Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
When will key interest rates drop, how large will your pay rise be this year, changes to residence permits for rejected asylum seekers and new Nato news. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 24 March 2023 08:14 CET
Susanna Gideonsson head of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, announcing the unions' common salary demands in the 2023 salary negotiations. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Lidl freezes food prices, Stockholmers are getting healthier (but not all Stockholmers) and a bank warns your mortage rate could see a nasty increase. Here's the latest news.
Published: 23 March 2023 06:32 CET
