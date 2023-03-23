For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Lidl freezes food prices, Stockholmers are getting healthier (but not all Stockholmers) and a bank warns your mortage rate could see a nasty increase. Here's the latest news.
Published: 23 March 2023 06:32 CET
Lidl is rolling out a price freeze. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
How stable are Swedish banks, who runs Sweden's local authorities, and is the English language a threat to Swedish? Here's that and more in the latest news on Wednesday.
Published: 22 March 2023 06:39 CET
