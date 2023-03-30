For members
‘It’s a part of our identity’: How Sweden became a green industry pioneer
When Sweden took over the EU Presidency at the start of this year, the first thing the government did was take the Brussels press corp to the Arctic to show off Sweden's world-leading plans for fossil-free industry. But how did Sweden take a lead in the green transition and what are the lessons for others?
Published: 30 March 2023 14:05 CEST
The Hybrit pilot plant in Luleå. Photo: Adam Sundman/SvD/TT
CLIMATE CRISIS
Swedish government’s new climate policies ‘will lead to rising emissions’
The body set up to judge Sweden's climate policies has condemned the "striking and serious" changes to climate policy brought in by Sweden's new right-wing government, warning that they will lead to emissions of greenhouse gases rising for the first time in 20 years.
Published: 29 March 2023 09:19 CEST
