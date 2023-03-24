Read news from:
Will smaller production costs lead to lower food prices in Sweden?

Costs for food producers dropped in February for the second month in a row. Does this mean food prices will drop soon?

Published: 24 March 2023 12:46 CET
Electricity costs decreased for producers last month. Could this have a knock-on effect on food prices? Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

In February, food production costs dropped by 1 percent on the month before, slightly less than in January – where costs for producers dropped around 5 percent on the previous month.

However, compared with a year ago, prices are still higher. Year on year, costs for producers went up by 9.3 percent in February. This was lower than in January, where the production costs increased 11.8 percent compared to January 2022, according to new data from Statistics Sweden.

Torbjörn Isaksson, head analyst at Nordea bank, underlined the fact that costs are still high across the board.

“Even though production costs in the industry are going down, pressure on prices is still high – much higher than the levels seen before the pandemic,” he said.

Low energy prices behind the drop in production costs

On the domestic market, costs decreased 1.1 percent in February compared with January. On the import market, this figure was 0.4 percent.

“The biggest contributor to the decrease on the domestic market was lower prices on the energy market,” Statistics Sweden wrote. “This decrease was lessened due to increasing prices on vehicles, trailers and other machines.”

The decrease in costs on the import market can be explained by lowered costs for crude oil and refined oil products, with price drops on natural gas, computers and some chemicals also affected. Again, these decreases were lessened by increases on other items, such as vehicles, food, medicines and steel.

Delayed effect in supermarkets

Isaksson highlighted the fact that production and import costs on consumer goods increased in February compared to January.

“It’s an interesting, if not perfect, indicator for inflation,” he said. “The price increase there is probably to a large extent a result of the weak krona.”

“It’s a bit disappointing that prices on consumer goods continued to rise,” he added. “The central bank would of course rather have seen a decrease on the price of consumer goods.”

Isaksson did say, however, that a change in production and import costs of this size could be noticeable in the supermarkets soon.

“There’s usually a delay of a month or two.”

For members

Are Swedish supermarkets going to freeze food prices?

Sweden's Finance Minister has called for supermarkets to follow Lidl's lead after the grocery chain announced that it would lower and freeze prices on more than a hundred items.

Published: 23 March 2023 13:51 CET
Prices will be cut on average by 11 percent, Lidl said.

“We have chosen a large number of popular products which we will give a lower standard price. These measures will cost money, but we are prepared to face that cost and do what it takes to support Swedish households in these times of financial challenges,” Lidl’s Sweden chief Jakob Josefsson said in a press statement.

Household grocery bills are soaring in Sweden, as The Local has previously reported. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages last month rose 21 percent year-on-year, the biggest increase since the 1950s, eclipsing even the high-inflation years of the 70s.

“I hope the large food giants will follow [Lidl’s] example,” Sweden’s finance minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, tweeted. 

“I think that these three food giants, which represent 90 percent of the market, can put some pressure on their suppliers,” Svantesson said. “Of course they can do that. Lidl is leading the way now.”

Svantesson did not rule out meeting with food producers and suppliers, but she sees focusing on the larger chains as a higher priority as they have the ability to put pressure on other actors further down the line.

In France, supermarket Carrefour decided to lower its prices earlier in March, and Kiwi in Norway has decided to do the same. In Sweden, however, Lidl is the only company to do so. Lidl’s market share in Sweden is between 5 and 6 percent.

Price freezes at other supermarkets unlikely

However, it looks like the other major supermarket companies – Coop, Axfood and Ica – don’t have plans to lower prices any time soon.

Sweden’s Coop supermarket said on Wednesday evening that they won’t be following Lidl’s lead.

“We adjust our prices when we get price adjustments from our suppliers,” Coop’s press secretary Marcus Björling told TT newswire. “We can see multiple items on their way down and expect therefore to see our suppliers dropping prices.”

“Our assessment is that we’re going to see lowered prices in some categories going forward.”

Axfood, which owns the Willys and Hemköp supermarkets, is not planning on any price freezes either, stating instead that they are planning more long-term.

“It’s a much more active price market at the moment, and that’s why we’re so clear that our long-term goal with Willys is to work on offering Sweden’s cheapest bag of groceries – across all products, not just a few individual items,” Axfood’s CEO Klas Balkow told TT on Wednesday night.

Ica’s CEO, Eric Lundberg, told TT that the supermarket were working hard to put pressure on suppliers to lower prices.

“[Lidl’s price drops] show how hard competition is at the moment, all actors are doing what they can to win customers. At Ica, we are working on price changes across the board, further offers for our Stammis customers and campaigns in individual stores.”

He added that “everyone at Ica” is working hard to put pressure on suppliers, through negotiations and through lessening price increases centrally and in stores.”

“We can see signs that price increases will start to slow down on multiple items throughout the spring,” Lundberg said.

