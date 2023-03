Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Climate Council warns new government policies ‘could lead to rising emissions’

The Swedish Climate Policy Council, the independent body set up to judge Sweden’s climate policies, has warned that the current climate politics of Sweden’s new right-wing government “will lead to rising emissions of greenhouse gases in our country”, condemning the shift in policy as both “striking and serious”.

“Pushing out reductions in emissions into the future will have significant climate, economic, ecological and social consequences. Bold climate policies are required right now,” Cecilia Hermansson, the council’s chair, said in a press release.

The council said that Swedish climate policy had already “lost tempo” under the former Social Democrat government, with the changes announced by the three-party alliance which replaced them likely to increase emissions.

“Sweden has lost momentum at the same time as the EU strengthened its climate policies during 2022, the year of the energy crisis,” she said.

The Council, set up under the 2017 Climate Law, is tasked with investigating whether the government’s policies put the country on track to reach its goal of net zero climate emissions by 2045, and 63 percent lower than 1990 levels by 2030. Currently, Sweden’s emissions are 33 percent below 1990 levels.

Swedish vocab: styrfarten – momentum (literally, steering speed)

Social Democrats call for government to prepare for electricity support in 2024

The opposition Social Democrats have called on the government to submit a request to the EU to allow electricity consumers to receive further paybacks from the bottleneck fees paid to Sweden’s grid operator in 2024 as well as 2023.

“The government should make sure that that these important measures for Sweden can also continue into the future,” Fredrik Olovsson, the Social Democrats’ energy spokesperson, told the TT newswire, warning of further price shocks next winter.

He pointed out that the EU’s crisis measures that allowed Sweden to pay out from bottleneck fees was only temporary and would stop to apply from this December.

Swedish vocab: viktiga åtgärder – important measures

Sweden’s football coach apologises after post-match row on live television

The Swedish national football team won a Euros qualifying match on Monday night. However, that’s been completely overshadowed by national team trainer Janne Andersson storming out of a post-match interview in a huff.

Andersson, the trainer of the Swedish national football team, stormed out of a post-match interview in a huff after Sweden’s 5-0 win against Azerbaijan in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday.

The storm-out was due to a spat with Bojan Djordjic, a member of Viaplay’s expert panel and a former professional footballer for clubs such as Manchester United and Stockholm club AIK.

Swedish vocab: ett bråk – a quarrel