vilnius in the second week of July.

Only two of the eight parties in the Swedish parliament voted against the bill, the Left Party and the Green Party, with their MPs providing all of the 37 “no” votes. A further 43 MPs were absent.

Swedish vocabulary: a bill – ett lagförslag

‘New era’: Swedish bank warns mortgage interest rate could hit five percent

A new property report from Swedish bank Handelsbanken predicts that property prices will continue to fall throughout the spring as the average interest rate on mortgages rises to over five percent.

“We don’t see any indications that Swedish inflation is on its way down, rather the opposite, and we believe the risk of financial instability currently weighs heavier for the central bank,” Handelsbanken’s head economist, Christina Nyman, said.

The bank predicts that Sweden’s central bank will raise key interest rates by 0.75 percentage points in April and 0.5 percentage points in June, to a total of 4.25 percent, and the knock-on mortgage interest rate for consumers is likely to be higher than that.

“Given our prognosis of the central bank’s key interest rate, the average variable rates offered by banks on mortgages could rise over five percent over the year, later dropping somewhat,” said Nyman.

Swedish vocabulary: a mortgage – ett bostadslån

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

How stable are Swedish banks, who runs Sweden's local authorities, and is the English language a threat to Swedish? Here's that and more in the latest news on Wednesday.

Published: 22 March 2023 06:39 CET
Who runs Sweden’s municipalities?

They may frequently be at odds in Sweden’s national parliament, but the right-wing Moderates and left-wing Social Democrats cooperate more and more on a municipal level, a new report by the umbrella organisation for Sweden’s local authorities shows.

Eighty-six out of Sweden’s 290 municipalities are now run by various kinds of coalitions.

The most common coalition (27 municipalities) is made up of the parties of the former centre-right Alliance: the Moderates, Centre, Liberals and Christian Democrats.

But the second most common (20 municipalities) is a cross-bloc coalition of the Social Democrats and Moderates, who are often seen as the two main rivals in Swedish politics.

Swedish vocabulary: a municipality – en kommun

Hungary to ratify Finland on Monday – but not Sweden

Hungary is set to ratify Finland’s Nato membership on Monday, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg confirmed. Sweden will however have to wait.

Hungary and Turkey are the only two countries that have yet to ratify Sweden’s Nato membership. The former has said that it plans to accept Sweden, and it was not immediately clear why Sweden would not be part of the vote on Monday.

“They will continue [the process with Sweden], but won’t [vote] on Monday,” Swedish news agency TT quoted Stoltenberg as telling reporters on Tuesday.

Swedish vocabulary: a membership – ett medlemsskap

Swedish banks not in need of liquidity support

Swedish banks are stable and will manage without crisis aid, said Riksbank chief Erik Thedéen, after struggling banks in Switzerland and the US stirred global concern.

“Swedish banks have no liquidity problems today,” TT quoted him as saying after a meeting of senior finance representatives in Sweden on Tuesday.

Daniel Barr, head of Finansinspektionen, Sweden’s financial market watchdog, also said that there was little risk that similar problems would spread to Sweden.

But he added: “We should be humble, because we haven’t seen the last of this. Things could change in a week or two.”

Swedish vocabulary: humble – ödmjuk

Do Swedes consider the English language a threat to Swedish?

Around 33 percent of Swedes in a new study from Novus on behalf of Språktidningen said that they felt that English represented a threat to Swedish, although almost twice as many – 63 percent – answered that English did not pose any threat to Swedish.

“English influences are often singled out as a threat to the future of Swedish,” said Anders Svensson, editor-in-chief of language magazine Språktidningen. “However, there’s a generational divide in the view on English.”

“Among Swedes over 65, a total of 51 percent see English as a threat. Among those aged 30 to 49, only 23 percent see English as a threat.”

Swedish vocabulary: a threat – ett hot

