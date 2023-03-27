For members
What changes in Sweden in April 2023?
April brings with it a new key interest rate announcement and a spring amendment budget, as well as tax rebates for some and potentially some Nato news. Here's what's changing in Sweden this month.
Published: 27 March 2023 13:52 CEST
Sweden's Riksbank is widely expected to raise key interest rates at the end of April. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
