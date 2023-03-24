Read news from:
Austria
RESIDENCY PERMITS

EXPLAINED: How to get a student residence permit in Sweden

So you’ve been admitted into a Swedish university as a bachelors or masters student and you’ve accepted the offer. Now what? If you’re a non-EU/EEA student, you’ll have to apply for a student residence permit. Waiting times can be long, so it’s a good idea to apply as soon as possible. Here’s how.

Published: 24 March 2023 15:47 CET
University buildings at Lund University. Foto: Johan Nilsson/TT

How do I apply for a student permit in Sweden?

You can apply for a student permit online, through the Migration Agency’s e-service. To apply online, you’ll need to be able to use a credit or debit card to pay the application fee.

Alternatively, you can submit a paper application to a Swedish embassy or consulate-general. You’ll need to print and fill in the following form: Application for a residence permit for students – First-time applicants, 113011.

What do I need to apply for a student permit?

In order to apply for a Swedish student permit, you will need to have been accepted into a full-time programme or course that requires your presence in Sweden. You will need your admission offer, or a document called a ‘notification of selection results’.

You must be able to show that you will support yourself during the period of time for which you are applying for a permit. In 2023, the maintenance requirement is 9,450 kronor per month. This can be documented through bank statements for an account from which only you and, if applicable, your spouse can withdraw money. This requirement does not apply if you receive a scholarship that covers your cost of living, like the Swedish Institute Scholarship for Global Professionals. If this is the case, attach proof of that scholarship instead.

If you receive free food wherever you’re staying in Sweden, the maintenance requirement can be reduced by 1,837.50 kronor. If you receive free housing, this can again be reduced by 4,200 kronor.

You must have paid the first installment of your tuition fee before applying.

You’ll also need a copy of your passport in which your personal information, signature, and the validity of the passport are clearly visible. Read more here about the passport requirements.

And finally, you’ll need to show that you have, or have applied for, health insurance. If your studies last more than one year, you will be able to register in the Swedish Population Register and receive health coverage through that once you are registered.

If your studies are for less than one year, you will not be able to register, and you must show that you have health insurance independently or through your higher education provider.

When can I apply for my Swedish student permit?

You can apply as soon as you have all the documents ready, unless you will be supporting yourself financially, in which case you can only apply up to four months before the start date for the course you’re applying for a permit for.

Will I have to visit a Swedish embassy or consulate-general?

If you are applying from outside Sweden, you may need to show your passport at a Swedish embassy or consulate-general. The Migration Agency will contact you if this is necessary.

If you need a visa to enter Sweden, you will also need to visit an embassy or consulate-general to have your photograph and fingerprints taken for your residence permit card before you can travel to Sweden.

How long does it take to get a student permit?

The straight answer is, you never know. According to the Migration Agency’s website, 75 percent of first-time applicants have received a decision within six months. This can become longer if your case officer requests more information from you, so it is best to provide thorough documentation in your initial application to avoid longer wait times.

What happens after my studies are completed?

If you’d like to stay in Sweden to look for a job after you complete your studies, you can apply for an after-studies residence permit. That process is explained here.

RESIDENCY PERMITS

The difficulties of moving to Sweden as a non-EU spouse… even if you marry a Swedish princess

Sweden's Princess Madeleine and her British-American husband, Chris O'Neill, are returning to Sweden after living in Florida since 2018. But how can Chris move to Sweden as a non-EU citizen?

Published: 16 March 2023 14:30 CET
Updated: 18 March 2023 15:15 CET
Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill are moving back to Sweden with their three children in August. We hope they like it here.

Unfortunately for O’Neill, some things have changed since he left Sweden in 2015. Brits are no longer EU citizens, which means he’ll have to apply for a residence permit like all the other non-EU citizens planning a move to Sweden.

