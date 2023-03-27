Stockholmers told to brace for more snow

The alert applies to the period between noon on Monday and 2pm on Tuesday, and could lead to slow-moving traffic, accidents and delayed or cancelled public transport.

Although it already started snowing in some areas on Sunday night, the orange alert only applies from noon on Monday due to expected high winds commencing at that time.

Emma Rosengren, a SMHI meteorologist, advised those who have to travel to plan for delays and allow good time to reach their destination.

“Snowfall is a bit harder to handle if it’s windy at the same time, as this can cause snowdrifts and bad visibility,” she said

SMHI predicts that between five and 15 centimetres of snow is set to fall. Some areas, particularly in the Uppsala region, could get up to 20 centimetres.

“If it’s windy then drifts could make that feel like more or less,” Rosengren said.