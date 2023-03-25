LISTEN: Swedish gangster rap, property market turbulence, and who’s Chris O’Neill?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange.
This week we’re talking about why the Swedish state may soon find itself in court over its alleged climate inaction.
After our chat with crime reporter Diamant Salihu a few weeks ago we go deeper on Swedish gangster rap and look at how close some of its most successful practitioners are to the gang violence they depict.
- ‘Supply and demand, motherfxxker!’: The real violence behind Sweden’s gangster rap
- INTERVIEW: ‘Everybody in Sweden who buys cocaine should know the money is used to buy bullets’
We’ll give you some background on Chris O’Neill, the British-American husband of Princess Madeleine as the couple prepare to move back to Sweden.
- The difficulties of moving to Sweden as a non-EU spouse… even if you marry a Swedish princess
- ARCHIVE: A look at Swedish royal fiancé Chris O’Neill
We have an interview with the United States’ ambassador to Sweden, Erik Ramanathan, about his impressions of Sweden and the strength of the countries’ bilateral relationship.
And, finally, we’ll see what the forecast is like for the Swedish property market, and why foreigners are busy snapping up summer homes.
- ‘New era’: Swedish bank warns interest rate could hit five percent
- Foreign buyers snap up cheaper Swedish holiday homes
- Seven gorgeous Swedish holiday homes for less than a million kronor
- How to get the best rate on your mortgage in Sweden
