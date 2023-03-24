For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
EXPLAINED: How to get a student residence permit in Sweden
So you’ve been admitted into a Swedish university as a bachelors or masters student and you’ve accepted the offer. Now what? If you’re a non-EU/EEA student, you’ll have to apply for a student residence permit. Waiting times can be long, so it’s a good idea to apply as soon as possible. Here’s how.
Published: 24 March 2023 15:47 CET
University buildings at Lund University. Foto: Johan Nilsson/TT
The difficulties of moving to Sweden as a non-EU spouse… even if you marry a Swedish princess
Sweden's Princess Madeleine and her British-American husband, Chris O'Neill, are returning to Sweden after living in Florida since 2018. But how can Chris move to Sweden as a non-EU citizen?
Published: 16 March 2023 14:30 CET
Updated: 18 March 2023 15:15 CET
