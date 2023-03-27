Read news from:
Stockholmers told to brace for more snow

Sweden’s national weather forecaster SMHI has issued a yellow warning of snow and wind on the central east coast, covering Stockholm, Södertälje, Uppsala and Gävle.

Published: 27 March 2023 08:26 CEST
Snow and high winds could cause issues on Monday and Tuesday in some areas. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

The alert applies to the period between noon on Monday and 2pm on Tuesday, and could lead to slow-moving traffic, accidents and delayed or cancelled public transport.

Although it already started snowing in some areas on Sunday night, the orange alert only applies from noon on Monday due to expected high winds commencing at that time.

Emma Rosengren, a SMHI meteorologist, advised those who have to travel to plan for delays and allow good time to reach their destination.

“Snowfall is a bit harder to handle if it’s windy at the same time, as this can cause snowdrifts and bad visibility,” she said

SMHI predicts that between five and 15 centimetres of snow is set to fall. Some areas, particularly in the Uppsala region, could get up to 20 centimetres.

“If it’s windy then drifts could make that feel like more or less,” Rosengren said.

Heavy snowfall warning issued for Stockholm and Uppsala

Central Sweden, including Stockholm, has been placed under a yellow weather warning for heavy snowfall which is expected to cause issues on the roads and on public transport. Here are the details.

Published: 13 March 2023 09:50 CET
SMHI, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, has issued a yellow weather warning for some regions in central and northern Sweden on Monday.

Snow is expected to move towards Stockholm during the day, with northern Värmland and parts of Dalarna also affected.

The area under the yellow warning on Monday includes Stockholm, Södertälje, Uppsala, Västerås, Eskilstuna, Örebro, Karlstad and Falun.

A yellow warning is the least serious on SMHI’s scale, but it could still cause power outages or traffic disruptions, such as blocked roads, delayed or cancelled public transport, or just slow-moving traffic due to, for example, slippery roads.

“Weather that may affect society, present certain risks to the public and certain damage to property and the environment. Disruptions to some public functions are to be expected,” SMHI’s definition of a yellow weather warning reads.

On Monday, SMHI warns that there is a possibility of icy conditions, slush, bad visibility, whiteouts and snowdrifts, and that accessibility could be difficult in open areas especially, where snow may not yet have been ploughed. 

It also warns that there could be delays and cancellations on buses, trains and flights in affected regions, as well as a danger of power cuts in areas with overhead lines if the temperature drops close to zero.

The warning is expected to last until 8.00pm on Monday for Stockholm, Södertälje and Uppsala, and until 11.00pm on Monday in other affected areas.

Another yellow warning has also been issued for coastal regions of Västernorrland and southern Västerbotten, stretching just north of Sundsvall to Umeå, between 4.00pm on Monday until 2.00am on Tuesday.

