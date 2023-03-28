Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Young Gothenburg stabbing victim leaves hospital

A girl aged around 10 who was seriously injured in a stabbing in central Gothenburg in early March has been able to leave hospital, report Swedish media.

The girl lives in the Netherlands but was visiting her grandparents in the western Swedish city.

The knifeman in his mid-30s, who was unknown to the victim, was seized by passersby and when police arrived they arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault. He has no memories of the incident, according to the prosecutor.

The grandmother received minor injuries when she tried to protect the child.

Swedish vocabulary: a hospital – ett sjukhus

Sweden fourth biggest destination for cocaine

Sweden is one of the main European targets of trans-Atlantic cocaine smuggling from South America, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson – who is Swedish – told reporters after a visit to Ecuador and Colombia, reports the TT news agency.

From ports such as Guayaquil in Ecuador, drugs are smuggled via container ships to primarily Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden.

“Antwerpen in Belgium is number one. Sweden, presumably the port of Gothenburg, is number four,” said Johansson.

Swedish vocabulary: drugs – droger

Belgian couple caught smuggling weapons into Sweden

Customs officers recently seized one of their biggest stash of smuggled weapons on the Öresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden, the customs agency said in a statement.

A Belgian couple in their 40s claimed they were travelling to a wedding in Stockholm when they were stopped in December last year.

But officers got suspicions when the woman had not brought any luggage. Instead, she was carrying two guns in her bra and four in her underwear. Nine guns were hidden behind the car’s instrument panel.

The couple now face trial on suspicion of aggravated weapons smuggling, with the prosecutor arguing they should be deported after they’ve served their sentence and banned from returning to Sweden for 15 years.

Swedish vocabulary: customs officers – tullpersonal

Swedish military bans TikTok on work phones

Sweden’s military said on Monday it was banning staff members from using Chinese-owned TikTok on work devices due to security concerns, following a slew of similar decisions from authorities in Western countries.

In its decision, viewed by AFP, the armed forces said the assessment was based on “the reporting that has emerged through open sources regarding how the app handles user information and the actions of the owner company ByteDance”.

“Using mobile phones and tablets can in itself be a security risk so therefore we don’t want TikTok on our work equipment,” Guna Graufeldt, press secretary at the armed forces, told AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: to ban – att förbjuda