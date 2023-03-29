Swedish government’s new policies ‘will lead to rising emissions’ 

The Swedish Climate Policy Council said that Sweden’s efforts to reduce emissions had already “lost tempo” under the former Social Democrat government in 2022, and that the changes announced by the three-party alliance which replaced them in November would actually increase emissions.

“We have lost momentum and are going to be steering in the wrong direction if policies are not changed,” Cecilia Hermansson, the council’s chair.

“The policies which have been presented so far are not enough to reach the 2030 goal. The changes to policies which have been announced are projected to even increase greenhouse has emissions in the short term.”

If the policies are enacted and emissions increase as a result, it mark the first time in at least two decades that emissions of greenhouse gases have increased in Sweden, excluding the rebounds from the pandemic and the 2007 financial crisis.

The Council, set up under the 2017 Climate Law, is tasked with presenting a report every year judging whether the government’s current policies put the country on track to reach its overarching goal of net zero climate emissions by 2045, and its secondary goal of emissions 63 percent lower than 1990 levels by 2030.

Currently, Sweden’s emissions are around 33 percent below 1990 levels.

In this year’s report, the council calculates that the handful of new measures the government has announced to reduce emissions fall far short of what is required to fill the gap created by its decision to scale back on the biofuels obligation, which requires an ever larger share of the petrol and diesel sold at Swedish petrol stations to be biofuel.

“The measures that have been decided on, such as increasing carbon dioxide uptake in forests and land or stimulating climate investments in other countries will not compensate for the omission of major emission reductions in Sweden by 2030,” the report reads.

“On the contrary: instead of rapidly reducing emissions, the changes decided and announced to date will, according to the Government’s own assessment, actually increase emissions in the near future. This is especially true for domestic transport and non-road mobile machinery.”

It was critical of the way the government had taken short-term measures to counter rising energy costs which did not consider the long-term impact on emissions goals.

“It is inappropriate to change… the greenhouse gas reduction mandate for gasoline and diesel as a rapid crisis measure without analysing the long-term consequences,” the report reads. “The function of such climate policy instruments is highly dependent on long-term confidence and stability.”

“Of course, targeted support measures may be necessary during a crisis, but such support should be designed in a way that provides incentives for the climate transition, such as energy efficiency.”

The report also criticises Sweden’s previous Social Democrat government, arguing that climate policy “lost momentum” at the end of its term of office, “at the same time as the ministerial climate working group, led by the Prime Minister, ceased to be active”.

The climate working group became dormant in November 2021 when Magdalena Andersson took over as Prime Minister and the Green Party left the ruling coalition.

According to the council, up until this point the Social Democrat government had been successfully driving through the reforms laid out in the 2019-2022 climate policy action plan, with “most of the specific measures” implemented.

The council credits the EU for managing to keep tightening climate policies among member countries, despite the war in Ukraine and the resulting increases in energy prices.

“Sweden has lost momentum at the same time as the EU strengthened its climate policies during 2022, the year of the energy crisis,” Hermansson said in a press release.

“If we don’t meet the Swedish goal, it will also be difficult to meet the EU’s goal. The government must develop the climate policy action plan in the climate law and that should happen this year.”