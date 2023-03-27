Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

Swedish shoppers head to Norway for cheaper groceries

Norwegians have long been crossing the border and filling their shopping baskets in Sweden. However, thanks to soaring food prices, Swedes are now heading to Norway to try and slash their grocery bills.

Published: 27 March 2023 10:20 CEST
The surge in food costs in Sweden is having a beneficial impact on commerce in Norwegian border areas. Photo by Alan Alves on Unsplash

In Norway, the “harryhandel” phenomenon – travelling across the border to shop and take advantage of lower prices in Sweden – has a long tradition.

However, the recent spike in food prices in Sweden is reversing this trend, and Swedes are heading to Norway, according to the finance section of the Swedish newspaper Expressen

In Norway, the annual price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages fell from 12 to 8.8 percent in February. This is significantly lower than the price increase in neighbouring countries.

In Sweden, the annual price increase for food during the same period ended up at 21.6 percent, which has led to more Swedes going to Norway to buy cheaper food. 

Furthermore, the Norwegian krone has weakened considerably against the Swedish krona. Between now and February last year, the Norwegian krone is down seven percent against Sweden’s krona. 

Bananas, broccoli, red peppers, carrots, oranges, muesli, and diapers, are among the products that are now cheaper in Norway than they are in Sweden, according to Expressen.

A manager of a Rema 1000 supermarket close to the Swedish border told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that dairy products and Norwegian seafood were popular with Swedish shoppers crossing the border. 

What caused the price difference?

There are several reasons why Swedish food prices have risen more than Norwegian ones.

Norwegian customs duties on agricultural products lead to Norway being more shielded from international price fluctuations on products such as cheese and milk.

Typically, this has meant that Norway has had higher prices for food due to less competition, but now this can help keep prices lower for specific products in Norway.

Furthermore, competition between grocery chains is also a potential contributor to price development.

The second largest grocery chain in Norway, Kiwi, chose not to raise prices in February. This forced both Coop Extra and Rema 1000 to follow suit. Supermarkets in Norway raise prices wholesale twice a year, once in February and once more in July. 

Meanwhile, food prices in Sweden have seen their biggest spike since the 1950s. Prices of eggs, dairy products, and fats have risen more than 30 percent. Sugar has risen by just under 50 percent, and cauliflower is around 80 percent pricier than a year ago.

A lack of competition among Swedish supermarkets and an increase in the cost of importing goods are both considered to be factors behind the price hikes. 

Shopping in Sweden is still cheaper overall

With these recent price developments, some may ask whether shopping trips from Norway to Sweden may be a thing of the past.

Overall, it is probably still cheaper for Swedes and Norwegians close to the border to shop in Sweden. 

However, shoppers need to be more attentive, as not everything is cheaper in Sweden anymore – something which used to be the case just a year ago.

“Food is probably not cheaper in Norway, but the increase in food prices has been significantly lower in Norway than in Sweden over the past year,” Bendik Solum Whist, head of the supermarket and grocery sector at Virke, a trade industry organisation, told NRK. 

COST OF LIVING

Will smaller production costs lead to lower food prices in Sweden?

Costs for food producers dropped in February for the second month in a row. Does this mean food prices will drop soon?

Published: 24 March 2023 12:46 CET
Will smaller production costs lead to lower food prices in Sweden?

In February, food production costs dropped by 1 percent on the month before, slightly less than in January – where costs for producers dropped around 5 percent on the previous month.

However, compared with a year ago, prices are still higher. Year on year, costs for producers went up by 9.3 percent in February. This was lower than in January, where the production costs increased 11.8 percent compared to January 2022, according to new data from Statistics Sweden.

Torbjörn Isaksson, head analyst at Nordea bank, underlined the fact that costs are still high across the board.

“Even though production costs in the industry are going down, pressure on prices is still high – much higher than the levels seen before the pandemic,” he said.

Low energy prices behind the drop in production costs

On the domestic market, costs decreased 1.1 percent in February compared with January. On the import market, this figure was 0.4 percent.

“The biggest contributor to the decrease on the domestic market was lower prices on the energy market,” Statistics Sweden wrote. “This decrease was lessened due to increasing prices on vehicles, trailers and other machines.”

The decrease in costs on the import market can be explained by lowered costs for crude oil and refined oil products, with price drops on natural gas, computers and some chemicals also affected. Again, these decreases were lessened by increases on other items, such as vehicles, food, medicines and steel.

Delayed effect in supermarkets

Isaksson highlighted the fact that production and import costs on consumer goods increased in February compared to January.

“It’s an interesting, if not perfect, indicator for inflation,” he said. “The price increase there is probably to a large extent a result of the weak krona.”

“It’s a bit disappointing that prices on consumer goods continued to rise,” he added. “The central bank would of course rather have seen a decrease on the price of consumer goods.”

Isaksson did say, however, that a change in production and import costs of this size could be noticeable in the supermarkets soon.

“There’s usually a delay of a month or two.”

