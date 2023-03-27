Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

How many children were born in Stockholm hospitals last year?

The number of births fell from 28,843 to 26,221 in Stockholm last year, new figures reported by Swedish news agency TT show. But 5.7 percent – or almost 1,500 expectant mothers – were turned away from their chosen maternity ward to give birth elsewhere.

If there is no space at the mother’s preferred hospital when she goes into labour, she may be told to go to a different hospital instead, a practice which peaked in the capital region in 2014, when this happened to 7.49 percent of people, but is again increasing.

Stockholm’s childbirth coordinator Nicole Silverstolpe told TT that she found the current level reasonable. “We actively work to give people their choice. But there will always be a risk that you have to go to another clinic than the one you have in mind,” she said.

Swedish vocabulary: to give birth – att föda barn

Tove murder trial set to get under way in Sweden

The trial of two young women charged for allegedly strangling a 21-year-old woman to death after an argument at a nightclub starts today.

Hundreds searched for Tove when she disappeared from the south-eastern town of Vetlanda in October. Just a few days later two of her friends, aged 18 and 20, were accused of murdering her after an old conflict was reignited.

The two women both admit to moving Tove’s body, but have different accounts of what happened in the run-up.

The 20-year-old admits to assaulting Tove in her apartment, but denies the murder charges, claiming her death was an accident. She has told police that the 18-year-old took part in the assault, which the 18-year-old denies.

The 18-year-old claims she was asleep when Tove died and that she afterwards felt forced to help move the body.

Swedish vocabulary: a murder trial – en mordrättegång

Stockholmers told to brace for more snow

Sweden’s national weather forecaster SMHI has issued a yellow warning of snow and wind on the central east coast, covering Stockholm, Södertälje, Uppsala and Gävle.

The alert applies to the period between noon on Monday and 2pm on Tuesday, and could lead to slow-moving traffic, accidents and delayed or cancelled public transport.

SMHI predicts that between five and 15 centimetres of snow is set to fall. Some areas, particularly in the Uppsala region, could get up to 20 centimetres.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

Northvolt aims to raise more than $5 billion from banks

Swedish battery maker Northvolt is in talks with several banks to secure financing of more than $5 billion, according to Financial Times. Northvolt declined to comment.

Northvolt’s factory in Skellefteå, which produced its first battery in 2021, has brought a jobs boom to the north-eastern Swedish city, attracting foreign workers to the degree that the local newspaper in the region started a section in English earlier this year.

Swedish vocabulary: a battery maker – en batteritillverkare