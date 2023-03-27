Swedish grocery giant Ica to cut prices on more than 300 items

Ica said that it would cut prices on more than 300 items by between 5 and 25 percent.
It said bread, poultry, cheese, cured meats, sauces, dry goods, baby food and hygiene products would be affected by the price cuts.
Each Ica store is allowed to independently set its own prices, so the number of items affected and their actual cost will vary from store to store.
Household grocery bills are soaring in Sweden, as The Local has previously reported. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages last month rose 21 percent year-on-year, the biggest increase since the 1950s, eclipsing even the high-inflation years of the 70s.
Ica’s move follows Lidl, who last week announced it would lower and freeze prices on more than a hundred items. Lidl owns about 5-6 percent of the market share in Sweden, while Ica is the largest supermarket on the Swedish market with around 36 percent of the market share.
The major supermarket companies in Sweden are Coop, Axfood and Ica, and Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson last week called on them to follow Lidl’s example.
