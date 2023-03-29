Swedish government’s new policies ‘will lead to rising emissions’ 

Read news from:
The independent body set up to judge Sweden's climate policies has condemned the "striking and serious" changes to climate policy brought in by Sweden's new right-wing government, warning that they "will lead to rising emissions of greenhouse gases."

Published: 29 March 2023 09:19 CEST
The chair of the Climate Policy Council Cecilia Hermansson (then vice chair) and the then chair Johan Kuylenstierna announce their annual assessment in 2022. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT

The Swedish Climate Policy Council said that Sweden’s efforts to reduce emissions had already “lost tempo” under the former Social Democrat government in 2022, and that the changes announced by the three-party alliance which replaced them in November would actually increase emissions.

“We have lost momentum and are going to be steering in the wrong direction if policies are not changed,” Cecilia Hermansson, the council’s chair. 

“The policies which have been presented so far are not enough to reach the 2030 goal. The changes to policies which have been announced are projected to even increase greenhouse has emissions in the short term.” 

If the policies are enacted and emissions increase as a result, it mark the first time in at least two decades that emissions of greenhouse gases have increased in Sweden, excluding the rebounds from the pandemic and the 2007 financial crisis.

The Council, set up under the 2017 Climate Law, is tasked with presenting a report every year judging whether the  government’s current policies put the country on track to reach its overarching goal of net zero climate emissions by 2045, and its secondary goal of emissions 63 percent lower than 1990 levels by 2030.

Currently, Sweden’s emissions are around 33 percent below 1990 levels. 

In this year’s report, the council calculates that the handful of new measures the government has announced to reduce emissions fall far short of what is required to fill the gap created by its decision to scale back on the biofuels obligation, which requires an ever larger share of the petrol and diesel sold at Swedish petrol stations to be biofuel.

“The measures that have been decided on, such as increasing carbon dioxide uptake in forests and land or stimulating climate investments in other countries will not compensate for the omission of major emission reductions in Sweden by 2030,” the report reads. 

“On the contrary: instead of rapidly reducing emissions, the changes decided and announced to date will, according to the Government’s own assessment, actually increase emissions in the near future. This is especially true for domestic transport and non-road mobile machinery.” 

It was critical of the way the government had taken short-term measures to counter rising energy costs which did not consider the long-term impact on emissions goals. 

“It is inappropriate to change… the greenhouse gas reduction mandate for gasoline and diesel as a rapid crisis measure without analysing the long-term consequences,” the report reads. “The function of such climate policy instruments is highly dependent on long-term confidence and stability.”

“Of course, targeted support measures may be necessary during a crisis, but such support should be designed in a way that provides incentives for the climate transition, such as energy efficiency.”

The report also criticises Sweden’s previous Social Democrat government, arguing that climate policy “lost momentum” at the end of its term of office, “at the same time as the ministerial climate working group, led by the Prime Minister, ceased to be active”. 

The climate working group became dormant in November 2021 when Magdalena Andersson took over as Prime Minister and the Green Party left the ruling coalition. 

According to the council, up until this point the Social Democrat government had been successfully driving through the reforms laid out in the 2019-2022 climate policy action plan, with “most of the specific measures” implemented. 

The council credits the EU for managing to keep tightening climate policies among member countries, despite the war in Ukraine and the resulting increases in energy prices. 

“Sweden has lost momentum at the same time as the EU strengthened its climate policies during 2022, the year of the energy crisis,” Hermansson said in a press release.

“If we don’t meet the Swedish goal, it will also be difficult to meet the EU’s goal. The government must develop the climate policy action plan in the climate law and that should happen this year.” 

POLITICS

Sweden Democrats threaten government crisis over biofuels obligation

The far-right Sweden Democrats are threatening to push Sweden's three-party ruling coalition into a political crisis as they fail to reach agreement over how drastically to cut the country's biofuels obligation, a key part in its plan to reduce emissions.

Published: 23 March 2023 16:19 CET
The party is claiming that a pledge in the Tidö Agreement calling for the biofuels obligation, or reduktionsplikt, to be cut to the “lowest EU level”, should mean that the amount of biofuels that must be blended into petrol and diesel and Sweden should be cut to close to zero, rather than to about half the current share, as suggested by ongoing EU negotiations. 

“We are being tough in the negotiations because of the power we have as the biggest party in this bloc,” Oscar Sjöstedt, the party’s finance spokesperson told TV4. “There is going to be a change at the end of the year that is going to be pretty significant and substantial, that I’m 99.9 percent certain about, otherwise we will have a government crisis.” 

The Liberal Party is pushing for a much less severe reduction, perhaps to a little more than half the current level, where 30.5 percent of all petrol and diesel must be biofuel. 

“We have signed up to a temporary reduction in the biofuels obligation, and it’s clear that that is what we are going to do, but zero is not an alternative for us,” the Liberal Party’s leader Johan Pehrson told TV4.

The decision to reduce the amount of biofuel in the mix at Swedish pumps has made it much more difficult for Sweden to meet its targets for emissions reductions, putting pressure on Pehrson’s colleague, Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari. 

Next Wednesday, Pourmokhtari will have to defend the extent to which her government’s policies have pushed Sweden away from being able to meet its 2045 target of net zero emissions when the The Swedish Climate Policy Council reports on the country’s progress towards its target. 