Unlike before, when O’Neill could live in Sweden as a self-sufficient EU citizen with comprehensive health insurance, there’s no such option for non-EU citizens, meaning he’ll have to fulfil the criteria for a non-EU residence permit (uppehållstillstånd), apply from abroad, and potentially wait for his permit to be processed before he can enter Sweden.

With waiting times well over a year for both family reunification permits and work permits, planning a move to Sweden in just a few months might be a bit… optimistic.

What options does Chris O’Neill have?

The most obvious route for O’Neill to take is a residence permit for moving to someone in Sweden, sometimes also referred to as a sambo permit.

O’Neill qualifies for this, as he is married to a Swedish citizen. His wife must also be able to support him and his three children. According to the Migration Agency, this maintenance requirement is fulfilled if the family member in Sweden has enough money to pay for their home, as well as living costs for the family.

The Migration Agency states more specifically that the Swedish family member must earn 9,445 kronor per month to support a couple living together, plus 3,055 kronor per month for each child under the age of six and 3,667 kronor for each child aged between 7 and 10 years old.

The couple’s children are aged 5, 7 and 9, meaning that Madeleine will need earnings of at least 19,834 kronor a month (after tax) on top of housing costs in order to fulfil this requirement. She can also fulfil this requirement by having enough savings to support the entire family for at least two years – so a mere 476,016 kronor, plus whatever their housing costs will be for the two-year period.

Let’s assume that she can cover the family’s living costs – she’s a member of the Swedish royal family, after all. 

Next, Madeleine needs to have a home “of a suitable size and standard” for the family to live in together.

The Swedish Migration Agency states that a family consisting of two adults needs to have an apartment with a minimum of one room and a kitchen or kitchenette, with more rooms necessary if the family has children. Two children can share one room, it states, meaning that O’Neill and Madeleine need a room with at least three rooms, one kitchen and one bathroom for them and their three children.

The family’s seven-room apartment by Nybroplan in Stockholm is definitely “of a suitable size”, and after a six million kronor renovation a few years ago we can assume that the standard is up to scratch.

O’Neill will also have to provide proof of identity with a valid passport. He’s a citizen of the US and the UK, so here he can choose whichever passport he prefers.

Great, so Madeleine and Chris O’Neill easily fulfil the requirements. 

What are the next steps? 

Firstly, as Madeleine is a Swedish citizen planning on moving to Sweden with a family member who does not hold EU citizenship, the couple will need to prove that they are planning on moving to Sweden “within the near future”. They can do this by providing a housing contract or a job offer, or presumably a press statement from the Swedish royal family stating their plans to move over in August.

O’Neill can’t move to Sweden until his application has been processed, but he is allowed to visit Sweden for up to 90 days at a time, and, as a citizen of a visa-free country, he doesn’t need a visa to do so.

He may also need to visit a Swedish embassy abroad in order to undertake an interview before his application can be processed.

With the family planning on enrolling their children in Swedish schools this autumn, it looks like Chris and Madeleine – like many couples consisting of a Swede and a non-EU citizen – will have to live apart, with Chris separated from his children for months at a time.

In that time, he won’t be eligible for a Swedish personal number, Swedish healthcare, or any other benefits such as sick leave or VAB.

He’ll also have trouble getting BankID or opening a Swedish bank account (unless he already has one from last time they lived in Sweden), and may struggle to get a gym membership, phone contract, or even a membership card at the local ICA (do husbands of princesses do their own food shopping?)

As a British citizen applying for a residence permit for the first time to move to someone in Sweden for the first time who he has been living together with outside Sweden for at least two years, O’Neill can expect to wait around 15 months. Now, that figure isn’t a guide – technically, only 75 percent of recently closed cases matching those criteria were concluded within 15 months – so he could have a much longer or much shorter wait before he’s reunited with his family.

You may be thinking ‘but he’s a successful businessman, can’t he just apply as a self-employed person’? Well, yes, if he wants, but then he’ll be waiting even longer – 75 percent of recently closed cases for permits as a self-employed person got an answer within 29 months.

