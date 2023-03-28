Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Young Gothenburg stabbing victim leaves hospital, Sweden fourth biggest destination for cocaine, and Belgian couple caught hiding smuggled weapons in woman's underwear. Here's the latest news.

Published: 28 March 2023 06:44 CEST
A girl who was stabbed in Gothenburg in early March has now left hospital. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Young Gothenburg stabbing victim leaves hospital

A girl aged around 10 who was seriously injured in a stabbing in central Gothenburg in early March has been able to leave hospital, report Swedish media.

The girl lives in the Netherlands but was visiting her grandparents in the western Swedish city.

The knifeman in his mid-30s, who was unknown to the victim, was seized by passersby and when police arrived they arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault. He has no memories of the incident, according to the prosecutor.

The grandmother received minor injuries when she tried to protect the child.

Swedish vocabulary: a hospital – ett sjukhus

Sweden fourth biggest destination for cocaine

Sweden is one of the main European targets of trans-Atlantic cocaine smuggling from South America, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson – who is Swedish – told reporters after a visit to Ecuador and Colombia, reports the TT news agency.

From ports such as Guayaquil in Ecuador, drugs are smuggled via container ships to primarily Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden.

“Antwerpen in Belgium is number one. Sweden, presumably the port of Gothenburg, is number four,” said Johansson.

Swedish vocabulary: drugs – droger

Belgian couple caught smuggling weapons into Sweden

Customs officers recently seized one of their biggest stash of smuggled weapons on the Öresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden, the customs agency said in a statement.

A Belgian couple in their 40s claimed they were travelling to a wedding in Stockholm when they were stopped in December last year.

But officers got suspicions when the woman had not brought any luggage. Instead, she was carrying two guns in her bra and four in her underwear. Nine guns were hidden behind the car’s instrument panel.

The couple now face trial on suspicion of aggravated weapons smuggling, with the prosecutor arguing they should be deported after they’ve served their sentence and banned from returning to Sweden for 15 years.

Swedish vocabulary: customs officers – tullpersonal

Swedish military bans TikTok on work phones

Sweden’s military said on Monday it was banning staff members from using Chinese-owned TikTok on work devices due to security concerns, following a slew of similar decisions from authorities in Western countries.

In its decision, viewed by AFP, the armed forces said the assessment was based on “the reporting that has emerged through open sources regarding how the app handles user information and the actions of the owner company ByteDance”.

“Using mobile phones and tablets can in itself be a security risk so therefore we don’t want TikTok on our work equipment,” Guna Graufeldt, press secretary at the armed forces, told AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: to ban – att förbjuda

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Stockholmers told to brace for more snow, murder trial set to get under way, Northvolt in talks with banks and new stats reveal the state of maternity wards in the Swedish capital. Here's the latest news.

Published: 27 March 2023 06:48 CEST
How many children were born in Stockholm hospitals last year?

The number of births fell from 28,843 to 26,221 in Stockholm last year, new figures reported by Swedish news agency TT show. But 5.7 percent – or almost 1,500 expectant mothers – were turned away from their chosen maternity ward to give birth elsewhere.

If there is no space at the mother’s preferred hospital when she goes into labour, she may be told to go to a different hospital instead, a practice which peaked in the capital region in 2014, when this happened to 7.49 percent of people, but is again increasing.

Stockholm’s childbirth coordinator Nicole Silverstolpe told TT that she found the current level reasonable. “We actively work to give people their choice. But there will always be a risk that you have to go to another clinic than the one you have in mind,” she said.

Swedish vocabulary: to give birth – att föda barn

Tove murder trial set to get under way in Sweden

The trial of two young women charged for allegedly strangling a 21-year-old woman to death after an argument at a nightclub starts today.

Hundreds searched for Tove when she disappeared from the south-eastern town of Vetlanda in October. Just a few days later two of her friends, aged 18 and 20, were accused of murdering her after an old conflict was reignited.

The two women both admit to moving Tove’s body, but have different accounts of what happened in the run-up.

The 20-year-old admits to assaulting Tove in her apartment, but denies the murder charges, claiming her death was an accident. She has told police that the 18-year-old took part in the assault, which the 18-year-old denies.

The 18-year-old claims she was asleep when Tove died and that she afterwards felt forced to help move the body.

Swedish vocabulary: a murder trial – en mordrättegång

Stockholmers told to brace for more snow

Sweden’s national weather forecaster SMHI has issued a yellow warning of snow and wind on the central east coast, covering Stockholm, Södertälje, Uppsala and Gävle.

The alert applies to the period between noon on Monday and 2pm on Tuesday, and could lead to slow-moving traffic, accidents and delayed or cancelled public transport.

SMHI predicts that between five and 15 centimetres of snow is set to fall. Some areas, particularly in the Uppsala region, could get up to 20 centimetres.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

Northvolt aims to raise more than $5 billion from banks

Swedish battery maker Northvolt is in talks with several banks to secure financing of more than $5 billion, according to Financial Times. Northvolt declined to comment.

Northvolt’s factory in Skellefteå, which produced its first battery in 2021, has brought a jobs boom to the north-eastern Swedish city, attracting foreign workers to the degree that the local newspaper in the region started a section in English earlier this year.

Swedish vocabulary: a battery maker – en batteritillverkare

