Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NORTHERN LIGHTS

Sweden’s sky lights up with northern lights research

Scientists in Sweden put on a light show in the night sky on Thursday, releasing material from a sounding rocket to research the spectacular northern lights phenomena.

Published: 24 March 2023 09:06 CET
Sweden's sky lights up with northern lights research
Northern lights (aurora borealis) illuminate the sky over Jukkasjärvi, near Kiruna, in Swedish Lapland, on November 20, 2022. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis or polar lights, appear as swathes of blue, green and purple lights flickering and dancing across the sky.

They can occasionally be seen across the Arctic on clear nights.

Researchers at the Swedish Institute of Space Physics sent up the rocket from the Esrange Space Centre in the country’s far north, releasing materials similar to those in fireworks into the sky at an altitude of between 100-200 kilometres (62-124 miles).

Waves of greenish-white lights could be seen across the dark sky just after 1830 GMT above the northern Swedish town of Kiruna and within a 200-kilometre radius.

Somewhat less spectacular than the real northern lights, the experiment ended up blocking out a real aurora borealis occurring naturally.

The experiment was part of aurora research aimed at helping scientists improve near-space weather forecasts to protect satellites and critical infrastructures.

“People nowadays cannot imagine life without GPS, without TV, without satellite TV, without mobile phones and so on. And to have all of this, we need to understand space weather,” Tima  Sergienko, lead scientist of the experiment, told AFP by telephone before the launch.

“In some cases when we have strong ionic activity, all this stuff can be destroyed due to space weather,” he explained.

In the experiment, barium was released from aluminium cylinders to create the effect.

Similar experiments have been carried out around the world for decades, but Sergienko noted that technology and cameras were much more advanced now.

Researchers “can get much more information from such experiments and from optical measurements”, he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

READER INSIGHTS

SWEDEN IN PICTURES: Your best Northern Lights snaps

The Aurora Borealis was out in full force in Sweden this week, as were The Local's readers, who sent us these pictures of the dazzling phenomenon from Kiruna to Kullaberg.

Published: 28 February 2023 15:53 CET
SWEDEN IN PICTURES: Your best Northern Lights snaps

Sandeep Kumar Rajidi took this picture in Sweden’s northernmost city, Kiruna.

Photo: Sandeep Kumar Rajidi

Instagram user @capture_happy_ sent us this photo taken over Nacka, just east of Stockholm.

Photo: @capture_happy_ on Instagram
Parul Ghosh took this picture in Kullaberg in Skåne. It’s very rare for the Northern lights to be visible so far south.

 Simon Peter Dagbui took these pictures near Ormberget in Luleå.

Photo: Simon Peter Dagbui

This one was taken by increasing the exposure to 10s.

Photo: Simon Peter Dagbui
The Local’s own Paul O’Mahony (who is, among other things, host of our Sweden in Focus podcast), snapped this pic from Trinntorpsbadet near Stockholm.

Photo: Paul O’Mahony
SHOW COMMENTS