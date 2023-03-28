Sweden’s football coach apologises after post-match row on live television

Why is everyone talking about Janne Andersson today?

Janne, the trainer of the Swedish national football team, stormed out of a post-match interview in a huff after Sweden’s 5-0 win against Azerbaijan in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday. The storm-out was due to a spat with Bojan Djordjic, a member of Viaplay’s expert panel and a former professional footballer for clubs such as Manchester United and Stockholm club AIK.

Wait, so Sweden won the match? Why was Andersson angry?

Yes. Sweden won against Azerbaijan, a win they needed after losing 3-0 against Belgium in their first qualifying match, leaving them at the bottom of their qualifying group with no points.

The spat was due to a relatively innocuous question by Djordjic, who asked why forward Jesper Karlsson had only been given eight minutes of playing time in the last two matches.

Karlsson, who Djordjic described as being “in the best shape of his life” came onto the pitch in the 82nd minute, scoring an impressive goal with a free kick just six minutes later, so Djordjic’s question was perhaps a valid one which many fans wanted to hear the answer to.

That sounds like a pretty normal question to ask in a post-match interview, what was the issue?

Well, yes. It’s common for pundits to discuss the match, the players and the team’s strategy, even coming with criticism following a positive result.

Andersson however reacted defensively, repeatedly asking who should have been off in Karlsson’s place if he were to play.

Djordjic repeated the question, asking why the team didn’t play in another formation, for example, or why Andersson didn’t give Karlsson more time on pitch, after which Andersson waved him away, raising his voice and saying “we win 5-0 and you’re standing here whinging!”

Andersson then appeared to take offence at the whole idea of an interview with pundits who had been commentating on the match just minutes before, complaining that there were four people standing in front of him confronting him about a match which his team had won.

That doesn’t sound very Swedish!

Well, not really, no.

Andersson clearly hadn’t read The Local’s guide on how to argue like a Swede, which tells you not to raise your voice and not to interrupt, among other things.

Swedes have a reputation for being passive-aggressive and conflict averse, preferring to discuss issues in a calm and restrained manner rather than raising their voices and showing anger or emotion as Andersson did.

Andersson was visibly upset, and struggling to stay calm during the interview, appearing genuinely close to tears at some points.

National team captain Janne Andersson at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Swedes were describing the interview as a totalhaveri (roughly: a trainwreck), with some demanding that Andersson should resign.

He’s also been criticised as his response was not really what you’d expect from the leader of the national team, who many argued should be able to keep his cool and respond to this kind of question in a professional manner, even if he doesn’t necessarily agree with it.

He said later on that there were “a lot of feelings in the air” following the match, and that his main irritation was due to the fact that the four interviewers hadn’t been more positive after the 5-0 win.

I’ve seen people saying Andersson was racist in the interview, is that true?

It depends who you ask. Here’s why people are saying he was racist, and you can decide for yourself.

Djordjic asked why Andersson was so defensive, adding that as head of Sweden’s national team, he “represents ten million people”.

Andersson replied by saying “who do you represent?”

“Sweden, of course. Why shouldn’t I?” Djordjic, who is Swedish but was born in Serbia, replied.

“Oh, shit,” Andersson replied, before Djordjic asked “who else should I represent? What other country? Serbia, is that what you wanted to say?”

What happened next?

In a press conference after the interview, Andersson – clearly still angry – was asked whether he was suggesting that Djordjic didn’t represent Sweden.

He denied this was what he meant, saying “never in hell”.

“I don’t know what I said, don’t talk about Serbia and all that crap. I can’t be doing with that crap. I was talking to him as a representative of the media. Don’t bring anything else into this, I can’t be doing with it.”

“I can apologise if I said something bad. If I said something bad I can own up to it. Don’t bring stuff like that in, it makes me angry.”

Djordjic, on the other hand, demanded an apology from Andersson and the national team following his comments.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Andersson vehemently denied he had referred to Djordjic’s background and rather that he was asking whether Djordjic was speaking “as a player, leader or expert”. He added that he had tried unsuccessfully to reach Djordjic and speak to him in person.

Did anyone try to break up the argument?

In perhaps the most Swedish moment in the entire interview, presenter Niklas Jihde – who had remained silent until that point along with fellow pundits Sebastian Larsson and Fredrik Ljungberg – tried (unsuccessfully) to diffuse the conflict and get the two to take a time out, eventually managing to change the topic and ask Andersson what he was most pleased about.

Andersson said he was “not pleased with anything,” again complaining that the four pundits were ganging up on him before storming out.