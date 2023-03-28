For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Young Gothenburg stabbing victim leaves hospital, Sweden fourth biggest destination for cocaine, and Belgian couple caught hiding smuggled weapons in woman's underwear. Here's the latest news.
Published: 28 March 2023 06:44 CEST
A girl who was stabbed in Gothenburg in early March has now left hospital. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Stockholmers told to brace for more snow, murder trial set to get under way, Northvolt in talks with banks and new stats reveal the state of maternity wards in the Swedish capital. Here's the latest news.
Published: 27 March 2023 06:48 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments